It's that time of year when folks are going "big" with their holiday decoration displays. Here in the Berkshires, I have seen some pretty impressive Halloween displays and it won't be long now before we see Massachusetts residents getting knee-deep in decorating their yards and homes for the winter holidays.
Get ready for this, Berkshire County! You want to talk about the power of positive thinking? Chew on this. Even with all the negative energy that's out there nowadays with increases in drugs and crime in general, plus the high cost of living with gas prices and the price of fuel to heat your home this winter constantly on the rise...even with all that, a new study says Massachusetts is one of the happiest states in the nation. Really? Really!
One thing I have noticed when looking up celebrities is one of the first suggestions you'll see in a Google search is their net worth. It goes to show that the public is interested in the big stars' financial stats. Some of those celebrities with the big ticket net worths hail from or live in Massachusetts and Berkshire County. For example, we previously featured an article on James Taylor's net worth. If you want to know what his number is, you can check it out by going here. We also featured an article on Massachusetts-born celebrity Mark Wahlberg. His net worth is just out of this world. Yeah, the number is pretty high. You can view and faint at the number by going here.
As I mentioned in a previous article, my wife and I had our daughter, Hannah, at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield right at the beginning of the pandemic, like the first week of the pandemic to be exact. It was definitely a strange time for many to be having a child. I remember leading up to Hannah's birth, I attended all of the baby/newborn classes in Pittsfield as excitement was in the air. Alongside my wife, I think I became an expert at breathing. She would roll her eyes and laugh at me during the classes at Berkshire Medical Center as I would breathe in different drum patterns from popular songs. What can I say? I was having way too much fun with the breathing exercises.
During my time in radio in the southern Berkshires, I've had many guests on the air that have discussed the housing issue that we're facing throughout Berkshire County. All too often whether it's speaking with the folks from Construct Inc. or other local Berkshire County organizations, I'll hear about people that cannot afford to live here. In addition, the wait list for affordable housing is very long and sometimes unrealistic. In the meantime, some folks are finding ways to keep their heads above water by staying in some sort of shelter.
Halloween is now in the rearview and we look ahead to Thanksgiving. It's hard to believe that we're already in November but that's the reality. Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays as it's a great time to catch up with family, be thankful for what we have (I have plenty to be thankful for, that's for sure), and dig into some delicious food. My wife and I host the gathering at our home in the Berkshires each year. Gazing out the window at the beautiful Berkshire views while smelling that juicy bird cooking on Thanksgiving morning is second to none for me. You gotta love Thanksgiving in Berkshire County.
With the holidays coming up, you'll surely be shopping for presents to give to your loved ones. Perhaps you're looking to freshen up your wardrobe for upcoming get-togethers and holiday parties. Before you go shopping for footwear or if you recently purchased footwear you'll want to pay attention as Massachusetts-based company C&J Clark America Inc. recently issued a recall on women's navy-colored shoes due to cancer causing-chemicals.
While the holiday season is approaching ever so fast, it is also that time of year to not only give thanks for what we're fortunate to have, but also to make sure we do what we can to help those that are less fortunate during the upcoming holidays. Just in time, Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. has announced that their Thankful Food Drive is underway!
We know there is a change coming to Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill when it eventually reopens. We also now have a few more hints on the reopening. The restaurant in downtown Pittsfield has been closed for a while, but will be soon opening back up, albeit under new management and with some rebranding as well.
If there was any day to consume alcohol in order to "party", it would be the holidays, yes? Doesn't the phrase go, "Eat, Drink, and be Merry"? In fact, most states ALLOW the sale of beer, wine, and other spirits on Thanksgiving and Christmas. Not Massachusetts, though. I mean, no...
This weekend, if the forecast is any indication, we're going to luck out considering this is the first week of November and the temps may be in the 70s. That being said, it is definitely some good weather to maybe head to some of your favorite stores. There's a brand new retail spot that just opened on Friday, November 4th in the Berkshires.
