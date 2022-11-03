NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Archbishop Chrysostomos II, the outspoken leader of Cyprus’ Greek Orthodox Christian Church whose forays into the country’s complex politics and finances fired up supporters and detractors alike, died Monday. He was 81. Chrysostomos had suffered from liver cancer for the last four years and had spent his final days at the church’s headquarters in the capital. A bulletin issued by a team of doctors said the archbishop “passed peacefully after facing the trial of his ailment with courage, patience and Christian endurance” at 6:40 a.m. Monday. “All those were close to him during the difficult hours of his ailment experienced his humility, kindness and deep faith as well as his concern for his flock,” the bulletin said. It added that the archbishop left behind a legacy marked by his “vision, daring, respect for and restoration of the church’s historic tradition as well as innovative changes that always aimed for the unity of the church.”

32 MINUTES AGO