Read full article on original website
Related
verywellhealth.com
Type 2 Diabetes and Osteoarthritis: What Is the Relationship?
Nearly half of all adults with type 2 diabetes also have arthritis, most often osteoarthritis. The two conditions are common and share some underlying risk factors, such as increased age and weight; both may involve inflammation in the body. This article discusses type 2 diabetes and osteoarthritis, how they impact...
verywellhealth.com
Does CBD Help With Joint Pain?
With the emergence of medical and recreational cannabis, an increasing number of people have started using cannabinol, or CBD, for arthritis and pain in the joints. CBD is a nonpsychoactive compound derived from the cannabis plant; while it can cause drowsiness, it doesn’t cause a “high” like its cousin, THC (tetrahydrocannabinol).
High levels of cancer-causing chemical detected in dry shampoo, study finds
A recent study has found high levels of benzene, a chemical known to cause cancer in humans, in several dry shampoo products still available in stores. The study, which was conducted by Connecticut-based independent laboratory Valisure, comes just one week after Unilever recalled 19 dry shampoo aerosol products for “potentially elevated levels” of benzene.
When does stress become burnout – and what can you do about it?
Feeling stressed is a normal part of life, and we all have days, weeks or even months when things are just more stressful. So, how can we tell when we’re moving beyond ‘normal’ stress and heading for burnout?“Stress can manifest in many forms, but we have all felt it,” says Dr Seb Thompson, consultant clinical psychologist at Cygnet Health Care (cygnethealth.co.uk).“Sometimes stress creeps up on us, sometimes it is more sudden and seems like it comes out of nowhere. Sometimes it overwhelms us and incapacitates us. Sometimes our minds just shut down because they cannot cope with yet another stress-related...
verywellhealth.com
How to Manage Prediabetes and Prevent Diabetes
Prediabetes occurs when blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not quite at the level of diabetes. High blood sugar levels occur in prediabetes when the body does not properly respond to insulin (a hormone that allows cells to use sugar for energy). People with prediabetes are at higher...
verywellhealth.com
Prediabetes Screening: Testing and Next Steps
Prediabetes is associated with elevated blood sugar levels that are not yet high enough to meet a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes. Besides serving as a stepping stone to diabetes, prediabetes increases a person's chances of developing permanent damage to organs like their kidneys, heart, and eyes. Screening for prediabetes...
verywellhealth.com
Vitamin D2 (Ergocalciferol) - Oral
Vitamin D2 (ergocalciferol) is available as a prescription and over-the-counter medication. It is a vitamin D analog and fat-soluble vitamin (it needs fat to absorb well) that helps your body absorb phosphorus and calcium. Foods that contain vitamin D2 include mushrooms and yeast. Drug Facts. Generic Name: Vitamin D2. Brand...
verywellhealth.com
Displaced Anger: Everything You Need to Know
Displaced (or misplaced) anger is when someone transfers their anger to someone or something other than what initially triggered it. For example, someone angry with a decision their boss made may direct that anger at a co-worker or friend who had nothing to do with the situation. Displaced anger can lead to displaced aggression—physical or emotional hostility toward someone or something other than the initial trigger.
verywellhealth.com
What Is Displaced Aggression?
Anger is a normal and common emotion, often an automatic reaction to an undesirable situation. Sometimes, though, we let our anger control our actions and take it out on someone unrelated to the situation that angered us. This is called displaced anger. Whether you've taken your anger out on your partner, children, or the barista at your local coffee shop, you've likely displaced your anger at some point in your life.
verywellhealth.com
Vaniqa (Eflornithine) - Topical
Vaniqa (eflornithine) is a prescription cream containing an ornithine decarboxylase (enzyme) inhibitor. Vaniqa is approved by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to be used on your skin (topically) but only on your face. It works by blocking an enzyme in your hair follicles called ornithine decarboxylase. The inhibition of this enzyme reduces the growth of hairs.
Comments / 0