FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sixteen suspects arrested in early morning drug roundup by Mississippi agencies, others still at large
Wednesday morning deputies and investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the Picayune Police Department and the Fifteenth Circuit Intervention Court executed a 34-person round-up in Pearl River County. This is a once or...
WDAM-TV
Large number of drugs, cash seized in Marion Co.
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office seized a large number of drugs and cash after serving a search warrant Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, the warrant was served at Arthur B Johnson Lane in the Lampton community. Investigators found over 3 pounds of...
WLBT
Suspect, victims identified in Laurel shooting investigation
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Laurel Police Department needs your help locating a suspect in the shooting that left two people dead and one injured at noon Monday. According to LPD, 19-year-old Ronald Buckley, of Laurel, has been identified as a suspect in this investigation. He is being sought on two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault.
wxxv25.com
High School Football: Stone Tomcats vs. Sumrall Bobcats
One of the best stories all year, Stone winning its first district title since 1994, the one seed out of Region 8 hosting Sumrall, the four-seed out of Region 7. The celebrations continue for Stone as they defeat Sumrall 41-6. The Tomcats will continue to the second round of the playoffs.
wxxv25.com
Poplarville hosts Pass Christian in 4A playoffs
The high school football playoffs are underway and the Poplarville Hornets have much loftier goals than the first round, having been to the 4A South State championship game six years in a row. News 25’s Jeff Haeger is at the Hornet’s Nest to preview their first round match-up against Pass...
