RAPID RECAP: K-State comeback falls short, Texas victorious 34-27
On Saturday night, No. 13 Kansas State saw their comeback attempt vs. No. 24 Texas fall short after Adrian Martinez fumbled on the Wildcats’ final drive leading to Texas holding on for a 34-27 victory. Kansas State allowed a touchdown on Texas’ opening drive of the game and played...
RCPD Report: 11/4/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for aggravated battery in the 2100 block of Poyntz Ave. and Manhattan High School on November 3, 2022, around 8:00 a.m. A 17-year-old male was listed as the victim when it was reported a 15-year-old female suspect kicked him in the head multiple times and punched him during school. Hanna Whitnack, 15, of Manhattan was arrested in connection for aggravated battery. She was processed through juvenile intake and released to a guardian.
K-State doesn’t control destiny, special ending to season still possible
Kade Warner walked into the Kansas State’s team auditorium following the Wildcats’ 34-27 loss to No. 24 Texas (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) on Saturday night at Bill Snyder Family Stadium with two things in his hands. In one hand was a postgame meal, a Jimmy John’s sandwich. In his other hand was a singular tennis shoe.
Thieves steal close to $5,000 in tools from Ogden Habitat for Humanity build site
Authorities are looking for information following a recent theft of tools from a Habitat for Humanity build site in Ogden. The Riley County Police Department says a report for theft was filed Thursday morning after thieves on Wednesday took Dewalt and Milwaukee brand saws, chargers, air nailers and other miscellaneous tools from a trailer in the 200 block of South Elm Street. The total estimated loss is about $5,000.
