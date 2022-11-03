ESPN’s FPI was updated after the Week 10 slate, and there are some changes in the projections for the B1G West. The Illinois Fighting Illini are still the favorites to win the B1G West, even after a loss to Michigan State in Week 10. The Football Power Index gives the team a 63.9% chance to still win the division. After the Illini, things get more jumbled up.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO