Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Closes Underperforming StoresBryan Dijkhuizen
Walmart Closes Location In PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?Joel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Panthers ponder QB situation after rout by Bengals
CINCINNATI (AP) — Just when the Carolina Panthers’ season seemed as if it couldn’t get any worse, they played the worst first half in team history — and another change at quarterback may be in their future. Facing a Cincinnati Bengals team playing on a short...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bucs' Tom Brady goes over 100,000 yards passing for career
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history to throw for more than 100,000 yards, surpassing the milestone on a 15-yard completion to Leonard Fournette during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams. The league’s...
Citrus County Chronicle
Saints, Ravens enter MNF clash with big losses at receiver
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Receivers Michael Thomas and Rashod Bateman could have been two of the marquee performers in Monday night’s matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints. Instead, both were placed on injured reserve this week, leaving their teams to figure out how to move...
Citrus County Chronicle
Dicker kicks winner to lift Chargers over Falcons 20-17
ATLANTA (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers keep having to find new placekickers, and they keep giving the new guys game balls. Cameron Dicker kicked a game-ending field goal three days after being signed as a free agent, hitting a 37-yarder that lifted the Chargers over the Atlanta Falcons 20-17 on Sunday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Lions activate Zylstra brothers; TE Shane catches TD in win
DETROIT (AP) — There was no one close to Shane Zylstra when the Detroit Lions tight end caught his first NFL touchdown on Sunday. Waiting on the sideline, though, was someone very close indeed.
Citrus County Chronicle
Rodgers throws 3 INTs, Lions hold on to beat Packers 15-9
DETROIT (AP) — Aaron Rodgers faked a handoff, rolled right and threw off-balance left, woefully short of his target. Rodgers' poor pass intended for left tackle David Bakhtiari on a fourth down was picked off by rookie Aidan Hutchinson. It was one of several plays the four-time NFL MVP wished he had back.
Citrus County Chronicle
Rams' offense sputters as defending champs fall to 3-5
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady put together another last-minute drive to hand the Los Angeles Rams a crushing defeat. But Rams coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford put the blame for Sunday's 16-13 loss on the Rams' offense, which hardly resembles the unit that led LA to a Super Bowl title last season.
Citrus County Chronicle
Wilson, Jets' defense stun Allen, Bills in 20-17 victory
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The sky was falling for the New York Jets against the Buffalo Bills. They were losing a close game to their AFC East rivals in the second half — and an overhead video camera malfunctioned, disrupting a promising drive and appearing to be a poorly timed omen.
Citrus County Chronicle
Jets shut down Josh Allen in 20-17 win over rival Bills
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Jets’ defense shut down Josh Allen, Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass and Greg Zuerlein kicked a go-ahead 28-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining to lift New York to a stunning 20-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. With the game...
Citrus County Chronicle
Graham takes blame for Falcons' late collapse in 20-17 loss
ATLANTA (AP) — If Ta’Quon Graham could do it all over again, he would’ve just fallen out of bounds. Instead, the 6-foot-4, 320-pound defensive tackle had to wonder what might have been if he hadn’t lost his first career fumble return that set up Cameron Dicker’s 37-yard field goal and sent the Atlanta Falcons to a 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Seahawks win 4th straight, beat struggling Cardinals 31-21
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Geno Smith has spent the first half of the season making game-winning plays that have moved the surprising Seahawks to the top of the NFC West. His impressive response to a potential game-losing play is evidence Seattle's rise isn't a fluke.
Citrus County Chronicle
Vikings come back to beat Commanders for 6th consecutive win
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Kirk Cousins got the game ball after leading the Minnesota Vikings to a comeback victory against the team he started his NFL career with, and the first thought that came to his mind was starting a chant with the most famous words from his time with Washington.
Citrus County Chronicle
Brady throws last-minute TD pass, Bucs beat Rams 16-13
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady stepped to the podium and reiterated how good it felt to stop his longest losing streak in 20 years. “That was awesome,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion exclaimed Sunday. “That was (expletive) awesome!”
Comments / 0