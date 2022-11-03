Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina areaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHickory, NC
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundStill UnsolvedIredell County, NC
Musician Bing Futch in town for Piedmont Folkways and Carolina BalloonFestKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
A Down Syndrome Employee was Fired from Wendy's After 20 Years of Service, Then Offered His Job Back. Big Mistake.Zack LoveStanley, NC
Related
WBTV
CMPD, SWAT team respond to barricaded subject in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police SWAT unit was at the scene of a barricaded subject on Sunday morning. According to police, the SWAT team assisted officers on Credenza Road in west Charlotte. Police say they responded to a domestic disturbance at the location around 4 a.m. where a...
WBTV
One killed, another injured after being shot inside vehicle in Hickory, police say
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Hickory early Saturday morning, police said. According to the Hickory Police Department, the shooting happened around 2:52 a.m. in the 900 block of Highland Avenue NE, just a few blocks from the campus of Lenoir-Rhyne University.
WBTV
Father of son shot at southeast Charlotte home appears in court
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The father of a 4-year-old killed by a gun in his home in southeast Charlotte was in court today. Dayshawn Warren was arrested earlier in the week and charged with involuntary manslaughter and give/sell a weapon to a minor, after his son Demario Warren, was shot.
WBTV
Troopers: One dead, another injured in Newton crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was killed in a crash early Friday morning in Newton. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say the crash happened around 6:15 a.m. at N.C. 16 and Mount Olive Church Road. They say a 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser was heading north on...
WBTV
Arrowood Road crash kills one, seriously injures another
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and another seriously injured after a car appeared to have gone over a bridge on a busy interstate Friday morning. The crash happened around 2:40 a.m. on the northbound side of Interstate 77, near Arrowood Road. Lanes were shut down this morning...
WBTV
Wallace & Graham law firm to award $10,000 in scholarships to Rowan high school students
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury law firm Wallace & Graham, PA, through its “Wallace & Graham Gives” community initiative has announced that it will continue its scholarship program launched in 2020 and will again be awarding a total of $10,000 to five (5) deserving Rowan County high school seniors ($2,000* each).
WBTV
Neighbors warn part of southeast Charlotte road is unsafe for drivers, cyclists
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you ask Emanuel Bagby, his concerns with Washburn Avenue started about a year ago when the city shortened the turn lane onto Monroe Road and bike lanes were put in. “This particular change really concerns me as far as safety goes,” Bagby said. Bagby...
WBTV
Queens University head basketball coach suspended following DWI charge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Queens University has suspended its head men’s basketball coach following a driving while impaired arrest last weekend. According to records, Grant Leonard was booked at the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office at 12:04 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. He has since bonded out of jail.
WBTV
Arrowood Road reopens after deadly crash
It's the last major read of the economy ahead of the midterm elections. Matthews $35 million bond vote on the table for transportation, parks. The town of Matthews would like to split that money up - $21 million toward transportation and $14 million for parks and recreation.
WBTV
Livingstone beats JC Smith in overtime to claim the 130th Commemorative Classic
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - It took overtime, but in the end, the Blue Bears of Livingstone beat the Golden Bulls of Johnson C. Smith to claim the 130th Commemorative Classic. It is black college football’s oldest rivalry as the first match up happen on December 27, 1892. Smith, which was called Biddle University back then, won that first game.
WBTV
Matthews $35 million bond vote on the table for transportation, parks
It's the last major read of the economy ahead of the midterm elections. According to Medic, one person was killed and another seriously injured.
WBTV
Former Wendy’s employee finally celebrates retirement party
GASTON COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - The town of Stanley threw a retirement celebration for Dennis Peek Saturday afternoon. “It’s emotional. It is amazing. It’s overwhelming,” Cona Turner, Dennis’ sister, said. The party was great considering what happened a month ago. Turner’s viral social media post about...
WBTV
North Carolina State Board of Elections director talks election security ahead of midterm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Many voters across Charlotte are casting their ballots early for convenience. “Just kinda wanted to get it done with,” one voter said when talking about why they voted early. Whether voting early or on Election Day, North Carolina State Board of Election (NCSBE) Executive Director...
WBTV
Charlotte: How to get a free ride to the polls on Election Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Area Transit System wants to make access to polling locations easier for the community on Election Day. CATS announced that all bus routes, LYNX Blue Line, CityLYNK, and paratransit services will be free of a fare on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Find...
WBTV
Local university lowering costs to help struggling families pay for college
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’ve gone out and priced college tuition lately, you know it can be expensive, even out of reach for many families. Many have had to postpone or cancel their opportunities for higher education. Now, one local university is helping out by slashing the cost to attend by $13,000 per year.
WBTV
First Alert Weather Days in place as scattered rain develops for the weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warm and muggy conditions develop this weekend, with higher chances for a good soaking rain across the foothills and mountains; isolated rain develops for Charlotte and areas to the east. We will have a warm start to next week, with more rain chances by late next week.
WBTV
First Alert Weather Days issued for this weekend as rounds of showers move through the area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Unseasonably warm conditions and periods of rain can be expected tonight and Sunday. For the start of the work week, temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s, but we will get a cool down by mid-week. • First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Sct....
WBTV
The weekend rain chance for Charlotte is lowering
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies and warm afternoon readings back in the middle 70s. We’ll stay dry and mild tonight with overnight lows only falling back to near 60 degrees. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS THIS WEEKEND: We’ll start mostly cloudy Saturday with...
WBTV
55th Annual Southern Christmas Show kicks off Nov. 10
The party was great considering what happened a month ago. Celebrating National Doughnut Day with Pepperbox Doughnuts and Coffee. The mural is located on the intersection of West 5th Street and North Bruns Avenue.
WBTV
Warm, dry day today before rain comes in this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dry for today with unsettled, wet weather in store for parts of the region this weekend. First Alert Weather Day for the Weekend: Mountain/foothill rain, few showers for CLT. Monday: Record challenging warmth, dry. Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures...
Comments / 0