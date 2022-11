Heavenly Zora-ET recently was named senior champion and then grand champion of the 2022 International Junior Milking Shorthorn Show at World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin. Zora, shown by Dillon Freeman of Bremen, Indiana, also was the first junior and second-place cow in the 4-year-old class. DND-Pirelli Onsight-EXP was named...

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO