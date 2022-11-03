NJ man pleads guilty to assaulting federal officers during Jan. 6 riots

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A New Jersey man pleaded guilty to several charges stemming from his behavior on January 6 during the U.S. Capitol riots, which includes assaulting police officers who were trying to control rioters.

While at the Capitol, the 60-year-old Mantua Township man, Philip Young, joined a group of rioters who lifted and pushed a metal barricade into a row of police officers that were protecting the building.

Philip Young Photo credit Federal Prosecutors

Around 2:45 p.m., someone in the crowd yelled “1, 2, 3, go!” and Young joined in on the assault on the officers, running up the steps to assist with the effort.

Bodycam footage showing Young participating in the attack on officers. Photo credit Federal Prosecutors

Young was able to briefly get past the barricades "before being sprayed with a chemical irritant and pushed back," according to a criminal complaint. He also deflated the tire of a government vehicle about an hour later, which was broadcasted on social media.

Young popping the tire of a government vehicle. Photo credit Federal Prosecutors

According to a witness, Young is a retired member of the Boilermakers Union Local 28. He was sporting a jacket with their logo on the day of the riots and it was later used to help identify him.

Boilmakers union emblem on Young's jacket which helped to identify him. Photo credit Federal Prosecutors

Young was arrested in August 2021 and has been free on bond since. He pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering with officers during a civil disorder as well as five related misdemeanor charges. He will be sentenced on January 21, 2023.