Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
Lumber mogul Charles S. Keith's success and historic mansion sold to real estate baron J.C. Nichols
Charles S. Keith House, also known as the J. C. Nichols House.Google Maps. In 1913, the Charles S. Keith House (aka J.C. Nichols House) was designed and the construction for the house was completed in 1914. The two-and-a-half-story house is located on West 55th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. The architectural style is Georgian Revival. This beautiful house rests on three acres close to Ward Parkway within the Country Club District of the city.
LJWORLD
Douglas County court filings for Nov. 6, 2022
Elliott Ray Jones, 29, Lawrence, and Ashley Nichole Richards, 30, Lawrence. William James O’ffill, 28, Lawrence, and Nicole Kristine McCurdy, 26, Lawrence. Ian Tyler Bell, 28, Kansas City, Mo., and Kinsey Michelle Roberts, 28, Kansas City, Mo. Jeffrey Jon Paul Stuart, 44, Baldwin City, and Staci Christine Church, 47,...
LJWORLD
Florine Creek
Florine Creek, longtime resident of Lake Quivira, Kansas, and of Lawrence, passed away on Nov. 2, at the age of 102. Florine was born Mary Florine Meenan in Bisbee, Arizona, on April 16,1920. Her parents Patrick J. Meenan and Lenora Callahan, were both American born children of 19th century Irish immigrants. In 1942 Florine graduated from Arizona State University at Tempe (BFA-Music) and met and married Roy E. Creek of Portales, New Mexico. Colonel Creek, who became a decorated veteran of World War II and a career U.S. Army officer, was Florine's partner in life for 74 years. When he retired from his military career in 1967, he and Florine moved to the Kansas City area where he worked as a hospital administrator for the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City. Roy preceded Florine in death in 2016.
bluevalleypost.com
Best of Johnson County 2022 Winners: Food and Drink
Today we reveal the winners in the Best of Johnson County categories that attracted the most attention from voters this summer: food and drink. Story is a creative American restaurant from James Beard Foundation nominee Chef Carl Thorne-Thomsen and Susan Thorne-Thomsen. Enjoy seasonal cuisine such as ceviche, braised beef short ribs or Alaskan halibut, in the contemporary dining room, at the intimate bar or on the expansive patio. Pair your meal with a fine wine from their Wine Spectator award-winning wine list or enjoy a craft cocktail. You can also order meals to enjoy at home on their website at storykc.com.
WIBW
Parade held in Downtown Topeka to honor local Veterans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The annual Topeka Veterans Parade Sunflower Salute presented by the Military Veteran Project was held this weekend. Community members took over the streets of downtown Topeka as they gathered Saturday morning to honor our local veterans. The parade started at 11 a.m., and the route went from the State Capitol to the main stage on 10th and Kansas. WIBW’s Melissa Brunner and Major Jason Davee once again emceed the event.
WIBW
Washburn professor under investigation for allegedly wearing blackface
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A professor at Washburn University is under review for allegedly dressing up in blackface for a Halloween dance routine. Holly O’Neill took part in a reenactment of the Michael Jackson song and dance, “Thriller.” Some at the university say her skin looked dark during the routine.
Washington Examiner
Washburn University professor in hot water for Michael Jackson Halloween costume
A professor at Washburn University in Kansas has moonwalked her way into trouble after she wore a Michael Jackson costume to a Halloween party. Holly O'Neil, a professor of chemistry at the Topeka-based Washburn University, is being investigated by the school over concerns of cultural appropriation after she wore a costume impersonating the king of pop and danced at a Halloween party, the campus newspaper the Washburn Review reported.
Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Nov. 4-6
Whether you're ready to get in the holiday spirit or just want to enjoy a weekend concert, there's plenty going on in Kansas City this weekend.
WIBW
Mommy & Me to move to new location in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mommy & Me will open the doors at its new location in Topeka, which is more than twice the size of its previous location. Mommy & Me, the mom-and-daughter retailer, says it has moved to a new location in the Capital City and will open for the first time at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, at 1930 SW Wanamaker Rd., Suite A1.
sportsinks.com
Football in Kansas: Takeaways from a wild Thursday include Clay Center, KC Piper, and Olathe Northwest
Five takeaways from a wild Thursday night of Round of 16 contests. The other R16 games will occur Friday. Class 6A Olathe Northwest and Class 4A KC Piper both defeated ranked teams. SIK’s Bethany Bowman also has video interviews posted from 6A Olathe West’s victory Thursday. Check out more this...
LJWORLD
A closer look at Norm Roberts’ role during Bill Self’s 4-game suspension
The Kansas men’s basketball team unofficially will be Norm Roberts’ squad for the next 18 days while head coach Bill Self serves a four-game suspension handed down by KU earlier this week in an effort to speed up KU’s NCAA infractions case. A ruling in the case,...
LJWORLD
City leaders to consider process to reduce number of advisory boards, improve their functionality
Lawrence city leaders will soon consider setting up a committee to study potential changes to the city’s many advisory boards and commissions, including a recommendation to significantly reduce their overall number. The city has 45 boards, commissions, steering committees, governing boards or other related bodies, according to the city’s...
WIBW
Topeka vendors host holiday craft fair
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunrise Optimist North Topeka hosted its annual holiday craft fair on Saturday. The ‘Made From the Heart’ craft fair held its 12th annual event. Vendors from Topeka and surrounding areas displayed their homemade gifts and crafts for sale. Julie Hall, a vendor, has been selling her crafts at the fair for years, she said it’s a way to support local businesses.
Kansas City church elder sentenced to life for killing pastor-wife
A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for killing his wife, who was an associate pastor.
LJWORLD
Joanne Feist
Services for Joanne Feist, 85, Lawrence are pending and will be announced by Warren-McElwain Mortuary. She died Oct. 31, 2022 at LMH Health. warrenmcelwain.com.
LJWORLD
Bowl Bound: Jayhawks pick up 6th win with 37-16 beatdown of No. 18 Oklahoma State
It took three losses and a bye week to get over the hump, but the Kansas football team is officially bowl-bound again for the first time since the 2008 season. Where, who and when they’ll play remains to be seen and could depend a lot on how things go in the final three games of the season. The way these guys see it, there’s still more work to be done and more wins to achieve.
LJWORLD
Lawrence school board to hear update on work of budget committee as part of special meeting
Lawrence school board leaders will soon get an update on the work of the committee tasked with coming up with budget recommendations and potential school closures for the school district. RSP & Associates, the consultant the district hired to facilitate the process, will provide the update to the board as...
LJWORLD
After tenant complaint, city condemns converted attic apartment; parent wonders how many rentals are ever inspected to begin with
When Kari Taylor’s daughter, Seagan, decided to move into what the family viewed as a “quirky” top-floor apartment of a home at 1126 Ohio St., it was with the caveat that a handful of maintenance issues discussed with the leasing agent would be addressed in short order.
3 juveniles seriously injured in Olathe crash near US 56
Three juveniles suffered serious injuries after a crash Saturday night that occurred in Olathe Kansas near US 56.
WIBW
2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
Comments / 0