NOLA.com
Oak Street Po-boy Fest 2022: Cost, parking, vendors, music and more
New Orleanians are primed for another favorite celebration on Sunday: the Oak Street Po-Boy Festival presented by Tony Chachere's. Now in its 14th year, the festival has 40 vendors selling a variety of po-boys, an art market and a rest area for those who need a break. When is it?
Sea Coast Echo
Ann McCoy Rice
Ann McCoy Rice of Diamondhead, MS; surrounded by her children and loved ones; peacefully joined her heavenly family on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Ann was born on October 30, 1933 at Baltzer, MS where she grew up on her family’s farm with her parents Lucy Mae (Duvall) and Lorenzo Dow McCoy and her five siblings Elsie Nora McCoy Hartgraves Bornman; Lorenzo Dow "LD" McCoy, Jr.; Mary Virginia McCoy Bonds; Glenn Edward McCoy; and Dorothy Mae McCoy.
WDSU
Hundreds of volunteers to repair New Orleans homes damaged in Ida
NEW ORLEANS — More than 300 volunteers will work to repair homes for low-income families in New Orleans during the month of November. The work is part of a larger effort known as [Re]Builder Month presented by Shell. On Nov. 5, 11 and 12, volunteers will focus on homes...
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Northshore Road Trip
On this week's show, we’re trekking across the Causeway once again to explore the culinary scene in St. Tammany Parish. We begin at Backwater Farmstead in the rural town of Bush, Louisiana. There, Ross McKnight and his family make foie gras, a luxury food they hope to make more accessible in our state.
WLOX
Moss Point mourning beloved former band director Julius Hunt
Ocean Springs is getting ready for the Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival this Saturday and Sunday, and local businesses are expecting huge crowds.
NOLA.com
Contractor mistakenly fells century-old live oak on St. Charles Avenue
Odom Heebe was driving home Monday evening when he saw it: the roughly century-old live oak at the corner of Adams Street and St. Charles Avenue stood shorn of its massive limbs. “I know this is a mistake,” thought Heebe, who is president of the St. Charles Avenue Association.
NOLA.com
Planning for the big Thanksgiving feed underway
Slidell’s annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be hosted by Aldersgate United Methodist Church on Thursday, Nov. 24. This year, meals will be available either by delivery, pickup or dine-in. The deadline to place an order for meal delivery or to volunteer is 5 p.m. Nov. 21. Aldersgate UMC, as...
NOLA.com
Lighting the graves of those gone ahead
Such a cloak of history wrapped the All Saints Day illumination of Madisonville Cemetery graves on Nov. 1. Among the north shore's oldest cemeteries, Madisonville's historic burial ground holds the remains of some pre-Louisiana Purchase colonial settlers, soldiers from the Battle of New Orleans and the Civil War. A son of Louisiana's first governor is there, along with the area's first European families.
WLOX
Gautier officer who beat colorectal cancer urges others to get screened
Bariatric Surgeon Dr. William Pete Avara III has details on several free, weight loss surgery seminars Singing River Health System is hosting and how people can sign up to learn more.
Surge in shootings Saturday in New Orleans
Six shootings from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning have NOPD searching for suspects amid another violent surge. A 14-year-old boy was shot shortly after noon Saturday in Algiers.
NOLA.com
Latest step for Hubig’s Pies a good sign for those missing the beloved New Orleans treat
Among those yearning for the return of Hubig's Pies, any sign of progress on the journey back to their hungry hands is significant. And so it was that a simple job posting by Hubig’s Pies set off a fresh round of anticipation. Hubig’s is starting to staff up. That...
Frenchmen Street driver cuts through crowd and crashes into parklet, raising safety concerns
NEW ORLEANS — The crowd on a packed Frenchmen Street ran for safety Friday as a car cut through them and crashed into the parklet outside Café Negril. Jim Croswell was one of them. “We’re standing right here on the corner and there was a car that was...
NOLA.com
The Verdict serves creative egg rolls and Creole favorites in New Orleans East
For Melika, Tashika and Michiko Honoré, The Verdict is a family affair that draws on years of experience. The restaurant and lounge opened Oct. 5 in New Orleans East, giving a fresh start to a building that once housed the Roxbury strip club on Lake Forest Boulevard. Melika Honoré...
WWL-TV
Five shootings across New Orleans this weekend; three juveniles among the victims
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a string of shootings that happened across the New Orleans area on Saturday and early Sunday morning. Six shootings occurred in the city in the hours between noon Saturday and just before 6 a.m. Sunday. Victims in three of the shootings were juveniles.
WLOX
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run accident near Grand Bay arrested in Mississippi
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed they are searching for a suspect in a deadly hit and run accident early Saturday morning. Officials say the accident happened around the three mile marker near the Grand Bay exit on I-10. An unidentified victim...
WLOX
Allen Beverages’ Panda Palace Contest - Official Promotion Rules
1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by Allen Beverages 13300 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport, MS 39503. The promotion begins at 8:00am on Monday, November 14th, 2022, and end at 11:59pm Sunday, November 20th, 2022. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Sunday November 20th, 2022 Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
WLOX
Former news anchor Jeff Lawson reminisces for WLOX's 60th anniversary
A recent report showed enrollment at USM's Gulf Park campus is steadily dropping. Just days into his new role, university president Dr. Joe Paul said he has a plan to fix that.
No respect for life: Mother recounts son's execution-style shooting
“Nothing short of an execution-style shooting” New Orleans mother describes the robbery that left her son paralyzed. Elizabeth is the mother. She says her son, Noah, is maintaining hope that he’ll be able to walk again.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Biloxi 2022
Biloxi is a tropical paradise beckoning travelers to enjoy the scenic splendors of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. There’s never a dull moment in Biloxi, for the city is always buzzing with entertainment, from headliner performances and live music shows to rip-roaring nightlife and elegant fine dining. High rollers flock...
MySanAntonio
Missing Alvin ISD teacher found living among homeless in New Orleans
Authorities said Wednesday that missing Alvin ISD school teacher Michelle Reynolds was found "alive and well" Monday in New Orleans more than a month after she went missing, according to an ABC 13 report. Reynolds' husband Michael confirmed his wife had been found in comments provided to WDSU 6 New...
