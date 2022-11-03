ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Blanc, MI

firefighternation.com

Flint (MI) Firefighter Charges Chief is Lying as Fatal Fire Fuels Political/Racial Fight

A Flint firefighter embroiled in a controversy over a fire that killed two children says the department’s chief is lying about the events that took place during the fire. Two firefighters were suspended after they failed to find two children in a second floor bedroom in a house fire in May. One has since resigned and the other was disciplined.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint family seeks justice in deaths of 2 boys

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A family is announcing legal proceedings after the deaths of their sons in a house fire in May. 9-year-old Lamar Mitchel and 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell died from smoke inhalation when their home on West Pulaski Street in Flint caught fire. Their bodies were found after the house was given an all-clear by firefighters, a discovery that led to the resignation of one firefighter and the discipline of another.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Flint Police Department responds to shooting on city's Northside

FLINT, Mich. - According to the Flint Police Department, there was a shooting on the 5200 block of West Ridgeway Ave. New links: Mt. Pleasant Police searching for family of two young children. The incident happened off Dupont Street on the city's Northside. Our Mid-Michigan NOW crews captured video of...
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Flint man pleads guilty to violent carjackings of women at gas stations

FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Flint man pleaded guilty Thursday to violently carjacking two women at gas stations. Darian Welch, 20, carjacked the victims on July 23, 2021, in Grand Blanc, and Sept.12, 2021, in Flint Township. Both crimes happened after midnight. In the first carjacking, authorities say Welch...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

New attorneys push for full investigation into fatal house fire

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Lawyers for the family of two boys who died in a Flint house fire this past May are planning to file a new civil lawsuit against the city. At a press conference Friday, Detroit area attorney Todd F. Flood and Robert Kenner Jr. joined family members demanding justice. “We are here for justice,” said Kenner. “This family deserves answers, there should not be a coverup, we need a full investigation.”
FLINT, MI
MLive

Man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run crash

FLINT, MI -- A man crossing the street in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle and killed, police said in a news release. The suspect vehicle left the scene after the fatal crash that happened at 8:19 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, in the area of Pasadena Avenue and Thornton Avenue, Flint Township Police Department Lieutenant Matt Vanlente said n the news release.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) investigated an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning after an MSP canine trooper and his dog tracked a suspect who fled from them. On November 6, just before 1:00 a.m., an MSP canine trooper and his dog were tracking a suspect after...
BAY COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Multiple people missing after Flint apartment fire

Multiple people are reported missing after an apartment fire in Flint. Genessee county 911 says the fire started just after 3 a.m. at Midway Square Townhomes. No first responders were hurt putting out the flames. According to Flint's provisional battalion chief, Michigan State Police and Flint Police are investigating the...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Shootout in Burton leaves one person injured and two in custody

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - One person was injured and two were taken into custody after a shootout on Lapeer Road in Burton on Friday morning. The Burton Police Department responded to the 5000 block of Lapeer Road around 11:20 a.m. to investigate reports of shots fired. However, police say everyone involved left before they arrived.
BURTON, MI
MLive

1 injured after Friday morning shootout in Burton

BURTON, MI – One person is lodged at the Genesee County Jail and another at the Genesee County Regional Detention Center pending criminal charges following Friday morning shooting in Burton, police said. According to Burton police, officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Lapeer Road in Burton at...
BURTON, MI
WNEM

Family calls for justice in deadly Flint fire that killed 2 boys

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The attorneys representing the family of two boys who were killed in a Flint fire earlier this year held a press conference on Nov. 4 ahead of a city council meeting where they are expected to discuss the matter. On May 28, at about 9:01 p.m.,...
FLINT, MI
TheDailyBeast

State Cops Called in After White Firefighters Leave Black Boys Behind

Genesee County Prosecutor David S. Leyton has requested that Michigan State Police launch a new probe into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two Black boys in a house fire in Flint, spokesperson John Potbury confirmed to The Daily Beast.Twelve-year-old Zyaire Mitchell and nine-year-old Lamar Mitchell died in May after an incident the local fire department chief said involved two white firefighters missing the boys—and then later lying about it on reports.“Because it was a City of Flint Fire Department matter, we felt it appropriate that the state police investigate,” Potbury told The Daily Beast on Friday. A spokesperson for...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Family seeks justice after two boys die in Flint house fire

FLINT, Mich. - The Attorneys representing the family of two boys who were killed in a house fire in Flint held a press conference on Nov. 4 ahead of a City Council meeting that will discuss the incident. According to the attorney, on May 28 of this year, at around...
FLINT, MI
People

Mich. Husband Allegedly Beats Beloved Hairdresser Wife to Death in Her Sleep with Wrench

Katy Dougherty, 38, was allegedly bludgeoned to death while she slept on the couch Authorities have accused a Michigan man of bludgeoning his wife to death with a wrench while she slept on the couple's couch. According to Oakland County jail records, Justin Wagenberg, 37, is charged with homicide of a family member. He was denied bond, records show. Police allege Wagenberg fatally beat his wife, Katy Dougherty, on Oct. 16, WDIV-TV reports. Police allege that after the killing, Wagenberg fled the couple's Waterford Township, Mich., home for Wisconsin, before eventually returning to allegedly...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

