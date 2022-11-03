MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for aggravated battery in the 2100 block of Poyntz Ave. and Manhattan High School on November 3, 2022, around 8:00 a.m. A 17-year-old male was listed as the victim when it was reported a 15-year-old female suspect kicked him in the head multiple times and punched him during school. Hanna Whitnack, 15, of Manhattan was arrested in connection for aggravated battery. She was processed through juvenile intake and released to a guardian.

RILEY COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO