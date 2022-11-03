PC Gamer readers can get special access to this PvP strategy game from ex-Blizzard veterans

Spellcraft , the tabletop minis-inspired PvP strategy game from Blizzard veterans, One More Game, is entering a closed gameplay alpha on Friday, November 4. While most players will have to go through your standard closed gameplay selection process, PC Gamer readers have the opportunity for a guaranteed spot in the preview build.

Follow our link to the Spellcraft alpha sign up to start playing on November 4, 11 am Pacific, 2 pm Eastern.

We previously covered when Spellcraft entered its first round of closed testing , and while One More Game has been tight-lipped on gameplay details, we do have some sense of what it will entail. Spellcraft is focused on 1v1 PvP where players build a team of heroes represented by wargaming figurines, casting spells "in real time" to achieve victory.

Spellcraft is slated to be free-to-play, though One More Game has stressed that it is avoiding "exploitative" monetization and crypto integration. Spellcraft's reveal trailer , as well as One More Game's marketing through YouTube shorts do show an early glimpse of hero abilities, and I particularly enjoy how the play field seems to be set in a normal house. It reminds me of de_rats or Grounded in that way, and I'm always a sucker for mundane-made-strange, size-change shenanigans.

Spellcraft has an Overwatch/League of Legends thing going on where it's the big crossover hero team-up that also has the challenge of introducing the setting all those heroes are in, and I like the vibe of it so far. You've got greater California esports expanded universe standbys like Cage, a Garen-y square cut warrior guy with a hammer, or Ines, a Sylvanas Windrunner-style stabby dark elf lady, but the star of the show for me is the as-of-yet unnamed sentient jalopy. That guy looks like a fan favorite Borderlands character from an alternate timeline, and I hope One More Game leans into more wacky designs like that.

If you'd like to see more of Spellcraft, again, our link provides a guaranteed signup for its latest alpha test⁠—none of the anticipation and dashed hopes of an empty email inbox. Spellcraft's alpha begins November 4, 11 am Pacific/2 pm Eastern, and will run for at least one week until November 11.