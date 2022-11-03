COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a workout meant to make more than just your muscles strong but help bring balance to a former athlete's life. "I found that fitness and training is truly the catalyst that progressed me both mentally and physically," said former Buckeye Zach Turnure, who played for the Buckeyes from 2014 to 2017.

