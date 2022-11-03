Read full article on original website
MUSC expands DNA research project to all adults in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — South Carolina residents will now have access to free genetic testing, thanks to the expansion of a DNA research project at the Medical University of South Carolina. The “In Our DNA SC” project is designed to improve healthcare outcomes and disease prevention through the study of genetics. “MUSC started it because […]
country1037fm.com
Things Should Be Smelling Much Better at A South Carolina Paper Plant
After months of complaints, things should be smelling much better now at a South Carolina paper plant. New-Indy company says it has done everything asked of them by officials to reduce the rotten egg smell in Catawba, South Carolina. Their efforts appear to be working. The South Carolina Department of...
myfoxzone.com
South Carolina city named among 'Best of the World' for culture, history
CHARLESTON, S.C. — It's a popular city in a state full of history that itself is in a country rich in cultural heritage. But one South Carolina landmark made a very short list - in no small part because of a renewed interest in examining a grim aspect of its past.
wccbcharlotte.com
South Carolina Gubernatorial Candidates Make Final Push Ahead Of Election Day
ROCK HILL, S.C. – Republican South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and his Democrat challenger Joe Cunningham are making their final push ahead of Election Day. Sunday, Cunningham hosted a rally at Dust Off Brewing Company in Rock Hill. While on the campaign trail, Cunningham has been very vocal about...
wtoc.com
Georgia and South Carolina polls opening Tuesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting in Georgia ended Friday, and it ended in South Carolina Saturday. Voters turned out in both states in record numbers, but some people still have yet to cast their ballot. The polls will open again on Tuesday, which is the national Election Day. Polls...
Democrats in South Carolina trying to win 1st statewide race in 16 years
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Democrats in South Carolina get another shot at loosening the firm grasp Republicans have on statewide politics as voting ends Tuesday for the 2022 midterm elections. But it's likely to be a tough fight. Democrats haven't won a statewide race in 16 years, have candidates in...
abcnews4.com
Traffic slowed by I-26 exit for Coastal Carolina Fair on final day
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is slowed near the I-26 exits on the way to the Coastal Carolina Fair Sunday afternoon. It's impacting the area of Mile Marker 205.5, or the College Park Road exit, in particular. The fair wraps up today at 9 p.m. at Exchange Park, 9850...
North Charleston High School head coach Devon Smalls resigns
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston High School’s head football coach, Devon Smalls, announced his resignation. Smalls broke the news to News 2 Sports Anchor Mark Morgan on Friday afternoon. It comes as Smalls wraps up his 5th season with the Cougars. They were 3-7 this season. Count on 2 for updates.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster makes campaign stop in Aiken ahead of midterm elections
Vying to continue as Governor of South Carolina, Henry McMaster made a stop in Aiken, along with Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette and other elected officials.
South Carolina mother competes in NYC Marathon in honor of daughter who died from rare muscle condition
INDIAN LAND, S.C. — An Indian Land mother is racing for a mission in hopes of raising money to help further research in a rare muscle condition that cut her young daughter's life short. Kinsley was born five weeks premature back in Aug. 2015 and from that moment her...
wpde.com
South Carolina cake shop named one of Oprah's 'Favorite Things' for 2022
Oprah Winfrey's "Favorite Things" list was released last week and among the tech, trinkets and cosmetics is a South Carolina business. Oprah called out Spartanburg-based cake shop Caroline's Cakes and their new sweet potato cake:. I’ve highlighted some of the other goodies from this bakery in years past, but lately...
Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: Charleston convenience store chain to expand to 208 locations
Charleston-based Refuel Operating Co. will expand to 208 stores in the Southeast after an acquisition of North Carolina-based Eagles Enterprise LLC. The convenience store chain will add 13 new stores in the Raleigh-Durham area in North Carolina. Refuel CEO Mark Jordan said in a statement that the acquisition will “fit nicely within the Refuel portfolio.” The Eagles transaction is the company’s 14th acquisition since a partnership with private-equity investment firm First Reserve in 2019.
Flavor to Savor at Southern Roots BBQ
The four house sauces from Southern Roots BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. For some of the best BBQ on game day, there is no better place for a pint and a plate than Southern Roots BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina. With a massive selection of beer on tap and a stage for live performances adjacent, the room is always lively at Southern Roots.
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for teen who is deaf, cannot speak
Officers in South Carolina are searching for a missing teen who is deaf and cannot speak. Police in Greenville say the search for the 16-year-old is happening in the area of Cleveland Street. They said he may be on a bicycle. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and...
Duke Energy, Harvest Hope kick off campaign in Florence to fight hunger in South Carolina
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — An inaugural in Florence on Thursday brought together volunteers from the downtown business community to help pack food boxes for Thanksgiving. Duke Energy and joined Harvest Hope Food Bank team up for the “Pack the Pantry” event to kick off a monthlong campaign to support organizations across South Carolina that address […]
WJCL
South Carolina Senate Showdown Results: Tim Scott challenged by Krystle Matthews
South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott is challenged in the 2022 midterm election by Democrat Krystle Matthews. Scott was appointed to the seat by then-South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in 2013. He was reelected in 2016. Scott has said he would not run again if he sought a third term.
More than 430K in South Carolina cast early ballots, officials say
According to state election officials, more than 430,000 South Carolina voters have cast their ballots early as of Wednesday.
Sheriff: Man shot, killed in South Carolina neighborhood
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said just after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, a man was shot and killed in the Kings Grant neighborhood of Summerville along Kensington Place. “It’s traumatic,” Kings Grant Homeowners Association president David Carey said. “You know, to come out into your front yard and you’re getting […]
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach mayor speaks out against SC tax credit bill, other lawmaker voted against it
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County is one of the top ten fastest-growing counties. With more growth comes an increased demand for housing, specifically affordable housing. Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune published an op-ed against a tax credit bill recently passed by state lawmakers, stating that the bill...
charlestondaily.net
Nana’s Seafood in North Charleston is closing after 12 years
