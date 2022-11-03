ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NASCAR Legend Makes Opinion On Danica Patrick Clear

Danica Patrick has been a bit of a polarizing figure in the racing world for years now. The former IndyCar and NASCAR star broke barriers over the course of her career, now working as an analyst for the sport on television. But how do the sport's legends really feel about...
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Joey Logano's Win Sunday

What a year for Joey Logano. The veteran NASCAR driver took home the win on Sunday, taking home the Cup Series championship with it. "22 in '22! JOEY LOGANO IS A TWO-TIME NASCAR CUP SERIES CHAMPION," FOX: NASCAR tweeted on Sunday. NASCAR fans are praising Logano for his deserved win...
PHOENIX, AZ
ESPN

Jimmie Johnson returns to NASCAR as part owner, driver

AVONDALE, Ariz. -- Jimmie Johnson's NASCAR retirement and IndyCar experiment lasted all of two seasons. The seven-time NASCAR champion is returning in 2023 to the series that made him a global motorsports star as the part-owner of Petty GMS. He'll also enter about five Cup races. Johnson announced that his...
NBC Sports

NASCAR President Steve Phelps touts sport’s growth, work to do

AVONDALE, Ariz. — NASCAR President Steve Phelps touted the sport’s growth in his state of the sport Friday at Phoenix Raceway before addressing questions about the racing at short tracks and road courses, officiating, team ownership model, the 2024 schedule and more. Phelps noted the record-tying 19 different...
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

NASCAR: The Championship 4 driver whose team is eliminated

There are four drivers set to compete for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship, but one of those drivers competes for a team that can’t win. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs were unique in that the 16 drivers who qualified for the postseason did not all have teams that qualified for the owner playoffs.
Advocate

Gay Race Car Driver Zach Herrin Makes NASCAR Debut

Gay motorsports racer Zach Herrin will make his long-awaited debut in a NASCAR-affiliated race in Phoenix later today, but doing so on his own terms. When the green flag drops to start the ARCA Menard Series race at the Phoenix Raceway, Herrin will be in the 25th position off the pole. While he’ll be starting near the back of the pack, taking part in the race will be a big step forward for the 26-year-old who only recently returned to the sport he loves following a ten-year hiatus.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Unpredictable NASCAR Cup season comes down to final race in Phoenix for a championship

Rolling down Avondale Boulevard, it’s difficult not to become caught up in the excitement radiating from NASCAR's mecca, Phoenix Raceway. The world-class facility emulates a Super Bowl vibe due in part to its vibrant baby-blue walls accompanied by thousands of grandstand seats that will be filled on Sunday for the NASCAR Cup Series championship race.
PHOENIX, AZ
Racing News

Phoenix TV Schedule: November 2022 (NASCAR)

This weekend, the 2022 NASCAR season comes to a close. The 1-mile of Phoenix Raceway will host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series West. View the Phoenix tv schedule for NASCAR weekend below. Phoenix Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Truck: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity:...
PHOENIX, AZ
