Yardbarker
Watch: Avalanche's Bowen Byram crushes interviewer with hilarious answer
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram is a Stanley Cup champion, and he is going to take any opportunity he can to remind people of that. During a pre-game interview before Saturday's Global Series game in Finland against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Byram had an amazing exchange with interviewer Kyle Keefe about suit jackets and the various places their names are printed.
