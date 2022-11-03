Feeling stressed is a normal part of life, and we all have days, weeks or even months when things are just more stressful. So, how can we tell when we’re moving beyond ‘normal’ stress and heading for burnout?“Stress can manifest in many forms, but we have all felt it,” says Dr Seb Thompson, consultant clinical psychologist at Cygnet Health Care (cygnethealth.co.uk).“Sometimes stress creeps up on us, sometimes it is more sudden and seems like it comes out of nowhere. Sometimes it overwhelms us and incapacitates us. Sometimes our minds just shut down because they cannot cope with yet another stress-related...

50 MINUTES AGO