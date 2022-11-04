ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe County, CO

Firefighters rescue 15 residents trapped by flames, 3 hospitalized

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

Firefighters rescue residents trapped by flames at apartment in unincorporated Arapahoe County 01:49

Firefighters on Thursday afternoon rescued residents of a condominium complex in Arapahoe County after a fire started in the building. South Metro Fire Rescue said some of the residents of Club Valencia were trapped by the flames.

CBS

The apartment complex is located near the intersection of South Parker Road and East Mississippi Avenue in unincorporated Arapahoe County. The Red Cross is on-site providing assistance to people who are displaced by the fire.

Firefighters say blaze started in one unit and moved to the second and third floors. Smoke damaged some units on the fourth floor.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue, the building is older and doesn't have a sprinkler system.

CBS

Fifteen people were checked by paramedics and three were taken to the hospital. When crews arrived they said there was heavy fire on the second and third floors of the building.

"The hallways were filled with smoke, so they couldn't evacuate out of their front doors, they were on their balconies, we did have multiple ladder rescues," said South Metro Fire Rescue spokeswoman Lauren Ono.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross has opened an evacuation shelter at the east side of Arapahoe County Fairgrounds located at 25690 E Quincy Ave. in Aurora for those who have been impacted by the fire.

