Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: Season Preview: No. 14 Buckeyes begin season with something to proveThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Season Preview: Next chapter beginning in 2022-23 season at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams battles slow start, weather conditions to lead No. 2 Ohio State to win SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Central Ohio Grief Care Coalition holds first resource fair
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Dealing with the grief of a loss can be extremely difficult, and organizations in Central Ohio are hoping to help deal with that difficult time by offering a Resiliency Tailgate and Resource Fair. It was the first time the Central Ohio Grief Care Coalition held...
myfox28columbus.com
92.3 WCOL's Brandon Boxer previews Country Music Association Awards airing Wednesday
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — The greatest event in all of country music is happening in three days. The 2022 Country Music Association Awards kick off Wednesday on ABC 6 at 8 p.m. 92.3 WCOL's Brandon Boxer joins Good Day Columbus to preview the nominees and performances ahead. For more...
myfox28columbus.com
Tips to make the perfect gravy this Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thanksgiving is almost here and finding the perfect gravy recipe can be a struggle. Chef Michael Wilson from The Keep Restaurant at Hotel Leveque joins Good Day Columbus with tips to make the perfect gravy. The Keep will serve a thanksgiving buffet November 25th from...
myfox28columbus.com
Operation Christmas Child invites public to pack shoeboxes for children
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Licking County Family YMCA is inviting the community to join them in packing shoeboxes for children in need. Family, friends and individuals are coming together on Friday to transform empty shoeboxes into gifts of hope as part of the YMCA's packing party aimed to help children in need.
myfox28columbus.com
2 shot overnight in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating what led to two people being shot overnight in south Columbus. Columbus police said officers heard several gunshots in the area of Parsons Avenue and East Whittier Street around midnight. Police found one man shot in the leg in the area, and...
myfox28columbus.com
Hocking Hills kicks off the giving season with new Holiday Treasure Hunt
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Hocking Hills Holiday Treasure Hunt kicked off this week and it is the perfect opportunity to support local businesses while getting your holiday shopping done. “So many people are moving away from giving mass-produce of gifts and instead giving locally made presents and gifts...
myfox28columbus.com
1-year-old boy out of Kentucky AMBER alert located in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 1-year-old child reportedly taken by the father from Kentucky was located near a Columbus McDonald's Sunday morning. Police issued an AMBER alert for 1-year-old Johnny Kirk after he was abducted by his 25-year-old father, also named Johnny Kirk, from Lovely, Kentucky. Ohio State Highway...
myfox28columbus.com
17-year-old shot at car meet in east Columbus early Sunday morning
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old boy was shot in the stomach and chest four times by an unknown person while walking with friends at a car meet early Sunday morning, police said. The victim and his friends were walking in a parking lot in the 4000 block of...
myfox28columbus.com
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Choco from Stop the Suffering
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Choco from Stop the Suffering!. This beautiful pup is around 2 years old. Volunteers of Stop the Suffering believe Choco is a miniature-pinscher/dachshund mix but has some chihuahua in her as well. She came to Stop the Suffering from another shelter that had a...
myfox28columbus.com
The struggles of life after football for one Buckeye
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a workout meant to make more than just your muscles strong but help bring balance to a former athlete's life. "I found that fitness and training is truly the catalyst that progressed me both mentally and physically," said former Buckeye Zach Turnure, who played for the Buckeyes from 2014 to 2017.
myfox28columbus.com
Tanger Outlets Columbus announces Black Friday weekend hours
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Despite the ease of online shopping, there's still something fun about spending the Friday after Thanksgiving fighting traffic under a gray Ohio sky and standing in long lines at the outlet malls. OK, maybe that doesn't sound very inviting, but if you're up for the...
myfox28columbus.com
Cam Around Town: Nitro Extreme
Cam gets an adrenaline rush with Nitro Extreme, rolling through Heath, Ohio through Sunday with CRAZY motor stunt shows . The high octane event features stunt cars, motorcycles and some of the same drivers from the Fast & Furious franchise! Tickets and more information at NitroExtreme.com.
myfox28columbus.com
45-year-old Columbus woman is living in an 83-year-old body due to rare disorder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There will be a lot of talk about time this weekend with the clock change coming Sunday, and time is everything to one Columbus woman. Tiffany Wedekind is a 45-year-old that is living in the body of someone twice her age as she battles a rare disease, Progeria.
myfox28columbus.com
Fall skincare tips to keep your skin glowing and healthy
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — As the weather changes, it can affect your skin. Food and lifestyle influencer Shanisty Ireland joins Good Day Columbus with tips for getting a healthy glow. For more insight from Shanisty Ireland click here. To learn more about Olive Natural Skincare click here.
myfox28columbus.com
New movies including Millie Bobby Brown in 'Enola Holmes 2' and 'Armageddon Time'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Looking for something good to do this weekend? Why not catch a movie!. Maddwolf movie critics Hope Madden and George Wolf join Good Day Columbus to break down the new movies debuting this week. 1. Banshees of Inisherin. 2. Enola Holmes 2. 3. Amageddon Time.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose pushes for voter turnout on November 8
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — It's time to get out the vote. The Midterm Election is on Tuesday and before you head out to cast your ballot there is some key information you need to know. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose joins Good Day Columbus. For more information about...
myfox28columbus.com
Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center saves abandoned puppies found in box
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a bunch of newborn puppies were abandoned in a box, staff and volunteers from the Franklin County Dog Shelter quickly jumped in to help!. The Adoption Center shared a photo of all the pups, just days old, smushed together in a box. All the...
myfox28columbus.com
Kickoff time set for Ohio State Indiana game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The kickoff time is set for Ohio State to face off against Indiana on Nov. 12. FOX announced that the Buckeyes and the Hoosiers will take the field at noon that day and will be part of their Big Noon Kickoff show. It's the second...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus man sentenced in deadly Linden shooting in 2020
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man was sentenced this week for his role in a deadly shooting at Linden gas station in 2020. Deshaun Cunningham, 43, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, weapons under disability, and falsification in connection with the shooting death of Michael Anthony Morefield, 53. Morefield...
myfox28columbus.com
Police: 1 person seriously injured in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police said one person was seriously injured in a shooting in the Hilltop Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 200 block of South Terrace Avenue around 2:32 p.m. Police said one victim was taken to...
Comments / 0