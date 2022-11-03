ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickory, NC

WBTV

CMPD, SWAT team respond to barricaded subject in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police SWAT unit was at the scene of a barricaded subject on Sunday morning. According to police, the SWAT team assisted officers on Credenza Road in west Charlotte. Police say they responded to a domestic disturbance at the location around 4 a.m. where a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Father of son shot at southeast Charlotte home appears in court

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The father of a 4-year-old killed by a gun in his home in southeast Charlotte was in court today. Dayshawn Warren was arrested earlier in the week and charged with involuntary manslaughter and give/sell a weapon to a minor, after his son Demario Warren, was shot.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Troopers: One dead, another injured in Newton crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was killed in a crash early Friday morning in Newton. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say the crash happened around 6:15 a.m. at N.C. 16 and Mount Olive Church Road. They say a 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser was heading north on...
NEWTON, NC
WBTV

Arrowood Road crash kills one, seriously injures another

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and another seriously injured after a car appeared to have gone over a bridge on a busy interstate Friday morning. The crash happened around 2:40 a.m. on the northbound side of Interstate 77, near Arrowood Road. Lanes were shut down this morning...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Queens University head basketball coach suspended following DWI charge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Queens University has suspended its head men’s basketball coach following a driving while impaired arrest last weekend. According to records, Grant Leonard was booked at the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office at 12:04 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. He has since bonded out of jail.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Arrowood Road reopens after deadly crash

It's the last major read of the economy ahead of the midterm elections. Matthews $35 million bond vote on the table for transportation, parks. The town of Matthews would like to split that money up - $21 million toward transportation and $14 million for parks and recreation.
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

Livingstone beats JC Smith in overtime to claim the 130th Commemorative Classic

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - It took overtime, but in the end, the Blue Bears of Livingstone beat the Golden Bulls of Johnson C. Smith to claim the 130th Commemorative Classic. It is black college football’s oldest rivalry as the first match up happen on December 27, 1892. Smith, which was called Biddle University back then, won that first game.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Former Wendy’s employee finally celebrates retirement party

GASTON COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - The town of Stanley threw a retirement celebration for Dennis Peek Saturday afternoon. “It’s emotional. It is amazing. It’s overwhelming,” Cona Turner, Dennis’ sister, said. The party was great considering what happened a month ago. Turner’s viral social media post about...
STANLEY, NC
WBTV

Charlotte: How to get a free ride to the polls on Election Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Area Transit System wants to make access to polling locations easier for the community on Election Day. CATS announced that all bus routes, LYNX Blue Line, CityLYNK, and paratransit services will be free of a fare on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Find...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

The weekend rain chance for Charlotte is lowering

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies and warm afternoon readings back in the middle 70s. We’ll stay dry and mild tonight with overnight lows only falling back to near 60 degrees. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS THIS WEEKEND: We’ll start mostly cloudy Saturday with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Warm, dry day today before rain comes in this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dry for today with unsettled, wet weather in store for parts of the region this weekend. First Alert Weather Day for the Weekend: Mountain/foothill rain, few showers for CLT. Monday: Record challenging warmth, dry. Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures...
CHARLOTTE, NC

