ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Portion of I-94 to close in Detroit this weekend for bridge work

(CBS DETROIT) - A portion of I-94 will be closed this weekend as crews will be setting bridge beams on the Grand River Avenue overpass. The new Grand River Overpass is replacing the original structure that was built in 1952.According to MDOT officials, the work on this bridge is a $14.6 million project and is scheduled to be complete in spring 2023.This work will require the closure of westbound I-94 from I-75 to I-96. The closure will begin at 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, and is expected to reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7.MDOT officials say westbound I-94 will be detoured via southbound I-75 and westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94. 
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

High winds cause fire to spread in backyard of multiple Lambertville homes

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - Multiple fires Saturday throughout northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan were made worse by high winds. In Lambertville, Michigan early Saturday night, someone was burning leaves and the high winds caused the fire to get out of control, according to the Bedford Township Fire battalion chief. Crews spent 20 minutes trying to get the fire under control on Wiseman Avenue. It spread to the backyards of two different houses, authorities said.
LAMBERTVILLE, MI
MLive

See a sneak peek inside the Ypsilanti area’s newest library as opening week approaches

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - The shelves are stocked with brand new books. A solar array adorns the roof. An Ypsilanti District Library flag flies out front. Sure, the countertop for the circulation desk is conspicuously absent, but all the details are coming together at the new YDL Superior branch, which will open its doors at 1900 Harris Road to the public in less than two weeks.
YPSILANTI, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Vehicle impounded for expired plate, no insurance

RIVERVIEW — A Chevy Malibu with an expired license plate was subject to a traffic stop the night of Oct. 26 while northbound on Fort Street near Longsdorf Street, which resulted in the vehicle being impounded and towed when it was determined that the car was uninsured and had an expired registration.
RIVERVIEW, MI
fox2detroit.com

Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fordauthority.com

Historic Ford Building Sold To Dearborn Businessman

While Ford works to rejuvenate the iconic Michigan Central Station and turn it into a mobility hub, many of the automaker’s other properties are being sold or repurposed for other uses, too. That includes the Ford Walton Hills plant in Ohio, which was recently sold and is being transformed into a business park, as well as Rotunda Fields, which the automaker also parted ways with recently. Now, yet another historic Ford building – Regent Court in Dearborn, Michigan – has been sold, this time to Dearborn Heights businessman Mike Shehadi, according to the Detroit Free Press.
DEARBORN, MI
The Detroit Free Press

50 years after historic Detroit election, Erma Henderson's legacy lives on

On Tuesday, Election Day, the Rev. Dr. JoAnn Watson will open the doors of her church early to the surrounding neighborhood. And once those doors are open, Watson hopes the people will keep rolling in — all morning, all through the afternoon, and into the early evening — because West Side Unity Church, 4727 Joy Road, will be a polling place serving voters in precinct 447. ...
DETROIT, MI
wemu.org

Days after dipping below $4 per gallon, gas prices jump in Michigan

Gas prices in Michigan took a surprising jump Thursday. Earlier this week, many commuters across Michigan were celebrating gas prices dipping below $4 a gallon for regular unleaded. As we head into the first weekend of November, the gas price average jumped 16 cents to $4.13. Adrienne Woodland is a...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Ford sells Dearborn office building to developer eyeing mixed-use plans

Ford Motor Co. this week sold its Regent Court office building in Dearborn to a local real-estate developer who is planning a mixed-use redevelopment of the property. Mike Shehadi, CEO of Farmington Hills-based pharmacy company PharmaScript, confirmed Friday that he purchased the building at 16800 Executive Plaza Dr. In the coming months, he plans to come up with a concrete redevelopment plan and financing to convert the roughly 670,000-square-foot office building and the 34-acre property on which it's located (which Shehadi also owns) into a mixed-use site.
DEARBORN, MI
MLive

5 great places to get a burger in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burgers and Knight’s Restaurant may have Ann Arbor by the (greasy) heart strings, but plenty of other juicy burgers are hiding out in the city’s restaurants. From Regents Field’s French Onion burger to Blue Tractor’s meat-laden Carnivore Burger, here are...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy