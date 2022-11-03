ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State announces partnership award recipients

 3 days ago

ATLANTA — Georgia State University’s College of Education & Human Development selected Sheltering Arms Educare Center, the Georgia Center of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing and Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School as the 2022 recipients of its CEHD Partnership Award.

This annual award honors the valuable partnerships that exist between the college and members of the community. It celebrates these joint efforts to address educational and community challenges and advance the public good through sustained and collaborative initiatives.

The Albany Herald

Jeffrey Dean selected to lead UGA-Griffin campus

GRIFFIN — Jeffrey F.D. Dean, a distinguished scholar and academic leader whose interdisciplinary research focuses on forestry, plant biology and biochemistry, has been named assistant provost and director of the University of Georgia’s Griffin campus, effective Jan. 1, 2023. In this role, he will oversee all research, extension and academic programs at UGA-Griffin.
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

