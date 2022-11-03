ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Breaking: Joe Gibbs' Son, Coy, Has Tragically Died

Former NFL head coach and longtime NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs is dealing with an unspeakable tragedy. On Saturday night, hours after Gibbs' grandson Ty took home the Xfinity Series Championship, his son Coy passed away in his sleep. Coy Gibbs, who is Ty's father, was just 49 years old. "It...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

The Packers Appear To Be Sending A Message To Aaron Rodgers

That appears to be the message the Green Bay Packers are sending to their star quarterback following a disappointing trade deadline earlier this week. Despite Rodgers voicing his want for help on offense, the Packers swung and missed on some deadline deals. Pro Football Talk believes the Packers are purposely...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral

It's been another rough day at the office for Aaron Rodgers & co. The Green Bay Packers are currently struggling against the Detroit Lions as they try to snap their four-game losing streak. The Packers had multiple chances to take the lead during the first quarter before Rodgers threw two red-zone interceptions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Aaron Rodgers Today

The Green Bay Packers quarterback surely wasn't happy with his team's trade deadline performance this week. Green Bay failed to acquire some help on the offensive side of the football, despite Rodgers voicing his need for some. But on Sunday, the Packers quarterback is putting his team in a hole...
GREEN BAY, WI
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Sports

Lynch: 49ers 'can beat anyone' with CMC, offensive weapons

Programming Note: Matt Maiocco’s interview with John Lynch airs at 9:30 p.m. PT on Friday night during “49ers Game Plan” on NBC Sports Bay Area. Imagine adding Christian McCaffrey into a mix of an already-talented offense. That’s exactly what the 49ers did when they sent the Carolina...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

49ers Bye Week: The Good and what needs to Improve

The first half of the season has been an injury-riddled roller coaster for San Francisco. The 49ers bye week could not come at a more perfect time. With injuries to star impact players like starting quarterback Trey Lance, running back Elijah Mitchell, safety Jimmie ward, and defensive tackle Arik Armstead, to name a few, injury issues are the main storyline for the 49ers during the first half of the season.
NEVADA STATE
Yardbarker

Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear

The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 9 vs. Arizona

Welcome to Game 9 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday as the Seahawks take on Arizona. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks play the Cardinals in Arizona.
SEATTLE, WA
WGAU

Mahomes helps Chiefs rally past Titans 20-17 in overtime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Patrick Mahomes ran for the tying touchdown and 2-point conversion late in the fourth quarter, Harrison Butker atoned for two earlier misses by kicking the go-ahead field goal in overtime, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans 20-17 on Sunday night.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Why ESPN deems Panthers, not 49ers, winners of CMC trade

The 49ers swiftly put themselves back into the Super Bowl conversation by blowing out the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8, thanks largely in part to an incredible game from their newly acquired running back, Christian McCaffrey. But despite the instant jolt the All-Pro provided for San Francisco’s offense, ESPN...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

