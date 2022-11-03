Read full article on original website
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Nov. 6
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. South Maple Road at Russell Street: Vehicles will deal with a lane shift in the area while construction for a new concrete approach to Russell Street takes place.
Lane Closures Expected on West Michigan Avenue Next Week
The City of Saline has announced there will be lane closures on West Michigan Avenue next week. Sidewalks may also be closed during this time. During this time please be cautious driving through the area.
Farmington Hills man hit, killed on I-75 exit ramp while putting gas in his car
A 41-year-old Farmington Hills man is dead after being hit by a car on a Metro Detroit freeway ramp while putting gas in his car early Sunday morning.
Portion of I-94 to close in Detroit this weekend for bridge work
(CBS DETROIT) - A portion of I-94 will be closed this weekend as crews will be setting bridge beams on the Grand River Avenue overpass. The new Grand River Overpass is replacing the original structure that was built in 1952.According to MDOT officials, the work on this bridge is a $14.6 million project and is scheduled to be complete in spring 2023.This work will require the closure of westbound I-94 from I-75 to I-96. The closure will begin at 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, and is expected to reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7.MDOT officials say westbound I-94 will be detoured via southbound I-75 and westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94.
High winds cause fire to spread in backyard of multiple Lambertville homes
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - Multiple fires Saturday throughout northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan were made worse by high winds. In Lambertville, Michigan early Saturday night, someone was burning leaves and the high winds caused the fire to get out of control, according to the Bedford Township Fire battalion chief. Crews spent 20 minutes trying to get the fire under control on Wiseman Avenue. It spread to the backyards of two different houses, authorities said.
How to get $10 ‘Hamilton’ tickets for every performance this month in Michigan
DETROIT - You could see one of the most popular Broadway musicals at a huge discounted price. There’s going to be a lottery for 40, $10 tickets for each show as “Hamilton” is playing at the Fisher Theater through Broadway in Detroit from Tuesday, November 15 through Sunday, December 4.
See a sneak peek inside the Ypsilanti area’s newest library as opening week approaches
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - The shelves are stocked with brand new books. A solar array adorns the roof. An Ypsilanti District Library flag flies out front. Sure, the countertop for the circulation desk is conspicuously absent, but all the details are coming together at the new YDL Superior branch, which will open its doors at 1900 Harris Road to the public in less than two weeks.
Vehicle impounded for expired plate, no insurance
RIVERVIEW — A Chevy Malibu with an expired license plate was subject to a traffic stop the night of Oct. 26 while northbound on Fort Street near Longsdorf Street, which resulted in the vehicle being impounded and towed when it was determined that the car was uninsured and had an expired registration.
Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Michigan man struck, killed by vehicle while refueling his car on I-75
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A 41-year-old Farmington Hills man died after being hit by another driver while he attempted to refuel his car near an exit ramp. The man was not immediately identified and the driver that collided with the vehicle stayed at the scene Sunday, Nov. 6, according to Michigan State Police.
Caution issued for Washtenaw County and Michigan drivers with the end of Daylight Saving Time
As Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend, transportation officials in Washtenaw County and across the state are warning motorists to be more cautious on the first week coming home from work. Studies from the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute confirm that pedestrians are more at risk...
Historic Ford Building Sold To Dearborn Businessman
While Ford works to rejuvenate the iconic Michigan Central Station and turn it into a mobility hub, many of the automaker’s other properties are being sold or repurposed for other uses, too. That includes the Ford Walton Hills plant in Ohio, which was recently sold and is being transformed into a business park, as well as Rotunda Fields, which the automaker also parted ways with recently. Now, yet another historic Ford building – Regent Court in Dearborn, Michigan – has been sold, this time to Dearborn Heights businessman Mike Shehadi, according to the Detroit Free Press.
50 years after historic Detroit election, Erma Henderson's legacy lives on
On Tuesday, Election Day, the Rev. Dr. JoAnn Watson will open the doors of her church early to the surrounding neighborhood. And once those doors are open, Watson hopes the people will keep rolling in — all morning, all through the afternoon, and into the early evening — because West Side Unity Church, 4727 Joy Road, will be a polling place serving voters in precinct 447. ...
Michigan to Get Dangerous Winds This Weekend – Here’s Where
Is is really November? The weather has been in the 60s and even 70s for much of lower Michigan this month, and I’m not complaining. I’d love to miss the snow all together, but I know there are plenty of snow lovers that are ready for it. This...
Days after dipping below $4 per gallon, gas prices jump in Michigan
Gas prices in Michigan took a surprising jump Thursday. Earlier this week, many commuters across Michigan were celebrating gas prices dipping below $4 a gallon for regular unleaded. As we head into the first weekend of November, the gas price average jumped 16 cents to $4.13. Adrienne Woodland is a...
41-year-old Farmington Hills man struck, killed while putting gas in vehicle on I-75 exit ramp
A 41-year-old Farmington Hills man was struck and killed while putting gas in his vehicle on the 8 Mile Road exit ramp of northbound I-75. The incident happened at 2:20 a.m. on Sunday. The Farmington Hills man had run out of gas and was blocking the right lane of the 8 Mile Road exit ramp.
Ford sells Dearborn office building to developer eyeing mixed-use plans
Ford Motor Co. this week sold its Regent Court office building in Dearborn to a local real-estate developer who is planning a mixed-use redevelopment of the property. Mike Shehadi, CEO of Farmington Hills-based pharmacy company PharmaScript, confirmed Friday that he purchased the building at 16800 Executive Plaza Dr. In the coming months, he plans to come up with a concrete redevelopment plan and financing to convert the roughly 670,000-square-foot office building and the 34-acre property on which it's located (which Shehadi also owns) into a mixed-use site.
5 great places to get a burger in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burgers and Knight’s Restaurant may have Ann Arbor by the (greasy) heart strings, but plenty of other juicy burgers are hiding out in the city’s restaurants. From Regents Field’s French Onion burger to Blue Tractor’s meat-laden Carnivore Burger, here are...
Hershey’s Shoes in Garden City to close after 76 years
The popular Hershey's Shoes in Garden City is closing at the end of the year. The store first opened in 1946. Now, 76 years later, owner Tom Walch is ready to retire. The company announced the news in a Facebook post. "Everyone at Hershey's has felt proud to give the...
Dearborn Heights woman ticketed by Dearborn officer for parking in front of her own house
On Oct. 28, Dearborn Heights resident Michelle Ward got a parking ticket for leaving her car on the street on trash day. A simple mistake that happens frequently in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights. The problem was, that Oct. 28 wasn’t a trash day in her city, and the ticket was...
