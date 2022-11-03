Read full article on original website
Elite Daily Newsletter: November 4, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on November 4, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. HOW T-PAIN & CAROLE KING INFLUENCED MEGHAN TRAINOR’S SOUND. Eight years after “All About That Bass”...
Selena Said Her & Justin’s Breakup Was The “Worst Possible Heartbreak”
Selena Gomez got very vulnerable in her documentary, My Mind & Me, even discussing her breakup with Justin Bieber. In the film, which was released on Apple TV+ on Nov. 4, Gomez’s quotes about her breakup with Bieber are hard to hear — especially because she calls their split “the worst possible heartbreak.”
Selena's Longtime Friend & Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Seemingly Unfollowed Her
One of Selena Gomez recent comments may have inadvertently caused a bit of friendship drama, or at least that’s what some fans think. Following the premiere of her documentary My Mind & Me Apple TV+ on Nov. 4, all eyes were on Gomez’s longtime friend Francia Raisa’s Instagram, as sleuths reported that she left an eyebrow-raising comment on a post about Gomez and notably does not follow Gomez on Instagram. The whole thing quickly spiraled into a huge drama about Francia Raisa possibly unfollowing Selena Gomez over comments made in the doc, but before you jump to any conclusions, let’s explain this tricky situation.
Selena Gomez's Daily Screen Time Is Probably Lower Than Yours
Like many people, Selena Gomez has admitted to having an unhealthy relationship with social media in the past. The singer even stepped away from Instagram nearly four years ago to prioritize her mental health. Having de-emphasized social media in her day-to-day life, it’s no surprise Gomez’s daily screen time is pretty low. How low? Well, it’s certainly lower than the average phone user.
Nick Carter & More Celebs Wrote Touching Tributes To Aaron Carter After His Death
Following the news of Aaron Carter’s death on Saturday, Nov. 5, social media lit up with tons of emotional tributes to the pop star and actor. Carter had close relationships with several celebrities, many of whom memorialized him with touching messages after learning the tragic news. From exes like Hilary Duff to close colleagues like NSYNC, these celebrity tributes to Aaron Carter mourn a life lost too soon after his sudden death.
The Story Behind Selena’s New Song Is Heartbreaking But Hopeful
Selena Gomez is baring her soul. On Nov. 3, the singer released her moving ballad, “My Mind & Me,” which accompanies her documentary of the same name. The film premiered on AppleTV+ on Nov. 4 and offered an intimate glimpse into Gomez’s mental and physical health struggles over the last six years. Lyrically, this new track expands upon those themes, and it’s one of her most stunning releases to date.
Serena's Husband Alexis Had The Perfect Response After Drake Called Him A "Groupie"
Drake and 21 Savage’s new album Her Loss dropped on Nov. 4, and it has definitely been making some waves due to all its brutal diss tracks. The Canadian rapper took aim at Megan Thee Stallion, Kanye West, DRAM, and Ice Spice on the release. But that wasn’t all. He also fired shots at tennis queen Serena Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. In the track "Middle of the Ocean," Drake called Ohanian a “groupie.” Instead of taking offense to the diss, Ohanian flipped the narrative and had the perfect response to Drake’s “groupie” lyric.
Hilary Duff Honored Her Lizzie McGuire Crush & Ex Aaron Carter After His Death
Aaron Carter’s sudden death on Saturday, Nov. 5 was devastating for so many who loved the pop star, expecially his ex-girlfriend Hilary Duff. After news of Carter’s death broke on Saturday morning, Duff took to Instagram to share a moving tribute to her former flame, reminiscing on their early-aughts teenage love story. Hilary Duff’s post about Aaron Carter’s death honored their history together, including that iconic Lizzie McGuire episode, while also acknowledging how difficult it had been to watch him struggle in recent years.
Selena Gomez May Not Be Able To Have Children Due To Bipolar Meds
In her documentary, My Mind & Me, which was released on Nov. 4 on Apple TV+, Selena Gomez opened up about her bipolar disorder. Before the film’s release, the Only Murders In The Building star shared insight into her mental health struggles during a Nov. 3 interview with Rolling Stone. Apparently, Gomez may not be able to have children due to her bipolar medication.
