Florine Creek, longtime resident of Lake Quivira, Kansas, and of Lawrence, passed away on Nov. 2, at the age of 102. Florine was born Mary Florine Meenan in Bisbee, Arizona, on April 16,1920. Her parents Patrick J. Meenan and Lenora Callahan, were both American born children of 19th century Irish immigrants. In 1942 Florine graduated from Arizona State University at Tempe (BFA-Music) and met and married Roy E. Creek of Portales, New Mexico. Colonel Creek, who became a decorated veteran of World War II and a career U.S. Army officer, was Florine's partner in life for 74 years. When he retired from his military career in 1967, he and Florine moved to the Kansas City area where he worked as a hospital administrator for the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City. Roy preceded Florine in death in 2016.

