GILFORD — Meg Miller, master gardener, will host a presentation on growing a pollinator garden on Monday, Nov. 7, at the Gilford Community Church, beginning at 1 p.m. Insects such as bees and butterflies are helpful, and in some cases, essential, in pollinating many of our food crops such as apples, berries and vegetables. In recent years, there has been a significant decline in the populations of these wild pollinators. Planting patches of flowers, wildflowers, grasses, shrubs and flowering trees with an emphasis on the use of native plants can encourage and support natural pollinators as well as enhance backyard landscapes. Recommendations will be presented on creating a pollinator habitat in your yard.

GILFORD, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO