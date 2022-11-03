Read full article on original website
Related
Starmer: Scotland not ‘stuck’ in Union but independence vote is not priority
Sir Keir Starmer has said Scotland is not “stuck” in the Union – but ruled out backing an independence referendum.The Labour leader said he understood the desire for change among Scots, but said the ambition stemmed from the “chaos” of a Conservative Government.Asked if Scots should have the right to determine their own future, Sir Keir told BBC Scotland’s The Sunday Show: “I’m talking about priorities… and for, I think, many, many people across Scotland… the central concern will be the economy.”He added: “I fundamentally reject the argument that the way you grow the economy is to put a border...
BBC
Starmer: Migrants are not answer to NHS staffing crisis
The UK is recruiting too many people from overseas into the NHS, Sir Keir Starmer has said. The Labour leader argued immigration was not the solution to a staffing crisis as he called for more recruitment from within the UK. Scotland's SNP government is spending £8m on hiring 750 nurses...
Nurses across UK vote to strike in first ever national action
Exclusive: walkout over pay due to take place before Christmas
BBC
Ukrainian refugees told to leave hotel next month
One of almost 60 Ukrainian refugees who have been told they have a month to leave a Perthshire hotel says she hopes to be able to stay in the area. Nataliia Parkhomenko has been living in the Killin Hotel since July and expected to be there until February. The refugees...
BBC
Imran Khan: Why the gun attack on the Pakistan ex-PM matters to India
The gun attack on Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan has made headlines across India, where he is a household name. Mr Khan's is a well-known personality in the country despite the acrimonious relations between Delhi and Islamabad. At a press briefing on Thursday, India's External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam...
Boris Johnson accepts another £10,000 in accommodation from Tory donor
Boris Johnson has accepted another £10,000 of accommodation from the Bamford family, taking their contributions to his lifestyle to almost £50,000 since he resigned as Conservative leader. The former prime minister registered the additional gift from Lady Carole Bamford, for “concessionary use of accommodation for me and my...
England beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in T20 World Cup Super 12s – as it happened
It wasn’t as comfortable as it could have been, but England have booked their place in the semi-finals and Australia are out
BBC
Standoff as Italy stops male migrants from disembarking rescue ships
Charities have branded the actions of the Italian government "illegal" after it prevented 250 people disembarking two migrant rescue ships. There are 215 blocked on the Geo Barents and 35 on Humanity 1. Children and people with medical issues were allowed to leave the ships in Catania, Sicily, but others...
How car-park cricket in Lebanon gives Sri Lankan migrant workers an escape
When Fernando Sugath arrived in Lebanon in the mid-1990s, cricket was an underground sport. Literally. After living in Beirut for a year as one of the country’s 80,000 Sri Lankan migrant workers, a fellow countryman he met in a supermarket invited him to a game. “I had been looking for somewhere to play,” says Sugath. “Also, I didn’t have any friends.” He turned up at the address he was given to discover the players crammed into a tiny underground car park beneath an apartment building.
Home favourite on enemy turf: Jack Welsby’s World Cup return to Wigan
Wigan-born St Helens star will for once be in favour at the DW Stadium in England’s quarter-final against Papua New Guinea
Twitter staff in UK facing axe given three days to nominate representative
Twitter staff who face losing their jobs in the UK have been given three days to nominate a representative for a formal consultation about their employment. An email sent to staff from Twitter’s HR department on Saturday said they had until 9am on Tuesday to nominate any current employee. Staff can nominate themselves.
UK rail strikes suspended as RMT says employers ‘seeing sense’ and talks intensifying – as it happened
The rail union says strikes for Saturday, Monday and Wednesday have now been called off
BBC
World Cup: Addo-Carr stars as Australia beat Lebanon - watch, listen & text
We're bringing this live text to a close but be sure to join us for a super Saturday of rugby league tomorrow. We start with England's women against Canada in their second group match at 12:00 GMT, before our attention turns to the men taking on Papua New Guinea in their quarter-final at 14:30 GMT.
Yardbarker
RMT praise Celtic support for highlighting shameful poverty in UK
Every year there is an annual foodbank drive within the support to help those on the receiving end of this government’s cuts. Nothing seems to change with the Conservatives in this regard as they seem intent on carrying on the work their hero Margaret Thatcher revelled in; destroying the working-class.
Williamson faces inquiry over abusive messages to Tory chief whip
Cabinet Office minister Sir Gavin Williamson is facing an investigation over a series of abusive and threatening messages sent to the then Tory chief whip complaining he had been excluded from the Queen’s funeral.Sir Gavin, who was a backbencher at the time, accused Wendy Morton of using the death of the monarch to “punish” senior MPs who were out of favour with Liz Truss’s government.The exchange of messages, obtained by The Sunday Times, concluded with him saying: “Well let’s see how many more times you f*** us all over. There is a price for everything.”The paper said the then...
BBC
What is austerity and where could 'eye-watering' cuts fall now?
Billions of pounds worth of cuts to public spending are expected to be announced by the Conservative government on 17 November in what will be seen as a new period of austerity. What is austerity?. In 2010, the Conservative and Liberal Democrat coalition government embarked on a programme of deep...
Why scientists are using the word scary over the climate crisis
Back in the 1980s, when climate research began to really take off, scientists were desperate to retain their credibility as they unravelled the potentially dire consequences of the “new” phenomenon of global warming. Most journalists tiptoed round this topic because no one wanted to lose their reputation by scaremongering. But as the science steadily became overwhelming researchers pushed their conclusions in the face of policymakers.
BBC
Brexit: Talks on Northern Ireland Protocol 'making slow progress'
Talks between Brussels and London about the Northern Ireland Protocol are said to be making slow progress. Technical talks continue but no proper "big meetings" have taken place this week, with many officials on leave. EU sources say they were still waiting for the new government to clearly set out...
Australia squeeze past Afghanistan but T20 World Cup hopes hang by thread
Australia beat Afghanistan by four runs but their only path to the semi-finals requires a Sri Lanka win over England
BBC
Berlin climate protesters condemned after death of cyclist
The death of a cyclist in Berlin has prompted leaders of Germany's Green party to accuse climate change protesters of endangering the lives of others. The woman was run over and trapped under a concrete mixer lorry on Monday. The fire service says a specialist rescue vehicle was delayed by...
Comments / 1