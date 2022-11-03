Read full article on original website
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Results (11/5): Roman Reigns Vs. Logan Paul For The Undisputed WWE Universal Title
Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage. WWE presents...
Sami Zayn Reacts To Roman Reigns Acknowledging His WWE Saudi Absence
We are less than a day away from WWE's Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but the hype train isn't slowing down just yet. Earlier today, WWE held one last press conference before the event, with Logan Paul and Roman Reigns confronting each other once again before their main event bout for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Yet while Reigns was flanked by Paul Heyman, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa, the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn was noticeably absent. That didn't stop the fans in attendance from voicing their opinion, however.
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned At WWE Crown Jewel
Less than a week after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, IYO SKY & Dakota Kai regained the belts from Alexa Bliss & Asuka at WWE Crown Jewel. The finish saw Nikki Cross cut off Bliss on the top rope and hit a twisting suplex. The rest was academic as Kai crawled over to make the cover and secure the victory.
Roman Reigns Tells Saudi Arabian WWE Fans They Do Not Deserve Sami Zayn
WWE is producing its eighth premium live event in Saudi Arabia — Crown Jewel — on November 5. The main event has Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his titles against social media influencer Logan Paul in only Paul's third professional wrestling match ever. During the match, Paul will have real-life brother, Jake Paul, in his corner as Reigns will likely be accompanied by Paul Heyman and perhaps the Usos and Solo Sikoa as well. One member of The Bloodline who will be absent though is the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn.
Pro Wrestlers Who Passed Away In The Ring
Professional wrestling is not a sport for the faint of heart. Much like other combat sports such as boxing and mixed martial arts, pro wrestlers legitimately risk their lives on a nightly basis to entertain the masses. As a result, even the strongest athletes and most proficient wrestlers are prone to accidents, which can oftentimes have fatal consequences.
Logan Paul Reveals Injury After Crown Jewel Match
Logan Paul took to Twitter on Saturday evening to announce that he is injured. The YouTuber and WWE Superstar revealed he has a "torn meniscus, MCL, and potentially ACL." Paul noted that the injury happened halfway through his Crown Jewel match with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While...
Interesting Note Regarding Sasha Banks' And Naomi's WWE Status Coming Out Of Crown Jewel
An opening video package playing before a WWE event is nothing new. For years, there was a video that included classic phrases such as "the world is watching" and "Hulkamania is running wild." In subsequent years, "Then, Now, Forever" became the theme of the opening before the current "Then, Now, Forever, Together" intro. During this video package, many different screens from moments in WWE history play in the background. However, during WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event on Saturday, eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed a slight difference.
WWE Crown Jewel results: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
WWE Crown Jewel kicked off with Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley. Before the match, Lashley sent Lesnar into the steel steps and Lesnar began favoring his knee. Lashley speared Lesnar in the ring and through the barricade at ringside. Lashley attempted a pin after the third spear but Lesnar kicked out.
R-Truth's Injury Reportedly Could Be Very Serious
Former WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth may be out of the ring for a while following his recent mishap on "WWE NXT." On the November 1st edition of "WWE NXT," Truth took on Grayson Waller. Truth had appeared on the developmental brand's previous episode, mistakenly believing he was the guest host of the special Halloween-themed episode that had happened the weekend before. The veteran superstar would then get into a confrontation with Waller, igniting a match between the two this week. Early on in the bout, Truth performed a dive onto Waller, who stood on the outside of the ring. As he attempted to flip over the top rope, Truth seemingly slipped and awkwardly plunged to the floor, then clutched his leg. Medical staff helped Truth in backstage — the match was stopped and Waller was awarded the victory.
The Paul Brothers Step to The Bloodline at WWE Crown Jewel Presser, Roman Reigns on Sami Zayn’s Absence, Omos and Braun Strowman Weigh In, More
The Paul Brothers crashed the WWE Crown Jewel press conference today. The press conference ended with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who was introduced by Paul Heyman, and Logan Paul, who made his entrance on a camel. Logan ended up announcing that he brought “more than back-up” to Crown Jewel, in the form of his brother Jake Paul. Reigns reacted angrily, yelling at Heyman for the development. Reigns then introduced The Bloodline, and out came Solo Sikoa with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.
‘We Want Sami Zayn’ Chants Erupt During WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference
WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place tomorrow at the Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The premium live event will be headlined by Logan Paul taking on the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, Sami Zayn’s absence did not sit well with the Saudi audience.
WWE & AEW Stars Flash Some Thigh At Sheamus' Wedding
Even when maintaining the centuries-old traditions of the Celtic people, there's nothing wrong with channeling one's inner Claudette Colbert. Sheamus posted a picture of himself and his groomsmen in their traditional garb for "The Celtic Warrior"'s wedding over the weekend. Captioned "Reservoir Fellas.." the tweet showcases the gentlemen strutting down 44th Street, outside Manhattan's Algonquin Hotel in Times Square, like the main characters in Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs. The other picture in the tweet has the "fellas" showing a bit of leg and lifting their kilts to expose their thighs. Among the groomsmen were WWE's Drew McIntyre, as well as AEW's Claudio Castagnoli and Miro, and others. All four men have been in so many tag teams and rivalries over the years that their careers are as inextricable as their bond. Sheamus has been celebrating his wedding on social media all week. Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi also attended the wedding, as well as Riddle, Damian Priest, and former WWE Superstar CJ Perry.
WWE Crown Jewel Spoilers, Big Name Rumored to Appear, Brock Lesnar, More
WWE is putting a lot of faith in Logan Paul heading into today’s Crown Jewel main event, as his match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was scheduled to last at least 30 minutes, including their entrances. According to PWInsider, this is far longer than anything else on the show. Referee Ryan Tran will officiate the main event.
Former WWE Developmental Wrestler Kyle Rasmussen Arrested
Kyle Rasmussen, who wrestled as Conrad Tanner in WWE's developmental Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) in 2010, was arrested and indicted in Michigan for attempting to strangle the driver of a moving pickup truck. According to Detroit's Local 4 News, Rasmussen was in the back seat of a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado...
Braun Strowman recreates WrestleMania 3 at WWE Crown Jewel
When Braun Strowman vs. Omos was announced for WWE Crown Jewel, there were only so many ways the match could go. Omos could squash Strowman, Strowman could squash Omos, or the smaller of the two men – which, for the first time ever, was Strowman, takes the punishment and fights back for a David and Goliath-style victory.
WWE's Natalya Shares Photo Of Her Broken Nose
On the November 4 episode of "WWE SmackDown", Natalya competed against her former tag team partner Shayna Baszler. Their battle was brief as Baszler was able to make Natalya pass out by applying the Kirifuda Clutch. With Ronda Rousey's encouragement, Baszler opted to pull down her knee pad and deliver a vicious knee strike to Natalya's face post-match.
WWE SmackDown Results (11/4) - Intercontinental Championship Match, No Disqualification Match, LA Knight Vs. Ricochet
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE SmackDown" on November 4, 2022, coming to you from St. Louis, Missouri!. The go-home show for Crown Jewel will see Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will be putting his title on the line against "The Master of the 619" Rey Mysterio. Mysterio became the number one contender after moving to the Blue Brand and defeating Solo Sikoa, Sheamus and Ricochet three weeks ago. Mysterio has been preoccupied with familial issues as of late, with his son Dominik being put under the spell of Judgment Day before subsequently attacking him multiple times and making his anger crystal clear. Will this affect Mysterio going into his championship match tonight?
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Shares First Look at Crown Jewel Set, Notes on Producers For Show
– Stephanie McMahon has provided fans with a first look at the set for tomorrow’s WWE Crown Jewel. The WWE co-CEO posted to her Twitter account to share a pic of the set, writing:. “The stage is set. Tomorrow night’s #WWECrownJewel in Riyadh will be one to remember! Streaming...
Kurt Angle Calls Top WWE Star 'The Next Shawn Michaels'
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels may not have always been the easiest wrestler to be around, however, many regard him as one of the greatest in-ring performers in history. The "Heartbreak Kid" found much success in both winning WWE Championships and putting on iconic matches; some of those contests came against The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, and Chris Jericho. WWE Hall of Famer Angle revealed who he believes to be this generation's Michaels.
YouTube Stars React To Roman Reigns Calling Them Out At Crown Jewel
Roman Reigns may have only just defeated one popular YouTuber this weekend at WWE's Crown Jewel when facing Logan Paul in the main event, but during the match, he took the time to call out some other names from the online space. The Tribal Chief had a headlock in place...
