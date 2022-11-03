Simon Gregson offers Corrie co-star Sue surprising advice ahead of her I'm A Celebrity stint

Coronation Street favourite Simon Gregson , who plays Steve McDonald on the ITV soap, has given his co-star Sue Cleaver some words of advice as she heads to the jungle for her I'm A Celebrity 2022 stint.

Simon finished in second place in I'm A Celebrity last year and appeared on Lorraine this morning (Thursday, November 3) where he offered Sue, who plays Eileen Grimshaw on Coronation Street , some helpful advice.

He said: "The only advice I can give is just do it day by day, well more hour by hour really. Because you have no idea that a day could last that long when you're doing that show. It's an incredibly long day. Because we were in Wales, we were doing nights in a way.

"We were going to bed in the early hours of the morning and getting up afternoon time. The days are so long so it can be quite boring. What she needs to do is invent something to bide her time."

Sue has played the role of Eileen for 22 years and isn't the first Coronation Street legend to attempt a Bushtucker Trial as she joins the likes of Jennie McAlpine (Fiz Stape) and Andy Whyment (Kirk Sutherland) who have swapped the cobbles for the jungle in previous years.

The soap star revealed that she confided in Steve and Jennie about her upcoming stint, saying: "They seemed to think I will have an absolute ball. They have told me I will love it and have a great time. It is very positive and I am going there feeling excited."

Eileen has been involved in a number of major storylines over the years but her most recent storyline saw her knock herself out after tripping over a pumpkin.

