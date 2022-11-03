Read full article on original website
Garland, Mitchell lead Cavs past Lakers to 8th straight win
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt's return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 Sunday for their eighth consecutive victory. Jarrett Allen added 16 points to back...
Bane's 28, Morant's good finish lead Grizzlies past Wizards
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 28 points, Ja Morant added 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies held on for a 103-97 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday. After Washington rallied in the third quarter, the teams exchanged leads early in the...
Wizards' Beal enters health and safety protocols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Bradley Beal has entered health and safety protocols and will miss the Washington Wizards’ game at Charlotte on Sunday night. The Wizards announced Beal’s status Sunday. The team said he will return when he is cleared under current NBA guidelines.
McNab, longtime NHL forward and Avs broadcaster, dies at 70
DENVER (AP) — Peter McNab, the longtime NHL forward who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, died Sunday. He was 70. The Avalanche, in a joint statement with Altitude TV, announced h is death on social media. McNab released in late summer of 2021 that he was battling cancer, but in February he said that it was in remission. McNab was part of the broadcast team when the Avalanche captured their third Stanley Cup last June over Tampa Bay.
Suns' F Cam Johnson injures knee, could miss extended time
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson could miss extended time after injuring his right knee on Friday night. Coach Monty Williams did not comment on the extent of the injury on Saturday before the team's game against the Trail Blazers. The Athletic reported that the Suns fear Johnson has a torn meniscus, but more tests are scheduled.
