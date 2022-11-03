ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Hall Of Fame Punter Ray Guy Dead At 72

By Jason Hall
WHYI Y100
WHYI Y100
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LlrH3_0ixi2u9R00
Photo: Getty Images

Ray Guy , the first and only punter ever elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and regarded by many as the greatest player to ever play the position, has died at the age of 72 following a "lengthy illness" battle, his alma matter, the University of Southern Mississippi, announced in a news release shared on their website Thursday (November 3).

"The Southern Miss family mourns today following the passing of Golden Eagle great Ray Guy, who died Thursday morning following a lengthy illness," the school wrote.

Guy, who is credited for coining the phrase "hang time" measuring how long a punt is airborne, was selected by the then-Oakland Raiders at No. 23 overall in the 1973 NFL Draft, becoming the first punter ever drafted in the first-round.

The Georgia native spent his entire career with the Raiders, winning three Super Bowls (XI, XV, XVIII) and being selected as a six-time first-team All-Pro (1973-78), two-time second-team All-Pro (1979-80) and a seven-time Pro Bowler (1973-78, 1980).

Guy was also selected to the NFL's 1970s All-Decade, 75th Anniversary All-Time and 100th Anniversary Teams.

Guy, a unanimous All-America at Southern Miss, was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Blame On Josh McDaniels As Raiders Blow Double-Digit Lead Vs. Jaguars

Sunday looked like a classic bounce-back spot for the Raiders, but Josh McDaniels simply couldn’t get his team to close out the full 60 minutes. Las Vegas went up, 17-0, in the first half, thanks to two touchdown receptions from Davante Adams, who was held to one reception for three yards in a Week 8 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Thinks There's A Clear Choice For NFL MVP

Through the first eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season there have been a number of compelling cases for NFL MVP made by the likes of former MVPs Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson along with rising stars like Jalen Hurts, Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley. But for Shannon Sharpe, the...
NBC Sports

Deebo's hilarious one-liner after reading 49ers' contract offer

Aside from the Jimmy Garoppolo saga that saw the veteran quarterback go, well, nowhere, the biggest storyline from the 49ers' offseason was Deebo Samuel's contract. The drama finally ended on July 31 when Samuel agreed to a three-year extension worth $73.5 million. Samuel and his agent, Tory Dandy of Creative...
The Spun

Look: Olivia Dunne Posts Video Before Alabama-LSU Game

Few college athletes - if any - have a larger social media following that gymnast Olivia Dunne. With over 2.2 million followers on Instagram and over six million followers on TikTok, she's no stranger to creating viral content. Before one of the biggest games of the college football season, she's ready to represent her school.
GEORGIA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet L.A. Chargers Cameron Dicker’s Girlfriend, Annie Buerk

Los Angeles Chargers signed football kicker Cameron Dicker to their practice squad on November 3, 2022. He is set to handle place-kicking duties in Week 9. Dicker has had a whirlwind rookie season in the NFL with different teams, but he made the most of his few chances. But one supporter is always rooting for him, and she is Cameron Dicker’s girlfriend, Annie Buerk. There isn’t much information available regarding the footballer’s ladylove. So we reveal her full background in this Annie Buerk wiki.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

LSU fined $250K after students storm field following win against Alabama

Louisiana State University is facing a fine of $250,000 for the second time this football season. Fans stormed the field Saturday night following the No. 10 Tigers' 32-21 overtime win against the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide. LSU fans similarly stormed the field in the team's win against Ole Miss, then ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press poll, on Oct. 22, which also resulted in a $250,000 fine.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Yardbarker

Raiders GM wants to stick with plan, but change is required after 2-5 start

"Good things come to those who wait" is an adage you shouldn't say to a 2-5 NFL team. Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler didn't get the memo. "We're going to stick with our plan, improve it as we go along and we're confident the results will come," Ziegler said in a Wednesday news conference.
FOX Sports

Super Bowl odds: Futures lines for every team

We are officially 100 days away from Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12!. We're nine weeks into the NFL season, and only one undefeated team remains… the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia defeated the Houston Texans on Thursday night to move to a perfect 8-0. Despite having the...
TENNESSEE STATE
WHYI Y100

'Mattress Mack' Wins Largest Sports Betting Payout In History

Businessman Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale won the largest payout in sports betting history after his hometown Houston Astros won the World Series Saturday (November 5) night. McIngvale won approximately $75 million by placing a $3 million futures bet on the Astros to win the World Series at 10-1 odds on Caesars Sportsbook's mobile app on May 13 at a Louisiana restaurant, ESPN reports.
HOUSTON, TX
WHYI Y100

WHYI Y100

Miami, FL
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Miami #1 Hit Music Station

 https://y100.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy