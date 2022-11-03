ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Future Buys Waterfront Mansion In Miami Beach For Over $16 Million

By Tony M. Centeno
WUSL Power 99
WUSL Power 99
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nHLcd_0ixi3Bpt00
Photo: Getty Images

Future has been racking up enough cash to buy himself a glorious mansion in Miami Beach.

According to a report The Real Deal published on Wednesday, November 2, the Grammy award-winning rapper purchased a seven-bedroom home on Allison Island. The 7,250-sqaure foot home includes eight bathrooms, staff quarters, media room, a detached guest house, a pool and cabana, 75 feet of water frontage, an elevator that leads to a rooftop terrace and a three-car garage. Future's new home was listed at $19.9 million but the "Wait For U" rapper managed to get an 18% discount and only paid $16.3 million.

Pluto copped the home from Laurent and Pascale Ouazana. His latest grand purchase came after Future sold the publishing rights to his catalog to the investment firm Influence Media Partners. The deal reportedly resulted in an 8-figure paycheck.

His new mansion is located nearby Lil Wayne's Miami Beach crib, which is currently listed for a cool $29 million. Back in 2018, Birdman also put his Palm Island, Fla. mansion up for sale for $15.5 million. He ended up selling the home in 2020 for $10.8 million.

Future isn't the only rapper who's relocated. His friend Drake sold his infamous YOLO Estate in Hidden Hills in L.A. The estate included one mansion and two smaller homes next door. After Los Angeles Rams quarterback Mathew Stafford bought the smaller half of the property , there were numerous celebrities who were interested in buying the main house like Britney Spears and Caitlyn Jenner. However, he ended up selling the home to someone else for $12 million.

See all the beautiful photos of Future's new home now .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

Brand New 14,000 SF Oceanfront Masterpiece in Miami Beach Hits The Market for $35 Million

158 Palm Avenue Home in Miami Beach, Florida for Sale. 158 Palm Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida is a new construction masterpiece in one of the most coveted Miami Beach gated communities with 100′ water frontage, stunning bay and skyline views. This Home in Miami Beach offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 158 Palm Avenue, please contact Lourdes Alatriste (Phone: 305-926-5322) at Douglas Elliman for full support and perfect service.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
thesource.com

Life is Good: Future Purchases $16.3M Mansion in Miami

It appears Future is ready to call Miami home. The Freebandz rapper has just dropped $16.3 million on a new mansion on Allison Island in Miami Beach. The new home is 8,997 square feet, has 7 bedrooms, and has a wrap-around balcony that is accessed from the bedroom. The home...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
calleochonews.com

3 all-time fav movies shot in Miami

To appreciate this city, even more, we’re turning over to Hollywood’s slick blockbusters and Oscar-winning movies shot in Miami. Miami is not just a city; it’s a feeling, a vibe. With its electric lifestyle and dreamy beaches, we’re left abuzz, full of life and spirit. And...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Yes! That’s so good!’: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop opens in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday

When “Good Morning America” went on a quest for “the best desserts in the country” a couple of months ago, they made a stop at one of South Florida’s revered sweet spots, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop in Wynwood. There, correspondent Will Reeve filled his face so full of guava berry pie that he could barely choke out his review: “Yes!” Reeve exclaimed to the camera, with a fist pump. “That’s so ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Fort Lauderdale, FL

Boasting 165 miles of inland waterways, Fort Lauderdale in Broward County, Florida, is nicknamed the “Venice of America.”. Just as famous as its inland waterways is the city’s pristine white sand beach, stretching more than seven miles along the Atlantic Ocean. With a population of more than 182,000...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
calleochonews.com

5 waterfront restaurants in Miami you should know about

With splendid views and delicious food, these waterfront restaurants in Miami offer it all. Waterfront restaurants in Miami are unparalleled by any other city on the coast of the Atlantic. From breathtaking views to seafood towers, Miami has it all for people who love having a meal with a gorgeous view.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

South Florida Seafood Fest is back at Coconut Grove

MIAMI – The South Florida Seafood Fest is back this year, taking over Coconut Grove. The event features food from more than 30 local spots and live music. This is the festival’s 10th year, and this year, organizers are hosting it where it all began. “In past years,...
MIAMI, FL
Axios Miami

What we're looking forward to at Art Basel Miami Beach

It's about to look like 100 paint bombs went off all at once. What's happening: Art Basel is readying to host its largest art exhibition to date in Miami Beach in just a few weeks, plus art fairs will start popping up across Miami for the city's Art Week this month.That may seem intimidating, so we wanted to cut through the noise and share some of the Art Basel exhibits and events we're most excited about:The Meridians sector: Here you'll find 20 large-scale projects — ranging from physical performances to virtual artwork — curated by Magalí Arriola, director of...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
secretmiami.com

13 Excellent Restaurants For Celebrating Thanksgiving In Miami

Thanksgiving is around the corner and while some may enjoy spending the day cooking enough food to feed a small battalion, we totally understand those who would rather have someone else do all the cooking and clean up! That’s why we’ve put together a list of some of the best Miami restaurants offering tasty Thanksgiving feasts this year, and luckily for us, there are plenty of options to choose from!
MIAMI, FL
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

Miami named one of the cities with the best real estate prospects in 2023

Miami ranks among the 10 American cities with the best overall real estate prospects in 2023, according to the Emerging Trends in Real Estate report by PwC and Urban Land Institute. The 44th edition of the in-depth forecast report examined 80 cities to determine trends in the real estate industry...
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

With home values increasing 31 percent over 5-years, Key Biscayne now among the most expensive cities in Florida

Ever wonder where your neighborhood ranks among the most expensive homes in Florida?. Key Biscayne is right in the hunt when it comes to typical home values. Data-driven Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Florida using statistical information from Zillow and its Homes Values Index for August 2022, the latest data provided.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
miamilaker.com

Vicky Bakery celebrates 50 years of sweetness

What began 50 years ago as an American dream has grown to a family-run business built on pastelitos and croquetas, among other classic Cuban baked goods. Vicky Bakery opened in southeast Hialeah in 1972, at 860 SE 8th St. Since then, the business has expanded and, with franchises too, grown...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather Quick Weekend Update: Rain, strong winds on Tuesday

MIAMI -- A broad area of low pressure that has a high chance to develop will track westward towards the Bahamas and Florida's East Coast throughout Tuesday and Wednesday. As this happens, the low may become a subtropical or tropical depression but regardless of how well organized it becomes, South Florida will be dealing with increasing rain chances and strong winds beginning Tuesday.
MIAMI, FL
CBS News

Hollywood man won a million dollars playing Mega Millions

- A Hollywood man won a million dollars playing Mega Millions. Shmuel Febles, 56, claimed the big prize from the July 26 drawing. His ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn but did not match the Mega Ball number. . He bought the ticket at Stirling Petroleum, Inc...
DANIA BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

New affordable housing project unveiled in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida’s housing crisis continues to put families in a bind. Now, one city is opening doors for its most desperate residents. A ribbon cutting and a groundbreaking was held Thursday for Miami’s newest affordable housing project. “We’re just happy to be here to be...
MIAMI, FL
WUSL Power 99

WUSL Power 99

Philadelphia, PA
3K+
Followers
384
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

Philadelphia's Hip Hop and R&B

 https://power99.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy