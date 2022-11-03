Read full article on original website
Breaking: Joe Gibbs' Son, Coy, Has Tragically Died
Former NFL head coach and longtime NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs is dealing with an unspeakable tragedy. On Saturday night, hours after Gibbs' grandson Ty took home the Xfinity Series Championship, his son Coy passed away in his sleep. Coy Gibbs, who is Ty's father, was just 49 years old. "It...
The Packers Appear To Be Sending A Message To Aaron Rodgers
That appears to be the message the Green Bay Packers are sending to their star quarterback following a disappointing trade deadline earlier this week. Despite Rodgers voicing his want for help on offense, the Packers swung and missed on some deadline deals. Pro Football Talk believes the Packers are purposely...
Look: Aaron Rodgers Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral
It's been another rough day at the office for Aaron Rodgers & co. The Green Bay Packers are currently struggling against the Detroit Lions as they try to snap their four-game losing streak. The Packers had multiple chances to take the lead during the first quarter before Rodgers threw two red-zone interceptions.
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Aaron Rodgers Today
The Green Bay Packers quarterback surely wasn't happy with his team's trade deadline performance this week. Green Bay failed to acquire some help on the offensive side of the football, despite Rodgers voicing his need for some. But on Sunday, the Packers quarterback is putting his team in a hole...
Odell Beckham Jr. 'Crazy' Signing: Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys?
"If we think OBJ can help this team,'' Bills general manager Brandon Beane said, "we’d be crazy not to at least look into it.'' And the Cowboys seem to feel the same way.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
The Vikings Created More Cap Space. Another Move on the Way?
Even after an eventful NFL trade deadline, it appears that Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the Minnesota Vikings are not done making moves. Per ESPN‘s Field Yates, the Vikings created more cap space on Saturday by converting a portion of Brian O’Neill’s base salary into a signing bonus. The...
We Found Out Where Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce Goes for Kansas City BBQ
One of the most potent offensive weapons in the National Football League, Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce has been on the receiving end of seven of Patrick Mahomes’s league-leading 20 touchdown passes this season and the chemistry between the two All-Pro playmakers is a huge reason why Kansas City sits atop the AFC West at 5-2.
John Lynch impressed with 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo's "nearly flawless" performance vs. Rams
Jimmy Garoppolo turned in an impressive performance against the Los Angeles Rams. Some would argue that it was his most efficient outing in a long time. It was a divisional matchup, and a loss would have put the San Francisco 49ers two games below .500. The Niners are 3-0 against...
Lynch: 49ers 'can beat anyone' with CMC, offensive weapons
Programming Note: Matt Maiocco’s interview with John Lynch airs at 9:30 p.m. PT on Friday night during “49ers Game Plan” on NBC Sports Bay Area. Imagine adding Christian McCaffrey into a mix of an already-talented offense. That’s exactly what the 49ers did when they sent the Carolina...
49ers Bye Week: The Good and what needs to Improve
The first half of the season has been an injury-riddled roller coaster for San Francisco. The 49ers bye week could not come at a more perfect time. With injuries to star impact players like starting quarterback Trey Lance, running back Elijah Mitchell, safety Jimmie ward, and defensive tackle Arik Armstead, to name a few, injury issues are the main storyline for the 49ers during the first half of the season.
Jemele Hill: ‘I care and I’m passionate, but I’m not bothered by people’s opinions of me’
The ESPN alumna who took on Trump opens up about finding her voice and why attempting to keep sports separate from politics and culture is a fool’s errand
Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear
The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 9 vs. Arizona
Welcome to Game 9 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday as the Seahawks take on Arizona. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks play the Cardinals in Arizona.
Chiefs keep hyping Giants draft bust after trade deadline deal
The Chiefs are figuring out how Kadarius Toney will fit in. The wide receiver has recently relocated to Kansas City as the Giants shipped him off to the Chiefs last week in exchange for a pair of draft picks. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s what Chiefs...
Cowboys WATCH: Dak Prescott Wins 'Dude Perfect' Basketball 3-Point Contest
Does Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott have a future on the basketball court following his career on the football field?
Darrell Taylor, Marquise Goodwin Ruled Out For Seahawks Week 9 Rematch at Cardinals
Only two days away from their annual matchup against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium, the Seahawks ruled out pass rusher Darrell Taylor and receiver Marquise Goodwin for Sunday's NFC West rematch in the desert. After missing practice most of last week, Taylor attempted to play through a hip injury...
Mahomes helps Chiefs rally past Titans 20-17 in overtime
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Patrick Mahomes ran for the tying touchdown and 2-point conversion late in the fourth quarter, Harrison Butker atoned for two earlier misses by kicking the go-ahead field goal in overtime, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans 20-17 on Sunday night.
NFL Predictions Week Nine: Rams @ Buccaneers, Dolphins @ Bears, Titans @ Chiefs
Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold were back to make their Week Nine predictions on the latest episode of the Inside The Huddle podcast, looking ahead to Sunday's live NFL action on Sky Sports. Click on the link below to listen to Neil and Jeff on this week's podcast, where they...
Why ESPN deems Panthers, not 49ers, winners of CMC trade
The 49ers swiftly put themselves back into the Super Bowl conversation by blowing out the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8, thanks largely in part to an incredible game from their newly acquired running back, Christian McCaffrey. But despite the instant jolt the All-Pro provided for San Francisco’s offense, ESPN...
