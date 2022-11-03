ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Investigation finds MSU failed to meet Title IX obligations

An independent investigation into Michigan State University’s Title IX reporting released Friday shows the school failed to meet state requirements in 2021. The Board of Trustees retained Honigman Business Law Firm to investigate the accuracy of MSU’s 2021 reporting of alleged employee sexual misconduct to the state. Trustees...
EAST LANSING, MI
What might Democratic control in Lansing be like?

For three and a half decades, Republicans have either run the agenda in Lansing or at least had veto power amid Democrats’ shifting fortunes. At no point since 1983 have Democrats simultaneously held the governor’s office, the state House and the Michigan Senate. But Democrats are cautiously eyeing...
MICHIGAN STATE

