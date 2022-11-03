Read full article on original website
Tom Brady rallies Tampa Bay Buccaneers, throws game-winning TD in closing seconds vs. Rams
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have struggled through the 2022 season. And for much of Sunday’s game, it looked like the Los Angeles Rams were going to send Tampa Bay to another disappointing loss. Fortunately, Brady rallied the troops. After getting one more crack on offense, Brady...
Mickey Joseph addresses Nebraska's QB usage following loss to Minnesota
Mickey Joseph employed multiple quarterbacks for Nebraska’s Week 10 game vs. Minnesota. With starter Casey Thompson sidelined, the Huskers opened the game with Chubba Purdy under center. Purdy and the Huskers opened the game on the right foot, scoring 10 points in the first quarter and carrying that 10-point...
Legendary Boilermaker DT dies at the age of 72
Dave Butz, former Purdue defensive tackle and Super Bowl champion, has passed at the age of 72. Tom Dienhart of On3 Sports reported on the news. Butz began his career at Purdue in 1969, where he began an All-Big Ten and All-American campaign that earned him the 5th overall pick with the St. Louis Cardinals in the 1973 NFL draft.
TJ Hockenson, former Iowa TE, notches first career catch with Minnesota Vikings
T.J. Hockenson is wasting no time in making an impact on his new team. Before the NFL Trade Deadline, Hockenson was traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings’ Week 9 matchup with the Washington Commanders is Hockenson’s 1st game for his new team. The...
Taylor Lewan, former Michigan OL, calls out Kirk Herbstreit for 'biased' top 4
Taylor Lewan was not happy with Kirk Herbstreit’s post-Week 10 rankings. Herbstreit, who is an Ohio State alumnus, ranked Ohio State at No. 2 and Michigan at No. 3. Lewan, who is a Michigan alumnus, thinks Herbstreit is letting his Buckeye bias show. Notably, the Buckeyes are coming off...
Bret Bielema throws shade at Michigan State for perceived injury issues in Week 10
Bret Bielema appears to believe that Michigan State used fake injuries to slow down the momentum of the game against the Illini on Saturday. The Illinois head coach joked after the game that the Spartans set a record for the most number of injuries in a game. Bielema also noted that all the Michigan State players who were seemingly injured all returned to the game.
Paul Finebaum explains his updated top 4 after a wild Week 10
What an insane week of college football that was, right?. Three teams in the top 7 fell, but both B1G powerhouses remain at the top despite some scary close calls against Northwestern and Rutgers. Still, getting out a that week with a W is all that matters. Paul Finebaum joined...
Mel Tucker leads all FBS coaches in key stat over past 4 seasons
Mel Tucker collected his 4th road win against ranked teams in 4 years as Michigan State upset No. 16 Illinois on Saturday. The Spartans were able to keep their bowl eligibility hopes alive on Saturday, while the win was enough to set Tucker apart as the coach with the most road wins against ranked teams in the FBS over that 4-year time span.
Ryan Day dials up painful analogy for blustery conditions during OSU's Week 10 win
Ryan Day and Ohio State escaped Evanston unscathed with a 21-7 win over Northwestern. However, it was not a particularly fun afternoon for the Buckeyes. The conditions clearly bothered quarterback CJ Stroud and the offense throughout the game. After the win, Day had an interesting comparison for the afternoon. According...
Bret Bielema claims officials apologized for one play following Illinois' loss to MSU
Bret Bielema was not happy about Michigan State being able to change the penalty conditions of one play late in the first half. After Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito was sacked, running back Chase Brown was called for an illegal block that Michigan State initially declined. During the timeout called by...
Tom Allen updates status of Indiana's QB room following Connor Bazelak's absence in Week 10
Tom Allen has a tough quarterback situation for Indiana following the 45-16 home loss to No. 15 Penn State in Week 10. Jack Tuttle was hurt during the game and needed to be replaced by sophomore Dexter Williams II and freshman Brendan Sorsby. Allen reported after the game that starter...
Curtis Samuel, former Ohio State WR, hauls in insane TD throw from Taylor Heinicke
Curtis Samuel made an incredible catch in Week 9 for the Commanders. Samuel, the former Ohio State Buckeye, made an incredible catch between 3 Viking defenders and somehow emerged untouched. Samuel was able to roll into the end zone for a 49-yard score, which was upheld after a video review.
Blake Corum comments on 'stout' red zone defense from Rutgers
Blake Corum praised the red zone defense of Rutgers after Michigan’s Week 10 victory. The Wolverines had trouble scoring in the 1st half, scoring 14 in the 1st quarter and 0 in the 2nd. After the game, Corum was asked why the Wolverine’s offense had trouble punching it into the end zone.
Jim Harbaugh updates the status of Roman Wilson, Ryan Hayes following win over Rutgers
Michigan struggled just slightly against Rutgers, but eventually regained composure and took care of business in the 2nd half. And on a day where top 10 teams were dropping like flies, that’s all you can ask for. The Wolverines should look even better next week against Nebraska. Starting WR...
Anthony Grant delivers huge gain, key performance on Nebraska's opening TD drive vs. Minnesota
Anthony Grant is a special back that more people around the country should be paying attention to. He showed just how special he is on the first play of the game. Grant set up Nebraska’s first touchdown of the game with a 36-yard rush. Chubba Purdy ended up scoring on a QB keeper from inside the Minnesota goal line for six.
Kirk Cousins delivers familiar tagline following comeback win over Washington Commanders
Kirk Cousins is in the middle of one of the best team starts of his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings. Entering Sunday’s road game against the Washington Commanders, Cousins and the Vikings were 6-1. For much of the game, it looked like Minnesota would be held in check...
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of the wide open B1G West following Illinois' loss
ESPN’s FPI was updated after the Week 10 slate, and there are some changes in the projections for the B1G West. The Illinois Fighting Illini are still the favorites to win the B1G West, even after a loss to Michigan State in Week 10. The Football Power Index gives the team a 63.9% chance to still win the division. After the Illini, things get more jumbled up.
Mickey Joseph reveals area of focus for Nebraska's 2nd half vs. Minnesota
Mickey Joseph talked about what he wants to do on offense in the 2nd half, while praising the performance of his defense so far. Nebraska went into halftime up 10-0 over Minnesota. The defense was able to shut out Minnesota through two quarters and Joseph acknowledged how great they played....
Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave lead rookie WRs in key statistic through NFL's Week 9 action
Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave lead an impressive 2022 NFL rookie class. So far, the Buckeye rookies are the only rookie wide receivers to record 2 games with at least 100 receiving yards. Wilson caught 8 receptions for 102 yards and 2 touchdowns in the New York Jets’ 31-30 road...
Joel Klatt releases official CFB top 10 following Week 10
Joel Klatt weighed in on the rankings of the top tier of college football Sunday morning, updating his weekly top 10. 2 B1G teams won the weekend, with Ohio State and Michigan coming in at No. 2 and 3, respectively. Losses by Tennessee, Clemson and Alabama opened the door for new potential College Football Playoff seats, perhaps even a 2-B1G team field.
