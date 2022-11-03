Read full article on original website
crossroadstoday.com
GOP has advantage among Florida ballots already cast
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Nearly 4 million people have already voted in Florida’s election and early numbers indicate Republicans could have a huge advantage once voting ends Tuesday. Through Thursday, 1.7 million Republicans have already cast ballots for the races that will determine whether Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis...
crossroadstoday.com
Suspicious envelope found at GOP candidate’s Phoenix office
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating an envelope that reportedly contained suspicious white powder that was opened at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Phoenix police and fire officials said they were called to the building around 2 a.m. and there were...
crossroadstoday.com
14% in SC have already cast ballots with new early voting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More than 14% of registered voters in South Carolina have already cast ballots for the 2022 general election after the state opened up no excuse early voting to all for the first time. More than 438,000 early votes and 51,500 absentee votes were in as...
crossroadstoday.com
Walz, Jensen rally at Minnesota Capitol to promote turnout
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen held get-out-the-vote rallies at the state Capitol on Friday as they launched their final sprints to Election Day. Both campaigns brought in the chairs of their national parties — Ronna McDaniel of the Republican National...
crossroadstoday.com
West Virginians to decide on 4 constitutional amendments
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers are asking voters to give them more power to regulate public education policy and certain taxes while prohibiting state Supreme Court intervention in the Legislature’s impeachment trials. Another proposed constitutional amendment would allow churches to incorporate. The four measures on Tuesday’s...
crossroadstoday.com
Nevada gov’s aides: Ex-prisons chief asked $1M to stay quiet
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s former state prisons director alleged Friday that before forcing him to resign more than a month ago, aides to the Democratic governor now seeking reelection wanted him to reshape accounts of a convicted bombmaker’s escape that went unreported for four days. Gov....
crossroadstoday.com
Kemp again suspends Georgia gas taxes into mid-December
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the suspension of the state’s motor fuel tax through Dec. 11, as its total cost in foregone state tax revenue nears an estimated $1 billion. Kemp on Friday signed an executive order extending the suspension for a sixth time....
crossroadstoday.com
Bill Sheffield, former Alaska governor, dies at age 94
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Bill Sheffield, a former Alaska governor whose term in office was roiled by an impeachment proceeding, has died. He was 94. A statement provided by friends of Sheffield said he died Friday at his home in Anchorage. John Pugh, a friend who was the state...
crossroadstoday.com
Officials: Woman charged with voting in Florida and Alaska
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida woman was arrested Friday on charges that she voted in Florida and Alaska during the same election cycle over several years. Cheryl Ann Leslie, 55, of Loxahatchee, was charged with two counts of felony fraud, according to Palm Beach County jail records.
crossroadstoday.com
Explainer: Protections against absentee ballot fraud in Wis.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Nov. 8 election is drawing near, and nearly 600,000 Wisconsin voters have already cast their ballots through advance voting. But news of a top Milwaukee election official charged with sending falsely obtained military absentee ballots to the home of a state lawmaker has caused some to question the absentee voting process and how Wisconsin election officials safeguard against fraud.
crossroadstoday.com
Florida to ban transgender health care treatments for minors
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Transgender children in Florida will be barred from receiving hormones or undergoing surgeries to treat gender dysphoria under a rule approved Friday by state medical officials at the urging of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Florida Board of Medicine and the state Board of Osteopathic...
crossroadstoday.com
AG: Disposing embryos outside uterus not against Tenn. law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s strict abortion ban does not apply to the disposal of fertilized human embryos that haven’t been transferred to a uterus, according to a recent state attorney general opinion. The determination is among the first issued by an attorney general that provides insight...
crossroadstoday.com
Maine clarifies limits on medical marijuana providers
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine delivered an October surprise to medical marijuana providers with guidance limiting the sale of pre-rolled marijuana and liquid concentrates by treating them like tobacco. The Maine Office of Cannabis Policy released guidance on Oct. 7 that effectively bans medical marijuana caregivers without a storefront...
crossroadstoday.com
Temperatures stay on the warm side
Victoria, Texas-: Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies along with breezy winds while temperatures stay around average. Low: 72 degrees. Winds: SE 5. 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms between 3 am and 4. Monday: Partly sunny skies with light winds while temperatures stay around average. High: 85/68 degrees. Winds: SE...
