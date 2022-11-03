Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Lipid ratios linked to benign prostatic hyperplasia risk
In the Chinese population, the triglyceride to high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (TG/HDL-C) ratio and the total cholesterol (TC)/HDL-C ratio are associated with an increased risk for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), according to a study published online Oct. 3 in Frontiers in Nutrition. Chen Zhu, from The First Affiliated Hospital with Nanjing...
The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows
(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
PsyPost
New study links suffering from long-lasting severe depression to reduction in brain volume
A study on a large sample of patients found chronic, long-lasting depression to be associated with reduced brain volume. The reduced volume was found in brain regions relevant for planning one’s behavior, focusing attention, thinking, learning and remembering and also in regions relevant for regulating emotions. The study was published in Neurobiology and Treatment of Depression.
News-Medical.net
Myocarditis induced by COVID-19 infection is substantially greater than the risk posed by vaccines
The risk of developing myocarditis -; or inflammation of the heart muscle -; is seven times higher with a COVID-19 infection than with the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a recent study by Penn State College of Medicine scientists. Patients with myocarditis can experience chest pains, shortness of breath or an irregular heartbeat. In severe cases, the inflammation can lead to heart failure and death.
MedicalXpress
Risk of severe breakthrough COVID-19 infection is higher for people with HIV with moderately low CD4 cell counts
People with HIV who have moderate immune suppression appear to be at greater risk of severe COVID-19 "breakthrough" infection after vaccination, according to a study led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. These findings suggest that this group should be considered for additional vaccine dosages...
Healthline
How Chronic Pain in Your 40s Can Lead to Illness, Disease in 50s and 60s
Researchers say study participants who had chronic pain in their 40s were more likely to experience pain later in life as well as poor health and mental health issues. Experts say chronic pain can be the result of a painful condition, so both should be treated. They note that mental...
Study reveals link between sleep problems and glaucoma
Sleeping too little or too much, snoring, daytime sleepiness and insomnia may all increase the risk of glaucoma, a common eye condition that affects millions of people and can lead to blindness, according to a decade-long study. It is well known that sleeping badly can affect judgment, mood, ability to...
MedicalXpress
Study identifies blood pressure drug as potential treatment for Black patients with Alzheimer's disease
Considering how patients from different ethnic groups respond to the same drug could be crucial to finding new Alzheimer's disease treatments—a disorder the Alzheimer's Association previously deemed a "silent epidemic" among Black adults. A Cleveland Clinic-led study published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association showed...
News-Medical.net
A rare case of Hashimoto encephalopathy after COVID vaccination
In a recent ‘Letter to the Editor’ published in the English edition of the journal Neurologandiacute, researchers reported the rare occurrence of Hashimoto encephalopathy in a recipient of the (COVID-19) vaccine Spikevax. Spikevax, research name mRNA-1273, is a COVID-19 vaccine based on the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology.
MedicalXpress
Shorter course of radiation therapy yields comparable results for patients with non-metastatic soft tissue sarcoma
Patients with non-metastatic soft tissue sarcoma (STS) who need pre-operative radiation therapy can safely receive hypofractionated treatment over three weeks instead of five, with comparable tumor control and no increased risk of major complications in wound healing, according to researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Results...
MedicalXpress
Association between poor sleep quality and an increased risk of developing Alzheimer's
New research has shown an association between sleep quality—less than seven hours—and Alzheimer's disease-related pathology in people without cognitive impairment. The study by an international team led by the Pasqual Maragall Foundation research center, the Barcelonaβeta Brain Research Center (BBRC), together with researchers from the University of Bristol and North Bristol NHS Trust, was published in the journal Brain Communications on Nov. 3.
neurology.org
Herpes Viruses in the Baltimore Longitudinal Study of Aging
This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Abstract. Background and Objectives Although an infectious etiology of Alzheimer disease (AD) has received renewed attention...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Five most common symptoms of latest Covid variants to sweep the UK
Experts have listed the five most common symptoms of Covid now being reported by people in the UK who have the virus. The symptoms have changed over time with the emergence of new variants and as more people have been vaccinated. The original signs to look for were a new,...
Study finds moderate to heavy drinkers in their 20s, 30s face higher risk of stroke
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- People in their 20s and 30s who drink moderate to heavy amounts of alcohol may be more likely to have a stroke as young adults than are nondrinkers or people who drink lightly, a new study suggests. And the researchers said stroke risk increased the more...
MedicalXpress
Long-term exposure to air pollution may increase kidney disease risk
Both genetic and environmental factors contribute to chronic kidney disease (CKD). New research assessed the interaction of air pollution and genetic factors on the development of CKD. The research will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2022 November 3–6. Investigators analyzed data from 350,994 participants without CKD at baseline...
KXLY
Poor Sleep Quality Tied to Higher Risk for Glaucoma
FRIDAY, Nov. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Many patterns of poor sleep quality are associated with an increased risk for glaucoma, according to a study published online Nov. 1 in BMJ Open. Cun Sun, from Beijing Huimin Hospital, and colleagues examined the association between sleep behaviors and glaucoma using...
LSD Microdosing Yields Positive Outcomes In Phase 1 Study, More Trials On Depression & Existential Distress
Holding company Blackhawk Growth Corp.BLRZF's subsidiary company MindBio Therapeutics Pty Ltd shared the positive data gathered from its Phase 1 clinical trials microdosing LSD formulation in 80 healthy participants. A practical summary of the outcomes collected at this stage: microdoses of LSD have not shown severe adverse effects -though jitteriness...
Europe Approves AstraZeneca-Sanofi Partnered Antibody To Prevent RSV Infection In Infants
The European Commission has approved AstraZeneca plc AZN and Sanofi SA’s SNY Beyfortus (nirsevimab) long-acting antibody to prevent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) lower respiratory tract disease in newborns and infants during their first RSV season. Beyfortus is the first and only single-dose RSV passive immunization for the broad infant...
‘Alarming’ rise in type 2 diabetes diagnoses in young Britons under 40
Experts have sounded the alarm after new figures suggest there has been an “alarming acceleration” of type 2 diabetes diagnoses among people under 40 years old in the UK.The analysis by Diabetes UK and Tesco showed that cases of type 2 diabetes are currently rising at a faster rate among younger age groups under 40, than in those over 40.The charity’s research also found that people under 40 are generally unaware of many symptoms associated with type 2 diabetes or the health complications it can lead to.Diabetes UK predicted that the number of people in the UK aged between...
News-Medical.net
What is the correlation between specific COVID-19 clinical characteristics and anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody titers?
In a recent study posted to Research Square* preprint server, researchers investigated the associations between clinical characteristics of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Background. To date, more than 628 million COVID-19 cases have been recorded, with more than...
