Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
firefighternation.com
Flint (MI) Firefighter Charges Chief is Lying as Fatal Fire Fuels Political/Racial Fight
A Flint firefighter embroiled in a controversy over a fire that killed two children says the department’s chief is lying about the events that took place during the fire. Two firefighters were suspended after they failed to find two children in a second floor bedroom in a house fire in May. One has since resigned and the other was disciplined.
WNEM
nbc25news.com
Flint Police Department responds to shooting on city's Northside
FLINT, Mich. - According to the Flint Police Department, there was a shooting on the 5200 block of West Ridgeway Ave. New links: Mt. Pleasant Police searching for family of two young children. The incident happened off Dupont Street on the city's Northside. Our Mid-Michigan NOW crews captured video of...
fox2detroit.com
Flint man pleads guilty to violent carjackings of women at gas stations
FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Flint man pleaded guilty Thursday to violently carjacking two women at gas stations. Darian Welch, 20, carjacked the victims on July 23, 2021, in Grand Blanc, and Sept.12, 2021, in Flint Township. Both crimes happened after midnight. In the first carjacking, authorities say Welch...
abc12.com
Man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run crash
FLINT, MI -- A man crossing the street in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle and killed, police said in a news release. The suspect vehicle left the scene after the fatal crash that happened at 8:19 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, in the area of Pasadena Avenue and Thornton Avenue, Flint Township Police Department Lieutenant Matt Vanlente said n the news release.
nbc25news.com
UpNorthLive.com
abc12.com
Multiple people missing after Flint apartment fire
Multiple people are reported missing after an apartment fire in Flint. Genessee county 911 says the fire started just after 3 a.m. at Midway Square Townhomes. No first responders were hurt putting out the flames. According to Flint's provisional battalion chief, Michigan State Police and Flint Police are investigating the...
abc12.com
Shootout in Burton leaves one person injured and two in custody
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - One person was injured and two were taken into custody after a shootout on Lapeer Road in Burton on Friday morning. The Burton Police Department responded to the 5000 block of Lapeer Road around 11:20 a.m. to investigate reports of shots fired. However, police say everyone involved left before they arrived.
WNEM
Seven Abandoned Buildings on Dort Hwy in Flint. What Were They?
There are quite a few abandoned buildings on Dort Highway in Flint, MI. Businesses come and businesses go. That is just the sad nature of how the world works. Unfortunately, when a business closes down for good, the building that kept it ofter becomes abandoned and begins to fall apart.
Attorney charged with murder of Metro Detroit jeweler after cops say he arranged targeted hit
An attorney and alleged mastermind behind a popular Oakland County jewelry owner’s death has been arrested and charged with murder, authorities announced on Friday.
nbc25news.com
Haunting Photos Show Inside Abandoned Elementary School in Flint, Michigan
Photographer William Johns told Newsweek what he saw was the "biggest waste of resources that could benefit a community."
Mich. Husband Allegedly Beats Beloved Hairdresser Wife to Death in Her Sleep with Wrench
Katy Dougherty, 38, was allegedly bludgeoned to death while she slept on the couch Authorities have accused a Michigan man of bludgeoning his wife to death with a wrench while she slept on the couple's couch. According to Oakland County jail records, Justin Wagenberg, 37, is charged with homicide of a family member. He was denied bond, records show. Police allege Wagenberg fatally beat his wife, Katy Dougherty, on Oct. 16, WDIV-TV reports. Police allege that after the killing, Wagenberg fled the couple's Waterford Township, Mich., home for Wisconsin, before eventually returning to allegedly...
