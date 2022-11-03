Read full article on original website
DOJ to Monitor Polls in 24 States Including Nevada in Washoe, Clark Counties
The Justice Department says it plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states for the Nov. 8, 2022 general election. Since the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the Civil Rights Division has regularly monitored elections in the field in jurisdictions around the country to protect the rights of voters. The Civil Rights Division will also take complaints from the public nationwide regarding possible violations of the federal voting rights laws through its call center.
Significant Storm To Bring Snow To The Valley and Sierra
A significant storm will move through the region late Sunday through Wednesday. The majority of the snow will fall in the Sierra but some of it will fall in the valley too. A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning at 4am. Multiple feet of snow will fall in the mountains, and visibility will be low at times. Travel is not advised. A strong area of low pressure is moving in from the west northwest, gathering moisture and has plenty of dynamics to create snow this week. A storm that sits in the ocean can gather more moisture than a storm that just travels over land. The storm is large in size, which means it will take a while to get out of here.
Jewish Nevada Hosts ‘Super Sunday’ Fundraising Event
The event included a phone-a-thon and a community sock drive. The event had a phone-a-thon fundraiser and a community sock drive.
Jewish Nevada Hosts 2nd Annual 'Super Sunday' Celebration
Jewish Nevada is holding its annual "Super Sunday" celebration on November 6, 2022. The event had a phone-a-thon fundraiser and a community sock drive. It's going on until 3 p.m. at the Atlantis Resort & Casino. All proceeds from the organization's largest fundraiser of the year supports Jewish programs in...
Powerball Ticket Sold in Southern California Snags Record $2.04 Billion Win
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10.
Hurricane watch: Subtropical storm eyes Florida, Bahamas
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is now expected to become a hurricane over the Bahamas before hitting Florida’s east coast on Wednesday, just well enough after polls close to avoid disrupting voting on Election Day, forecasters said. "We won’t really start to see any significant...
Nevada announces change in Women's Soccer leadership
RENO, Nev. – Erin Otagaki will not return as Nevada women’s soccer head coach, director of athletics Stephanie Rempe announced Monday. A national search for a new women’s soccer head coach will begin immediately. Otagaki served seven seasons (2016-22) as the Wolf Pack’s head coach, including as...
Election Day Preview
Election day is just three days away and both Republicans and Democrats are working around the clock to rally voters for the final day. Both parties told us they’re expecting big turnouts this year. Both parties have been doing everything from door knocking, canvasing and making phone calls to...
