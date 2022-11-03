ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez Shared How She Really Feels About Those Photos She Took With Hailey Bieber

By Alex Gurley
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32yFkC_0ixhiCVj00

Selena Gomez wants to put all the drama with Hailey Bieber behind them for good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hJYQJ_0ixhiCVj00
Presley Ann / Getty Images for Rare Beauty

Over the past few years, the women have been the subject of intense feud rumors, all revolving around their relationships with Justin Bieber .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tbqmN_0ixhiCVj00
Christopher Polk / Getty Images for ESPN

While both stars have tried to push the rumors aside for a long time, Hailey finally set the record straight in a recent podcast interview, where she confirmed that there's no drama — and their relationships with Justin never overlapped.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FCR8m_0ixhiCVj00
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

"I respect her; there's no drama personally," Hailey shared , adding that they'd had a conversation that she got a "a lot of peace" from. "That’s also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then, like, that’s fine."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34PFzO_0ixhiCVj00
Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

While Selena never directly responded to Hailey's comments, she seemingly just shared how she was affected by the whole situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qc6jw_0ixhiCVj00
Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images

In an interview with Rolling Stone , Selena admitted that recent comments involving her had made her feel bad, although she didn't mention Hailey by name.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DLFn3_0ixhiCVj00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

"Somebody made a comment and it involved me, and then for two days I felt bad about myself," Selena shared, adding that something like that would have affected her for months in the past.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y85NB_0ixhiCVj00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

She continued, "I was like, I'm just going to say, 'Everybody be kind to each other. Everybody just focus on what's going on in the real world.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ux0ff_0ixhiCVj00
Frazer Harrison / WireImage / Getty Images

And that's exactly what Selena did. After Hailey's interview drew up a lot of media attention, Selena took to TikTok to encourage peace between fans .

Selena Gomez takes to TikTok Live to send a message to fans regarding hate.

@PopCrave 12:22 AM - 30 Sep 2022

And the duo didn't stop there in the effort to put things behind them. Just a few weeks later, Selena and Hailey crossed paths — and decided to snap photos together .

@tyrellhampton / Via instagram.com

Fans were thrilled to see the two women together, but, looking back on the moment, Selena says the whole thing was not a big deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Np2K_0ixhiCVj00
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

"It's not a big deal. It's not even a thing," Selena told Vulture .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03IM26_0ixhiCVj00
Presley Ann / Getty Images for Rare Beauty

It sounds like Selena is totally over all the drama, so here's hoping everyone else can move past it, too!

