Sadio Mané became the latest star in doubt for the World Cup when the Senegal talisman was forced from the field in Bayern Munich’s 6-1 win over Werder Bremen. Just 13 days before Senegal kick off in Qatar against the Netherlands, Mané was forced to leave the field after 20 minutes, limping off after receiving treatment on a leg injury. Having attempted to play on, the summer signing from Liverpool could not continue and was substituted.

23 MINUTES AGO