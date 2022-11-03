Read full article on original website
Area Death Notices - Nov. 4, 5 & 6
Jimmy Gregory, 76, of Swansboro, NC passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at home. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Barbara Gregory of the home, son, Jimmy L. Gregory of Silea City, NC son, Scott Gregory of Lexington, NC, daughter, Sandra Sperling of Selby, NC, son, Justin Gregory of New Town, CT, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, and a brother, William “Buddy” Gregory of Coats, NC.
Community Calendar – November 4, 2022 Edition
Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com. North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort –Friday, Nov. 4 ; 5 -7 p.m. Join us for our third and final "Fall First Friday" art reception as we highlight the work of artist Vicki Mann, potter Tony Quick and jeweler Amy Pittman Hughes. Vicki and Tony will have an 'artist talk' to discuss their "Earthwork + Saltwork" collaboration at 5:00pm. Come early to hear and see their vision. Front Street Taco will be providing light hors d'oeuvres, and other refreshments will be offered. Click the link below for more information and future events: https://maritimefriends.org/first-fridays/
Residents Report — Alderman Lives in a Different Ward than Elected to Represent
New Bern Now has received reports from over thirty citizens stating a recently reelected alderman owns a house in the ward they were elected to serve, but lives outside the jurisdiction. The claims began several months ago, but no one was willing to go on the record or give us the location of where the alderman is now staying, until last month.
Applicants sought for Morehead City Parks and Recreation Advistory Board
MOREHEAD CITY - Applicants are being sought to join the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. The board consists of nine members representing Morehead City and its extraterritorial jurisdictions. Members will serve as a recommending body for parks and recreational issues, safety concerns and various activities, according to the...
Nancy Gartman, 80; service November 8
Nancy “Carol” Gartman, 80, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Carteret Landing. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 8th, at First Baptist Church, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, November 7th, at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, at a later date.
Joseph Pake, 82; service November 8
Joseph Hardy Pake, 82, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. He was the owner and operator of AAMCO Transmissions in Raleigh for over 40 years. He was known by the name “Joe Crow” to all of his friends. Joe was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Beaufort.
Michael Barbour, 65; no service
Michael Allen Barbour, born in May of 1957, in Morehead City, NC, died in October of 2022, survived by many who loved him. He enjoyed working with his hands, being in nature, and supporting the people he loved. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements...
Belhaven names new police chief
Lieutenant Christopher Kelly has been appointed interim police chief for the Town of Belhaven. The interim role will begin on Nov. 5. He will assume the full duties of chief upon the retirement of Chief Fred Clingenpeel in December. The Town Council and Town Manager gave the nod to the...
Rule changes proposed concerning shellfish harvest, finfish use
- A public comment hearing on rule changes within the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission was postponed Tuesday, Nov. 1 due to a technical malfunction. The hearing is part of a multi-year process concerning the readoption and amendment of one rule under a state-mandated periodic review schedule and proposed amendments to a second rule.
Lois Goodwin, 95; service November 6
Lois Irene Goodwin, 95, of Cedar Island, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service, with Eastern Star Rites, will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, November 6, at Pilgrims Rest Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Tim Whealton, Pastor Nelson Koonce, Pastor Jonathan Griffin, and Pastor Kevin Stott. Interment will follow at the Oscar Goodwin Cemetery on Cedar Island. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is Making a Stop in New Bern
The City of New Bern is excited to announce the arrival of a special guest on Nov. 12. In time for Veteran’s Day weekend and the march up to the holiday season, the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is making a pit stop at Union Point Park, located at 210 East Front Street. A celebration event with activities for all ages is planned for 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Beaufort County bridge repair requires temporary closure
BELHAVEN, N.C. – The N.C. 99 bridge over Pantego Creek is scheduled to close Wednesday for preservation work. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will do maintenance work on the 10-year-old bridge. The work will include replacing expansion joints and repairing any cracks in the concrete deck. This kind of work, which is normal for […]
Stalled train blocks highway in Newport
NEWPORT - A train stalled blocking Highway 70 in Newport, according to an alert from Carteret County 911 Center. The incident happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4 and caused traffic to back up around the tracks in Newport and Morehead City. As of 12:30 p.m., the road was...
100 years later, here’s a look at the most devastating fire in New Bern
NEW BERN, NC — It was the most devastating fire in New Bern history, destroying hundreds of buildings and leaving more than 3,000 people homeless, largely in the African-American community. It was 100 years ago on December 1. A large partnership of local organizations has joined to commemorate this tragic fire and has planned a […]
Grifton Chili Cookoff brings community together over food, music
GRIFTON, Pitt County — At the train depot here in Grifton, the local Chili Cook-Off took place to bring the community together to enjoy music and chili. With 15 different contestants, people were welcome to pay only $10 to enjoy all of the different chilis. Judges were there to...
City of Jacksonville to host Veteran Pow Wow
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Jacksonville will host the second annual Veteran Pow Wow on Saturday. The event will honor veterans and celebrate Native American culture at the American Legion Fairgrounds at 146 Broadhurst Rd. There will be a Veterans Day parade at 10 a.m. on Western Boulevard...
Castilla Godette Sr., 74; service November 14
Castilla Augustus Godette Sr., 74, of Morehead City, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at VA Medical Center, Durham. Service arrangements are pending at Mt. Zion M. B. Church. The interment is 10:00 AM, Monday, November 14, 2022, at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Montford Rd. Jacksonville. Arrangements by Oscar's...
Edward Smith, 55; incomplete
Edward Allen Smith, 55, of Newport, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Jeffrey Pittman, 57; incomplete
Jeffrey "Jeff" Allan Pittman, 57, of Newport, died Thursday, November 3, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Scams running rampant in eastern North Carolina
SWANSBORO - It began with an unsolicited text to my phone on Oct. 25. “Are you interested in the car sticker promotion program? To earn 700 weekly,” the unsigned text stated. I replied, “tell me more.”. Having dealt with scammers from my days as a newspaper columnist and...
