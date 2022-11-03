Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
70-Year-Old Milwaukee Woman Scammed Out of $38.5K by 'Fake FBI Agent' ImpersonatorZack LoveMilwaukee, WI
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
CBS 58
500 students, staff at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School take day to cheer soccer team in state championship semifinals
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's the first time in Cristo Rey Jesuit High School's history that a team makes it to a state championship game, having won the semifinals game Friday despite, stormy weather. A total of 500 people -- students and staff -- took a field trip to Uihlein...
CBS 58
Wisconsin high school football Round 2 playoff highlights
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We are back with Round 2 playoff action for high school football!. Our first matchup is New Berlin West vs. Port Washington, where New Berlin West won with a score of 49-35. Our second matchup is Muskego vs. Mukwonago, where Mukwonago won with a score of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
High School Blitz 2022: Teams battle in pouring rain in Level 3
MILWAUKEE - Through the pouring rain, howling winds and even fog, teams can now see it. A state championship is the light at the end of this tunnel of the 2022 football season as teams cap off Level 3 of the FOX6 High School Blitz. The winners tonight are one...
CBS 58
From courthouse to game room: Milwaukee attorney levels up the Cream City's video-gaming with mobile 'Carcade'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Imagine if you could take any video game you wanted, their respective consoles, and two giant televisions, and stuff it all inside of a vehicle so you could play anywhere, at any time?. That's exactly what Milwaukee attorney, Tommy Ludan, brought to life with his mobile...
CBS 58
Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight (11/5)...Veterans Day parades top the list
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Veterans Day is officially on Friday, November 11th. But Milwaukee and Waukesha observe the holiday today with their annual parades.
CBS 58
Camp Wandawega: A Wisconsin gem with a past stranger than fiction
ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS58) -- A campsite nestled on what has been dubbed a "lake no one has ever heard of" in Southeastern Wisconsin has an almost 100-year history that includes bootleggers, a brothel, and the Catholic Church. “When we were little kids, we used to fantasize about, ‘when we grow...
Milwaukee LGBTQ+ voters march to the polls on final day of early voting
On the last day of in-person early voting in Wisconsin, Next Gen America held a final push to the polls for Milwaukee’s LGBTQ+ community.
CBS 58
School Bulletin: Making recess fun & accessible
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Pewaukee Lake Elementary School's motto is "Be Here. Be You. Belong." One second grade student is on a mission to make sure that's the case during his favorite part of the day. "Recess is supposed to be really fun," 8-year-old Derek Walz says. The Pewaukee School...
CBS 58
'I just feel like a person': Milwaukee rapper with cerebral palsy dreams of performing on stage
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For 24-year-old Milwaukee native Jaquawn Gaston, rap music is more than just a beat and some rhymes. "My music is my everything," Gaston said. "Whenever I'm doing my music, I just feel free; like I don't feel like I'm in a wheelchair or like I have a disability."
CBS 58
CBS 58 Feel Good Friday: How to enjoy the first weekend in November
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- November has arrived, and while Halloween may be in the rear-view mirror, there are plenty of fun events to take a look at this weekend. Joe Krauss with B93.3 joined CBS 58 on Friday, Nov. 4 to take a peek. Check out more from Joe at...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Meet Micah Olsan
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Micah Olsan joined us for Ra- Sing & Me this week!. Olsan has a new EP currently being recorded at the Wisconsin Academy of Music studio. He has lessons for guitar, ukulele, voice, recording, flue, piano, saxophone, clarinet, bass, and trumpet. He performs all over...
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers’ DOT: Drive safely Kia Boys
MADISON — The Kia Boys and their fellow car-stealing pals have run roughshod. over the streets of Milwaukee, leaving a trail of blood and destruction in their path. So Gov. Tony Evers’ Department of Transportation has teamed up with Milwaukee. Bucks star forward Bobby Portis to remind everyone...
CBS 58
Charles Allis Museum showcases new exhibit to document history of racism
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A unique opportunity is underway at an east side museum. An exhibit is using pictures to document the history of racism, and the way it has planted itself in modern-day America. We're inside the Charles Allis Museum. Every room has a rich history to it, and...
Milwaukee Police Academy class below goal, union sees this as a bigger issue
The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is asking the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC) to take back the job offers for more than two dozen candidates for a variety of reasons.
CBS 58
Volunteers prep for annual Spaghetti with the Sisters fundraiser
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 67th annual Spaghetti with the Sisters is back at St. Joan Antida High School, with volunteers expected to make 6,000 of their famous meatballs. The proceeds from the event are going to help financially support students of the all-girls Catholic school. "One-hundred percent of what...
WEAU-TV 13
Lawsuit asks Wisconsin election officials to sequester military ballots
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The conservative Thomas More Society, on behalf of veterans and Waukesha County voters, filed a lawsuit Friday asking a court to order Wisconsin elections officials to sequester all military absentee and mail-in ballots. The lawsuit asks the Waukesha County Circuit Court for a temporary injunction requiring...
Milwaukee elections official criminally charged over fraudulent military ballots
Prosecutors charged a recently fired Milwaukee elections official for allegedly sending military absentee ballots to a Republican member of the state legislature.
milwaukeeindependent.com
State law for counting absentee ballots means full results from Election Day voting could take time
As Wisconsin prepares for midterm elections on November 8, clerks are reminding voters that full results are likely to take time, especially with so many people expected to vote absentee. Under Wisconsin law, clerks cannot start processing and counting absentee ballots until polls open at 7:00 a.m. on Election Day....
empowerwisconsin.org
Troubling questions in Milwaukee’s latest election scandal
MADISON — As Milwaukee’s No. 2 elections official faces charges in the city’s latest election scandal, the lawmaker she targeted is asking a critical question: Why would Kimberly Zapata risk her job, her excellent benefits, her freedom, when she could have just stepped forward with her concerns?
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns is headed to Union Grove
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Hometowns tour continues next week, though the tour will look a bit different. While the tour pauses on Tuesday, Nov. 8 due to comprehensive Election Day coverage, we will be back on the road on Thursday, Nov. 10 to visit Union Grove in Racine County!
Comments / 0