Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Tom Brady holds first press conference since finalizing his divorce and here's what he had to say
When Tom Brady met with the media on Thursday, he probably knew that he'd be getting asked at least one question about his divorce, and sure enough, that was one of the first subjects that came up during the quarterback's first press conference since finalizing his separation from Gisele Bundchen on Oct. 28.
CBS Sports
Lions vs. Packers updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
The Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers are set to square off in an NFC North matchup at 1 p.m. ET Nov. 6 at Ford Field. The teams split their matchups last year, with Green Bay winning the first 35-17 at home and the Lions taking the second 37-30.
Jordan Brand Releases First-Ever NFL Collaboration with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys
The first-ever NFL and Jordan collaboration has dropped featuring Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Listed as doubtful
Edwards (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Monday's prime-time battle against the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Both Gus Edwards and Mark Andrews (shoulder/ankle) are listed as doubtful, meaning the Ravens could be without three of their top offensive weapons, including Rashod Bateman (foot), who was placed on injured reserve this week. If Edwards is ultimately ruled inactive, expect both Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill to see work out of the backfield. The former was particularly effective in last Thursday's win, tallying 11 total touches for 67 total yards and a touchdown.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Quez Watkins: Catches two passes
Watkins caught both of his targets for 25 yards in Thursday's win over the Texans. Watkins remains the Eagles' clear third wide receiver, as his 35 offensive snaps easily beat fourth wideout Zach Pascal's 20. Filling that role for an undefeated team hasn't led to much fantasy value, however, as he's averaging just a single catch per game and has reached the end zone just once all year.
CBS Sports
Rams' Jared Pinkney: Elevated from practice squad
Pinkney was bumped up to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday. Pinkney earned a spot on the team's practice squad after failing to make their 53-man roster out of camp. Assuming Pinkney suits up Sunday against the Buccaneers it'll be his first action of the season.
CBS Sports
Titans' Ryan Tannehill out Sunday night vs. Chiefs due to ankle injury; rookie Malik Willis to start again
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will miss his second straight game this week, as he is still dealing with an ankle injury. Rookie Malik Willis will start under center on "Sunday Night Football" against the Kansas City Chiefs. Tannehill was originally listed as questionable to play this week. He was...
CBS Sports
Titans' Amani Hooker: Won't play Sunday
Hooker (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Hooker suffered a shoulder injury during the Titans' Week 8 win over Houston and will miss at least one additional game. His next chance to suit up will come in Week 10 against the Broncos. In Hooker's absence, Andrew Adams and Lonnie Johnson are both candidates for increased roles.
CBS Sports
Bills' Matt Milano: Questionable for Week 9
Milano (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports. Milano finally returned to a limited practice Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday, so at least he's trending in the right direction. With starting safety Jordan Poyer already ruled out for Sunday's game with an elbow injury, it would certainly help the Bills if one of their other star defensive players is able to suit up for the divisional contest.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: MRI coming
Dantzler (ankle) will undergo an MRI on Monday, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Dantzler suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Commanders and was unable to return. Any potential extended absence for the third-year pro would certainly be a blow to the team's secondary, and would force rookie Andrew Booth into a much bigger role.
CBS Sports
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: May be set for another absence
Tannehill (ankle) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs and is being treated as a game-time decision, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays the Titans don't have a lot of optimism about the quarterback suiting up for the contest. After missing the Titans' Week 8 win...
Cowboys WATCH: Dak Prescott Wins 'Dude Perfect' Basketball 3-Point Contest
Does Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott have a future on the basketball court following his career on the football field?
CBS Sports
Lions' Kerby Joseph: Sustains concussion Sunday
Lions coach Dan Campbell said that Joseph is in concussion protocol following Sunday's 15-9 win over the Packers, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports. Joseph was evaluated for a concussion after colliding with cornerback Jeff Okudah on a combined tackle during the second of Sunday's win, according to Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. The rookie safety logged 22 tackles, one pass defended and two forced fumbles over the first seven contests of the season, and he played at least 90 percent of the Lions' defensive snaps in all but one game since Week 4. Joseph will now have to clear league protocols before suiting up again this season, and his next opportunity to play will come against the Bears on Sunday, Nov. 13.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Eclipses century mark in win
Jefferson brought in seven of 13 targets for 115 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for 10 yards in the Vikings' 20-17 win over the Commanders on Sunday. Jefferson was in the familiar position of setting the pace in receiving yards and targets for the Vikings on the afternoon, and he checked in just two catches shy of tying newcomer T.J. Hockenson for the team lead in receptions. Jefferson also recorded his third touchdown grab of the season in the first quarter on a contested catch to cap off an opening drive during which he recorded four receptions for 48 yards overall, and his team-high 47-yard grab early in the fourth quarter led to a key Greg Joseph field goal. Jefferson heads into a tough Week 10 road matchup against the Bills with four 100-yard efforts in his last five games.
Odell Beckham Jr. & Cowboys ‘Big Bidding War’ with 'Medical Clearance' This Week
"I think there’s going to be a big bidding war for Odell Beckham Jr,'' says Jay Glazer, who mentions "Buffalo, a team like San Francisco, the Dallas Cowboys and the Rams.''
CBS Sports
Bears, Jaguars made trade deadline deals for the future at position of need
The deadline moves by Chicago and Jacksonville to get their receivers of the future both came together as their individual front offices forecasted the future. The Bears got Chase Claypool by sending their second-round pick to Pittsburgh, while the Jaguars got suspended receiver Calvin Ridley from the Falcons for what could amount to second- and fifth-round picks. Both teams were aggressive in getting their pass catchers because of what they predict to be a weak 2023 free-agent class.
CBS Sports
Titans' Logan Woodside: Elevated to active rsoter
Woodside was elevated from the Titans' practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Woodside has been elevated for the second consecutive week with Ryan Tannehill's (ankle) status still unclear. If Tannehill is unable to suit up, Woodside will serve as the backup to Malik Willis.
CBS Sports
Bears' Eddie Jackson has honest reaction after Chicago's trades on defense: 'What are we playing for?'
The Chicago Bears were busy at the trade deadline. While they traded a second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for wideout Chase Claypool, they were sellers on the defensive side of the ball. Chicago traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a second-round pick and fifth-round pick along with linebacker A.J. Klein, and also traded veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Remains sidelined Friday
Andrews (shoulder/ankle) didn't practice Friday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Andrews sat out a second consecutive practice, but he'll have one more chance to get back on the practice field Saturday before Monday's game against the Saints. Even with an extra day to get healthy, the star tight end is far from a lock to play, and fantasy managers with a roster spot to spare should consider bringing in Isaiah Likely as a contingency plan. After Andrews exited early in the team's Week 8 win over Tampa Bay, Likely caught six of seven targets for 77 yards and a touchdown.
CBS Sports
Bills' Matt Milano: Not expected to play
Milano (oblique), who is listed as questionable, isn't expected to play in Sunday's game against the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Milano managed to resume practicing in a limited capacity Friday, but he still doesn't appear to have made enough progress in his recovery from the oblique injury he suffered last Sunday against the Packers to play this weekend. If Milano is indeed placed on Buffalo's inactive list ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, rookie third-round pick Terrel Bernard will likely enter the starting lineup in his place.
Comments / 0