ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moab, UT

Gabby Petito's parents files $50M wrongful death lawsuit against Utah police

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FBNdN_0ixhrYe800

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Gabby Petitio's parents filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab, Utah, Police Department, accusing its officers of negligence in their interactions with the 22-year-old Long Island native and her fiancé Brian Laundrie two weeks before her death last summer.

"The purpose of this lawsuit is to honor Gabby's legacy by demanding accountability and working toward systemic changes to protect victims of domestic abuse and violence and prevent such tragedies in the future," attorney James W. McConkie said in a statement.

The suit, obtained by CNN , accuses the police department and its officers of failing to follow the law and failing to protect Petito during an investigation into a domestic disturbance just before Laundrie killed her.

The lawsuit also argues officers wrongfully determined that Petito was the primary aggressor in the Aug. 12, 2021, domestic violence incident and misapplied the state's laws on domestic abuse, even alleging they failed to properly train their officers on these issues.

During the incident, officers with the Moab City Police Department responded to a domestic dispute between the couple after a 911 caller said the pair were "engaged in some sort of altercation" at their Ford Transit outside of Moonflower, a food co-op in Moab. Officer Eric Pratt and Officer Daniel Robbins tracked down their white van as it allegedly sped toward the entrance to Arches National Park, eventually pulling them over.

Body-camera footage later released captured their interaction with police, who considered charging Petito with domestic violence but eventually separated the couple for the night, deeming the incident a "mental health crisis." Laundrie was put in a motel, and Petito stayed with the van.

Petito's strangled body was discovered the next month on the edge of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Laundrie admitted killing her in a notebook discovered near his body in a Florida swamp, where he took his own life, authorities have said.

Earlier this year, an independent investigation found that police in Moab made "several unintentional mistakes" when they came across Petito and Laundrie. In the report, police said it was very likely that Petito "was a long-term victim of domestic violence, whether that be physically, mentally, and/or emotionally."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35rDUM_0ixhrYe800
Two children gather to honor the death of Gabby Petito on September 24, 2021 in Blue Point, New York. Photo credit Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

The suit now follows their notice of claim against the department in August, the first step in initiating a lawsuit.

In a news conference on Thursday, her parents claimed they filed a lawsuit to make these reforms in order to help other abuse victims.

"No one here, the four of us, don't want to be here," said her father, Joseph Petito. "We'd give it up in a second if she was back."

"We feel we need to bring justice because she could have been protected that day," said Nichole Schmidt, her mother. "There are laws put in place to protect victims, and those laws were not followed, and we don’t want this to happen to anyone else."

In a statement released on Thursday, the City of Moab denied being responsible for her death and vowed to fight the lawsuit.

"The death of Gabrielle Petito in Wyoming is a terrible tragedy, and we feel profound sympathy for the Petito and Schmidt families and the painful loss they have endured," the city said. "At the same time, it is clear that Moab City Police Department officers are not responsible for Gabrielle Petito’s eventual murder."

"The attorneys for the Petito family seem to suggest that somehow our officers could see into the future based on this single interaction," they added. "In truth, on Aug. 12, no one could have predicted the tragedy that would occur weeks later and hundreds of miles away, and the City of Moab will ardently defend against this lawsuit."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Family of Gabby Petito files lawsuit against officer after woman claims he threatened her

The family of Gabby Petito filed a lawsuit against a police officer who questioned Petito two weeks before her death, stating that he was "fundamentally biased" against her. The lawsuit was filed based on a claim a woman made alleging that officer Eric Pratt threatened her after their relationship ended while he was the police chief in a Utah town, according to Fox News. She said Pratt told her he'd smash her with a crowbar if she went public with details of their affair, which took place in 2017.
MOAB, UT
Augusta Free Press

Crime: Gabby Petito’s family sues Utah police department for $50 million

The family of Gabby Petito is suing the Moab Police Department for $50 million for alleged police negligence. Petito, 22, was traveling with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, when he killed her in 2021. “Gabby did not have to die,” the lawsuit said. “Gabby would still be alive if Moab...
MOAB, UT
CBS Minnesota

Dramatic drunken driving crash in Wisconsin caught on camera

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. --  A terrifying crash that sent a car flying in Wisconsin was caught on camera.It happened Saturday in Eau Claire.In the video, you can see the car cross a grass median and slam into another car waiting at a stop light. Both cars flipped into a parking lot.Police say the driver was drunk at 9:30 a.m.Somehow, no one was seriously hurt.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Law & Crime

Mom Arrested and in Danger of Additional Charges After Admitting to ‘Roughly’ Shaking Infant to Get Him to Stop Crying, Cops Say

A Florida woman was recently arrested in connection with allegations of child abuse after a referral by children’s advocates. Brittany White, 24, stands accused of one count of intentional child abuse by the Springfield Police Department, according to an affidavit and complaint obtained by Law&Crime. In a press release,...
SPRINGFIELD, FL
RadarOnline

Cold Case: JonBenét Ramsey Crime Scene Photos Revisited As Brother Of Slain 6-Year-Old Pushes For Independent DNA Testing

After recent pushes to test DNA evidence in the JonBenét Ramsey cold case, RadarOnline.com is revisiting crime scene photos taken from the tragic 1996 murder scene. JonBenét was reported missing from her bed by her parents, John and Patricia Ramsey, following a Christmas party in Boulder, Colorado.Eight hours after the 6-year-old’s disappearance was reported to authorities, her body was found in the basement of her home.At the time, the home was not properly treated as a crime scene, with many people moving throughout the house. The child’s body was also moved from the original area where it was discovered. Following...
BOULDER, CO
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: Supreme Court rejects appeal from Dylann Roof who challenged his death sentence after racist killing of NINE members of a Black South Carolina congregation during bible study in 2015

The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Dylann Roof, who challenged his death sentence and conviction for the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation. Roof, 28, previously had an appeal rejected in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, after arguing he had...
INDIANA STATE
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy