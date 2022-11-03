ATLANTA (AP) — If Ta’Quon Graham could do it all over again, he would’ve just fallen out of bounds. Instead, the 6-foot-4, 320-pound defensive tackle had to wonder what might have been if he hadn’t lost his first career fumble return that set up Cameron Dicker’s 37-yard field goal and sent the Atlanta Falcons to a 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

