FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Caitlin Miller: Creteau-Miller will work tirelessly for education, those she cares about
I'm writing in support of my mother, Cindy Creteau-Miller, in her run to represent Meredith in the state Legislature. While I am not a Belknap County voter, I am concerned about the future of New Hampshire — my home state — and our country. Last week, my brother wrote about our mother's proven record of community service and fiscal responsibility: her tenure on the Parent Teacher Association and school board in our hometown, and her time running a small business. I'd like to talk about one of my favorite things about my mom: her tenacity.
Laura Dunn: Parents have the option of sending their kids to three great elementary schools
As a proud Laconia resident for 42 years and a resident of Ward 2 for nearly 20 years, I feel very fortunate that I am able to serve as your current school board member of Ward 2 and hope to continue for another three years.
Joyce Fulweiler: She'll respect individuals' rights, diversity at NH Statehouse
I’m reaching out to Northfield residents to let them know (without posting lawn signs or by stuffing campaign fliers in already overflowing mailboxes) that I am running again for New Hampshire House Representative - District 2 Northfield.
Kathy Davis joins Roche Realty Group
MEREDITH — Frank Roche, president of Roche Realty Group, Inc, with offices in Meredith and Laconia, has announced that Kathy Davis has recently joined the real estate firm. She will be part of the Meredith office’s team at 97 Daniel Webster Hwy. Kathy is a 4th generation Lakes...
Laconia's puzzling housing crisis
LACONIA — Despite projects to expand housing inventory on the horizon, Belknap County's vacancy rate of 0.7% is drastically below the healthy rental market threshold of 5%. The average home price for a single-family home was well over $360,000 as of September. With such high costs and limited inventory, home ownership and even finding an apartment is not an attainable goal for many in the city.
OSSIPEE — A Carroll County House of Corrections inmate was honored Oct. 26 at her high school equivalency graduation for earning outstanding grades in a special ceremony where county commissioners and state senator were in attendance. Amanda Hartness, 34, formerly of Deerfield, had been transferred to Carroll County to...
Laconia PD honors officer, civilian employee of the year Thursday
LACONIA — Laconia Police Officer Michael Dempsey was honored with the Officer of the Year award Thursday evening, while executive assistant Lori Marsh earned the Civilian Employee of the Year honor at the department's annual ceremony. Chief Matt Canfield commended Dempsey's willingness to cover extra shifts and mentorship of...
Annual Christmas Fair in Belmont on Nov. 5
BELMONT — St. Joseph Parish in Belmont will host their annual Christmas Fair this weekend, beginning Friday, Nov. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. and ending on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. The fair’s theme, “Christmas in the Village,” highlights venues you might find...
Growing a pollinator garden by Meg Miller master gardener
GILFORD — Meg Miller, master gardener, will host a presentation on growing a pollinator garden on Monday, Nov. 7, at the Gilford Community Church, beginning at 1 p.m. Insects such as bees and butterflies are helpful, and in some cases, essential, in pollinating many of our food crops such as apples, berries and vegetables. In recent years, there has been a significant decline in the populations of these wild pollinators. Planting patches of flowers, wildflowers, grasses, shrubs and flowering trees with an emphasis on the use of native plants can encourage and support natural pollinators as well as enhance backyard landscapes. Recommendations will be presented on creating a pollinator habitat in your yard.
Two ballot questions await voters on Election Day – here’s what they mean
The 6th Circuit Court Court, Probate Division, is located in Concord near the New Hampshire Supreme Court. (Dana Wormald | New Hampshire Bulletin)
Annual Holly Fair in Center Harbor Nov. 19
CENTER HARBOR — The Center Harbor Congregational Church will host their annual Holly Fair on Saturday, Nov. 19. Many people have produced beautiful items to decorate your home or give as gifts. You will find hand-knit and crocheted items; home decor; jewelry; ornaments; home-canned jams and pickles from our gardens; beautifully created gift baskets; and a silent auction featuring local merchants; and homemade baked goods.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 87 service calls from 8 a.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Thursday. Six people were arrested.
Ralph C. Burleigh, 68
TILTON — Ralph Charles “Gus” Burleigh, 68, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord with his beloved companion Mary and her daughter Diane by his side. He was born on October 15, 1954, in Franklin, the son of the late Ralph P....
Lester C. Davis, 82
MOULTONBOROUGH — Lester Charles Davis, 82, was born on September 28,1940 and passed with his wife at his side on October 29, 2022, at his residence in Moultonborough, accompanied by his wife. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Donahue Davis; children, Amy Faulds Sandefur, Lorrie Defond, Dennis Donahue...
