Alyssa Scott Confirms She & Nick Cannon Are Expecting Another Baby, The Actor's 11th Child

By Stephanie Kaplan
 3 days ago
It's no joke: Alyssa Scott confirmed she and comedian Nick Cannon are expecting another child together.

While the model revealed her pregnancy last month , she didn't identify the baby's father until posting a set of intimate photos with the actor on Thursday, November 3.

"This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING 🤍," Scott captioned the shots , which pictured the duo naked and caressing in a bathtub. This will be Cannon's 11th child and his second with the brunette beauty — though their first, son Zen , died in December 2021 at just 5 months old from brain cancer. Scott also has a 4-year-old daughter, Zeela , from a previous relationship.

Cannon is also a father to three children with Brittany Bell , a set of twins with Abby De La Rosa — who's also pregnant with their third baby — and another pair of twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey . In addition, he welcomed a daughter with LaNisha Cole last month and a son with Bre Tiesi over the summer.

NICK CANNON 'WAS INTERVIEWING FOR POTENTIAL FUTURE BABY MAMAS' WHILE AT STRIP CLUB WITH EX-GIRLFRIEND JESSICA WHITE: SOURCE

While social media users have trolled the Drumline star for having a multitude of children with several women, he believes no one should be judged "based off of the amount of children " they have, "especially when they're a great parent."

That being said, the Masked Singer host confessed this past May that he did have a vasectomy consultation .

"I ain't looking to populate the Earth completely, but I'm definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have," he explained of why he considered the procedure. "I do have the guilt of not having enough time to spend with all of my children, as we all do because we're working and constantly going."

A legal expert believes the Wild 'N Out creator pays somewhere around $3 million in annual child support, though the mother of his offspring don't seem to mind having a big blended family.

"Being in a polyamorous relationship doesn’t mean you have low self-esteem or self-worth," De La Rosa stated of her unconventional lifestyle. "Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids and the wholeness that I am to them and the strength that I share with them."

OK! Magazine

