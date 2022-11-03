ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph addresses Nebraska's QB usage following loss to Minnesota

Mickey Joseph employed multiple quarterbacks for Nebraska’s Week 10 game vs. Minnesota. With starter Casey Thompson sidelined, the Huskers opened the game with Chubba Purdy under center. Purdy and the Huskers opened the game on the right foot, scoring 10 points in the first quarter and carrying that 10-point...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Legendary Boilermaker DT dies at the age of 72

Dave Butz, former Purdue defensive tackle and Super Bowl champion, has passed at the age of 72. Tom Dienhart of On3 Sports reported on the news. Butz began his career at Purdue in 1969, where he began an All-Big Ten and All-American campaign that earned him the 5th overall pick with the St. Louis Cardinals in the 1973 NFL draft.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Bret Bielema throws shade at Michigan State for perceived injury issues in Week 10

Bret Bielema appears to believe that Michigan State used fake injuries to slow down the momentum of the game against the Illini on Saturday. The Illinois head coach joked after the game that the Spartans set a record for the most number of injuries in a game. Bielema also noted that all the Michigan State players who were seemingly injured all returned to the game.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum explains his updated top 4 after a wild Week 10

What an insane week of college football that was, right?. Three teams in the top 7 fell, but both B1G powerhouses remain at the top despite some scary close calls against Northwestern and Rutgers. Still, getting out a that week with a W is all that matters. Paul Finebaum joined...
ILLINOIS STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker leads all FBS coaches in key stat over past 4 seasons

Mel Tucker collected his 4th road win against ranked teams in 4 years as Michigan State upset No. 16 Illinois on Saturday. The Spartans were able to keep their bowl eligibility hopes alive on Saturday, while the win was enough to set Tucker apart as the coach with the most road wins against ranked teams in the FBS over that 4-year time span.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Blake Corum comments on 'stout' red zone defense from Rutgers

Blake Corum praised the red zone defense of Rutgers after Michigan’s Week 10 victory. The Wolverines had trouble scoring in the 1st half, scoring 14 in the 1st quarter and 0 in the 2nd. After the game, Corum was asked why the Wolverine’s offense had trouble punching it into the end zone.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts winner of the wide open B1G West following Illinois' loss

ESPN’s FPI was updated after the Week 10 slate, and there are some changes in the projections for the B1G West. The Illinois Fighting Illini are still the favorites to win the B1G West, even after a loss to Michigan State in Week 10. The Football Power Index gives the team a 63.9% chance to still win the division. After the Illini, things get more jumbled up.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt releases official CFB top 10 following Week 10

Joel Klatt weighed in on the rankings of the top tier of college football Sunday morning, updating his weekly top 10. 2 B1G teams won the weekend, with Ohio State and Michigan coming in at No. 2 and 3, respectively. Losses by Tennessee, Clemson and Alabama opened the door for new potential College Football Playoff seats, perhaps even a 2-B1G team field.
ALABAMA STATE

