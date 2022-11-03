Read full article on original website
Related
agupdate.com
When creating 2023 crop budgets, keep family living costs in mind
Editor’s note: The following was written by Bradley Zwilling, with the Illinois FBFM Association and University of Illinois, for the farmdoc daily website Oct. 21. In 2021, the total noncapital living expenses of 1,213 farm families enrolled in the Illinois Farm Business Farm Management Association averaged $85,828 — or about $7,200 a month for each family. This average was about 12% higher than in 2020.
agupdate.com
Look to dairy risk managment
Going back almost 100 years, the history of the farm bill largely tracks the history of food production in the United States. The legislation evolved to meet the needs of its modern-day constituents – farmers and consumers. Agriculture’s role in providing food security, and in turn national security, to the United States is more important than ever. And now work on the next farm bill has started during a period of volatility on every front – political, economic, weather and beyond.
agupdate.com
Farmers face challenges as interest rates rise
Rising interest rates are impacting farm decisions well before the 2023 planting season and could remain a factor for years to come. The Federal Reserve has been steadily hiking interest rates in an attempt to tame inflation. That means more expensive money for everyone. “The first impact will be the...
agupdate.com
Livestock Roundup
The National Pork Board is leading one and collaborating on two grants receiving a total of $155 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities funding. The three grants are part of the $2.8 billion awarded to 70 selected projects in the first round of funding for the program.
agupdate.com
Business News
High-speed internet access across Wisconsin is expected to be expanded soon. The U.S. Department of the Treasury recently approved plans by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to allocate $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds through the federal Capital Projects Fund to expedite high-speed internet expansion. The funding will be...
agupdate.com
Maximize crossbred calves for best value
Beef-on-dairy crossbreeding is still a relatively new concept for many calf raisers, but it offers an opportunity to add value to an operation. Calf raisers need to understand how to best manage and raise the calves for the greatest return on investment. To optimize the value of beef-on-dairy calves, evaluate...
Microvast and Handling Solutions Provider Kalmar Extend Partnership Through 2026
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST), a technology innovator that designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions, today announced the extension of its supply and purchase agreement with Kalmar. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005278/en/ Kalmar Reachstacker powered by Microvast batteries. Source: Kalmar
Joules in talks with founder over cash injection as trading woes continue
Struggling retailer Joules has revealed talks with investors including founder Tom Joule to inject cash into the business as sales continue to disappoint.The group said Mr Joule – who recently returned to the firm in an executive position as product director – is among a number of “strategic investors” in discussions to provide a “cornerstone investment in an equity raise”.It said it was also continuing to explore a possible company voluntary arrangement (CVA) restructuring – typically seeing a firm agreeing delayed or reduced payments to landlords or other creditors – as trading remains under pressure, with sales for the 11...
agupdate.com
High inputs, prices may make tax season volatile
The end of the tax year approaches, and this year may bring some new challenges with higher input costs. Rob Holcomb, agriculture business specialist with the University of Minnesota, said it might have been common to see farmers book their inputs in advance in the face of higher costs and supply chain disruptions.
Comments / 0