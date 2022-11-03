Georgia State announces partnership award recipients

ATLANTA — Georgia State University’s College of Education & Human Development selected Sheltering Arms Educare Center, the Georgia Center of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing and Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School as the 2022 recipients of its CEHD Partnership Award.

This annual award honors the valuable partnerships that exist between the college and members of the community. It celebrates these joint efforts to address educational and community challenges and advance the public good through sustained and collaborative initiatives.