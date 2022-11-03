Selena Gomez Shared How She Really Feels About Those Photos She Took With Hailey Bieber

Related
Rihanna Got Real About Why She Hasn't Shared Her Baby's Name Or Photo Publicly Yet
Rihanna had a baby with A$AP Rocky earlier this year, but we don't know the baby's name — and we haven't seen them yet, either. Here's why.
After Her Transplant, Selena Gomez Named Her New Kidney "Fred Armisen" And The Reason Is Really Sweet
"I've never met him, but I'm secretly hoping he finds that out just because I want him to be like, 'That's weird.'"
Selena Gomez Candidly Called Her Breakup From Justin Bieber "The Best Thing That Ever Happened" To Her In Her New Documentary "My Mind And Me"
"Everything was so public. I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of. Then I just moved past it, and I wasn't afraid anymore."
Selena Gomez Showed A Clip Of An Interviewer Being Rude In Her New Documentary And It’s Eye-Opening
"I don't wanna do that ever again."
Isla Fisher Has A Pretty Good Reason Why Her Marriage To Sasha Baron Cohen Is Private
The actors have been together for, like, forever — but you never seem to hear much about their relationship. Here's why.
Amy Schumer Seemingly Called Kanye West A "Nazi" In Her "Saturday Night Live" Monologue
Amy's comment came in the middle of an anecdote about her husband's autism spectrum disorder diagnosis.
Here's What Fans Can Expect From Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show: "I Want To Incorporate A Lot Of Culture"
It feels like it's been 29 years since we've seen her in concert, but Rihanna is officially returning to the stage to give us the show we've been dreaming of.
Surprise! Rebel Wilson Just Welcomed Her First Baby Via Surrogate, And She's Celebrating On Instagram
Rebel revealed the news on Instagram, and I think it's safe to say that it's a huge surprise to many people.
This Woman Is Encouraging People To Stop Comparing Themselves To Others Online Through Her Viral Posed Versus Unposed Photo Series
After scrolling through her series, Bree says, "I hope [people will] let go of the unrealistic and unhealthy expectations that most of us have for ourselves that have been influenced by beauty standards in magazines, TV, social media, etc."
Britney Spears Has Apologized To Alexa Nikolas For Yelling At Her And "Traumatizing" Her On The "Zoey 101" Set
Britney confronted the actor after her sister Jamie claimed she was bullying her.
Cher Confirmed Her Relationship With A.E. Edwards, And She Responded To Criticism About His "Intentions"
After appearing in photos with the music executive, Cher has spoken out about the speculation regarding her relationship.
Billie Eilish And Jesse Rutherford Have Made Their Red Carpet Debut In An All-Gucci Look
The Gucci blanket...need.
Nick Lachey Gave A Not-Great Response To Claims That "Love Is Blind" Edits Out Black Women
"People make connections in the pods for whatever reason, and those connections are then followed through to the rest of the season."
TikTok Star Bella Poarch Just Filed For Divorce From Her Secret Husband, Tyler Poarch
No, you are not alone in not knowing that the TikToker was married.
Jason Momoa Took Home A Wild Pig And Wants To Paint Its Nails, And That's The Most Jason Momoa Thing I've Ever Heard
"This is why I can’t work with animals. I want to bring them home. Wild and feral like his pops."
After Getting Flirty On Twitter 2.5 Years Ago, Phoebe Bridgers And Paul Mescal Are Engaged
Cannot fault the "tweeting about Normal People " to "getting engaged" process.
"I Don't Want To Go": 17 Lines Of TV And Movie Dialogue That Always Make People Emotional
"This breaks my heart enough that my cat will come from the other room to make sure I'm okay."
People Are Sharing The Things They Like Less And Less As They Get Older, And NGL, It's A Little Depressing
"Driving. I used to drive to do fun stuff like pick up my friends, go places I wanted to be, or just cruise during the night and enjoy the air. Now I drive to work. Even though my car is a million times more fun to drive, I'm perpetually annoyed."
Daniel Radcliffe And Evan Rachel Wood Tested How Well They Know Each Other, And Honestly, I'm Pretty Impressed With The Results
I'd give anything to listen to Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood do karaoke together.
