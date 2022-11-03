Read full article on original website
Biden, Trump rally troops on eve of crucial midterms
Joe Biden and Donald Trump headline a frantic last day of campaigning Monday on the eve of a midterm election that will shape the rest of the US president's term -- and could pave the way for a White House comeback by his predecessor. Biden and Trump will go head-to-head on election eve: the president with a rally near the capital in Maryland, while Trump will be campaigning in a turbulent Senate race in Ohio.
Hochul, Zeldin going all out as Election Day nears
NEW YORK -- With less than two days to go until Election Day, the candidates for New York's governor are going all out.Gov. Kathy Hochul brought in the nation's top Democrat, President Joe Biden, to sway votes at a rally in Yonkers, while her Republican challenger, Congressman Lee Zeldin, also held several rallies upstate.As CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer reports, with polls unexpectedly tight in a state with a 2-to-1 Democratic voter enrollment, Hochul is pulling out all the stops in a frantic attempt to convince voters to give her a full four-year term."She's someone who takes action. She gets...
