Grand Blanc, MI

abc12.com

Flint offers free parking citywide on Election Day

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - On Election Day, there are several hurdles voters may face and some of them might not always be the first thought. Parking is one of the simple issues voters have to prepare for. The city of Flint is offering free parking at any legal space on Election Day to make it easier for voters to get to the polls.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

New attorneys push for full investigation into fatal house fire

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Lawyers for the family of two boys who died in a Flint house fire this past May are planning to file a new civil lawsuit against the city. At a press conference Friday, Detroit area attorney Todd F. Flood and Robert Kenner Jr. joined family members demanding justice. “We are here for justice,” said Kenner. “This family deserves answers, there should not be a coverup, we need a full investigation.”
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Multiple people missing after Flint apartment fire

Multiple people are reported missing after an apartment fire in Flint. Genessee county 911 says the fire started just after 3 a.m. at Midway Square Townhomes. No first responders were hurt putting out the flames. According to Flint's provisional battalion chief, Michigan State Police and Flint Police are investigating the...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Two kids die in apartment fire in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - According to family members, two boys have died after an apartment caught fire, trapping the young kids. Firefighters were called out to Midway Square Townhomes around 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived, an end unit was fully engulfed in flames, and spread to neighboring units.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

A large portion of Mid-Michigan is without power from strong winds

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - A large portion of Mid-Michigan is without power after strong winds on Saturday. There were multiple reports of fallen branches and power lines blocking roadways Sunday morning. Consumers Energy is showing just over 100,000 people are without power. A number of outages in the state aren't expected...
abc12.com

HS Football - Linden at Fenton

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Linden's Bryce Eliuk was a man on a mission in the district finals against Fenton on Friday night. Eiluk ran for 291 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns to help the Eagles win, 35-7. Linden advances to play DeWitt in the regional finals.
FENTON, MI
abc12.com

Highlight of the Night (Nov. 4)

GOODRICH, Mich. (WJRT) - Highlight of the Night goes to the Goodrich Martians. Down 9-7 with 12 seconds to go, Jace Williams blocks a punt and Zack Lagat recovers. That enables Caden Kolanowski to hit the game-winning FG, helping Goodrich win, 10-9. The Martians win their 1st district title since...
GOODRICH, MI

