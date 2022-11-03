Read full article on original website
Talking With Tami
Mariah Carey Stopped By ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, Talked New Kids Book, Concert And More
Singer, Songwriter, Grammy Award Winner and Diva Mariah Carey stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night! She talked about her friendship with Millie Bobby Brown, being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the inspiration behind her children’s book The Christmas Princess. While on the...
Talking With Tami
In Case You Missed It: Anne Hathaway On ‘The View’
Actress Anne Hathaway stopped by The View a few days ago. She talked about working with Director James Gray to portraying the mother of a family with many layers, the actress tells “The View” about her new movie and shares her thoughts on Roe v. Wade being overturned. Anne also talked about sitting next to Vogue Editor Anna Wintour during New York Fashion Week.
Singer Aaron Carter, Brother Of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, Dies At 34
The pop star and rapper shot to fame as a young singer with hits like “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” and "I Want Candy."
Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry review – the one with the rich and famous addict
Not long before he won the life-changing role of Chandler Bing in the global sitcom phenomenon Friends, Matthew Perry prayed: “God, you can do whatever you want to me. Just please make me famous.” In this memoir, Perry talks about achieving that mammoth success and fame: at its peak, the series’ cast members were each earning more than a million dollars an episode. But his book is chiefly about the titular “Big Terrible Thing”: Perry’s alcoholism and painkiller/opioid addiction (OxyContin, Vicodin, Dilaudid, to name a few) that led to him spending more than half his life in rehab and treatment centres, detoxing more than 65 times, and paying upwards of $9m trying to get sober.
Talking With Tami
Method Man Stops By ‘Sherri’ Talks About Being Happy And Healthy
Today on “SHERRI,” Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show host, comedian, actor and best-selling author SHERRI SHEPHERD spoke to actor and rap icon Method Man. He talks about his role in Sanaa Lathan’s directorial debut “On the Come Up” and tells Sherri “he’s comfortable getting old.” He also offers his advice to younger generations. Method Man is FINE….OMG! I met him here in Atlanta a few years ago, he is so nice too and tall! More inside….
‘Neil Diamond is a G, but Sweet Caroline is not for me’: Clara Amfo’s honest playlist
No Scrubs by TLC. My dad would have given me some pocket money – he might even have taken me to the shop; we used to do everything together on weekends. It must have been a CD single. I remember being really proud of it. I grew up obsessed with music television, and the video is so iconic. It’s basically TLC in these fabulous silver space suits, rapping about how they don’t want to be with wastemen – which we can all relate to.
