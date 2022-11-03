Read full article on original website
Deputies searching for suspect after pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run near Lacey
LACEY, Wash. — Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying a driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision that left a man critically injured near Lacey on Saturday. At about 3:30 a.m., deputies with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported collision involving a...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In North Seattle (North Seattle, WA)
The Police Department reported a multi vehicle crash in north seattle early morning. The crash happened at130th street near shoreline down onto I-50. The driver landed on the front end of one vehicle, struck another, and rolled over, according to the WSP. He struck two cars, the second of which...
Investigation underway after Deputy shoots armed suspect near Bonney Lake
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) is investigating a shooting that involved a deputy in the Bonney Lake area early Saturday morning. According to the PCSD, deputies responded near the corner of 117th St. E and 203rd Ave. E for reports of a suspect using a firearm to intimidate another person.
Police find stolen car from toddler’s surgery recovery, find other items while investigating
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department has found the stolen car of a Spokane family whose toddler was recovering from brain surgery at the Seattle Children’s Hospital. Officers looked for the car all day on Friday and found it, where the person driving the stolen car drove off and tried to get away. They found the car in the parking...
1 driver killed in crash leading to two car fires on westbound I-90 in Preston
One driver was killed in a crash on westbound Interstate 90 in Preston that led to both cars becoming engulfed in flames on Saturday just before 5:45 p.m., Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson announced. The driver of the other car was not injured, Johnson said. Traffic on westbound I-90...
3 deadly crashes in 10 hours, as DUI arrests double
It was a deadly Thursday on the roads as the Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported three fatal collisions in just ten hours. That’s just a snapshot of an increasing problem. In one state patrol district, nearly twice as many drivers were arrested last month on suspicion of being under the influence compared to October of last year. 156 people were cited in that region encompassing the entire Washington coast, inland to Puget Sound.
New details emerge in the fatal shooting of Central District business owner
SEATTLE, Wash. — New details have been released following the murder of a business owner and father, D’Vonne Pickett Jr. in Seattle’s Central District neighborhood on Oct. 19. According to SFD, units were initially sent to the wrong location when en route to the scene of the...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Auburn (Auburn, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash at around 6 a.m. The crash happened on state route 167 near Auburn. According to the investigators, 60-year-old James W Maclam was driving northbound on highway near Highway 18. He drifted onto his right shoulder, overcorrected while attempting to re-enter the road...
1 killed in fiery multi-car collision on I-90 near Issaquah
KING COUNTY, Wash. — One person was killed after two vehicles burst into flames following a multi-car collision on Interstate 90 near Issaquah Saturday evening, Washington State Patrol (WSP) said. WSP said a vehicle was traveling westbound on I-90 at a high rate of speed when it approached a...
Pierce SWAT planned to surprise suspect who shot deputy dead in March. What went wrong?
The plan the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department devised to arrest an armed and highly dangerous assault suspect in Spanaway earlier this year applied a formula that’s standard to tactical teams around the country: drive in under disguise, block in the target car, detonate a flash grenade and then yank the suspect out of the car before they can react.
Gig Harbor Police blotter: Fleeing suspect rams patrol car
Editor’s note: The Blotter is written based on information provided by Gig Harbor Police and Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One. An apparently intoxicated man, trying to get away after shoplifting at a store on Borgen Boulevard, rammed a Gig Harbor Police car on Oct. 30. An officer patrolling...
Three Serious Collisions In 10 Hours Including Two Fatalities
King County: Overnight and into the morning the Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to two fatality collisions and one serious injury collision that has left a young woman fighting for her life in King County. Collision #1 – NB I-5 at 130th just after 1:00 am. A suspected impaired driver...
East Hill homicide suspect turns self in to Kent Police Department
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, a suspect wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred at an East Hill residence in Kent on Oct. 29, 2022, turned himself into the Kent Police Department. Suspect Dondre Butler, 20, was accompanied by his attorney at the time of his arrest. Butler was...
Western State Hospital Patient Charged With Murder in Roommate's Death
A Western State Hospital patient suspected of fatally strangling his roommate was charged Wednesday with murder, Pierce County prosecutors said. Jason Day, 51, is accused of killing his roommate at the adult psychiatric hospital, one of two such state-run facilities in Washington. He will undergo a competency evaluation to determine whether he's fit to stand trial.
I-90 reopens between North Bend and Ellensburg following multiple crashes and blocking vehicles
I-90 has reopened between North Bend and Ellensburg after being closed due to multiple collisions and blocking vehicles, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced. The highway was previously closed in both directions between exit 34 near North Bend and milepost 106 near Ellensburg, but WSDOT tweeted just before 5:30...
2 arrested after ‘chaotic’ shooting inside Chinatown-International District restaurant
SEATTLE — Seattle police say they’re “attempting to untangle a chaotic scene” after an argument led to a shooting inside a restaurant in the Chinatown-International District. Police responded to the restaurant located in the 200 block of South King Street at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday after...
Thanksgiving Day double homicide still unsolved after nearly 20 years
TACOMA, Wash. - It's been nearly 20 years since a teen and a 5-year-old boy were gunned down at a Thanksgiving gathering at a Tacoma home, and their murders have not been solved. On Nov. 28, 2002, a suspect walked up to a house in the 1000 block of South...
Assault charges filed against man who assaulted 62-year-old water district worker in Des Moines
Charges were filed Friday against the suspect who assaulted a 62-year-old man in Des Moines on Tuesday, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced. Amani Kaleb Brown, 27, is charged with second-degree assault after punching and kicking a King County Water District worker while he and a co-worker were trying to locate a water main near Brown’s home. According to charging documents, the water district workers were actually on public easement property.
Cache of weapons seized from felony warrant arrest in Everett
EVERETT, November 3, 2022—Last night, the new Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU), with members of Everett Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office, responded to a residence in the 1700 block of 96th St SW in Everett for a wanted subject with active felony warrants. Upon arrival, law enforcement...
