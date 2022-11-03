Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Wisconsin high school football Round 2 playoff highlights
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We are back with Round 2 playoff action for high school football!. Our first matchup is New Berlin West vs. Port Washington, where New Berlin West won with a score of 49-35. Our second matchup is Muskego vs. Mukwonago, where Mukwonago won with a score of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
High School Blitz 2022: Teams battle in pouring rain in Level 3
MILWAUKEE - Through the pouring rain, howling winds and even fog, teams can now see it. A state championship is the light at the end of this tunnel of the 2022 football season as teams cap off Level 3 of the FOX6 High School Blitz. The winners tonight are one...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
High School Blitz: Level 3 playoffs (Nov. 4, 2022)
The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the week was Mukwonago vs Muskego. It's the third week of playoff football statewide.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ocon dominates state volleyball quarterfinal
ASHWAUBENON — The Oconomowoc High School volleyball team swept Wauwatosa East 25-12, 25-14, 25-13 in its WIAA Division-1 state quarterfinal match Thursday at the Resch Center. The top-seeded Raccoons (37-1) will continue defense of their 2021 state title when they take on fourth-seeded Burlington (37-4) in a state semifinal...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
After deadly fire, Hartland boys surprise friend with new Jordans
HARTLAND, Wis. - A group of eighth-graders is rallying behind their good friend after he lost everything in the tragic Hartland fire that killed two adults and four children. For two weeks, they raised money for one special gift and surprised their friend at school on Thursday, Nov. 3. Some...
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers’ DOT: Drive safely Kia Boys
MADISON — The Kia Boys and their fellow car-stealing pals have run roughshod. over the streets of Milwaukee, leaving a trail of blood and destruction in their path. So Gov. Tony Evers’ Department of Transportation has teamed up with Milwaukee. Bucks star forward Bobby Portis to remind everyone...
spectrumnews1.com
Thousands experiencing power outages across southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — More than 40,000 southeastern Wisconsinites were without power due to strong winds on Saturday. According to We Energies, 5,073 customers are still experiencing power outages as of 5:51 p.m. Sunday. We Energies said it expects customers who lost service on Saturday to have their outages restored or assigned by midnight.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Prayers for the family of former State Rep. Jesse Kremer whose daughter passed Thursday morning
November 5, 2022 – Kewaskum, WI – The daughter of former State Assembly Rep. Jesse Kremer (R) has passed away. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers. Miriam Kremer, 17, of Kewaskum, WI, died after a long fight with an extremely rare AML leukemia called t 6,11.
Arguably, the 4 Worst Serial Killers in History All Came from Wisconsin
It's an alarming fact, when it comes to serial killers, Wisconsin was home to some of the worst. Wisconsin may not hold the record for the state with the most serial killers, (that unfortunate title historically goes to Alaska), but when it comes to gore, insanity, and pure evil, Wisconsin sure has dealt with a lot of it.
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns is headed to Union Grove
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Hometowns tour continues next week, though the tour will look a bit different. While the tour pauses on Tuesday, Nov. 8 due to comprehensive Election Day coverage, we will be back on the road on Thursday, Nov. 10 to visit Union Grove in Racine County!
WEAU-TV 13
Lawsuit asks Wisconsin election officials to sequester military ballots
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The conservative Thomas More Society, on behalf of veterans and Waukesha County voters, filed a lawsuit Friday asking a court to order Wisconsin elections officials to sequester all military absentee and mail-in ballots. The lawsuit asks the Waukesha County Circuit Court for a temporary injunction requiring...
empowerwisconsin.org
Troubling questions in Milwaukee’s latest election scandal
MADISON — As Milwaukee’s No. 2 elections official faces charges in the city’s latest election scandal, the lawmaker she targeted is asking a critical question: Why would Kimberly Zapata risk her job, her excellent benefits, her freedom, when she could have just stepped forward with her concerns?
Tire Flies Off Of Vehicle In Wisconsin, Hits And Kills Pedestrian
The pedestrian was an 80-year-old West Allis man.
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Free day at Milwaukee County Zoo, Swan Lake
From a free day at the Milwaukee County Zoo to a Swan Lake performance at the Milwaukee Ballet, you're bound to find something you enjoy happening in the city this weekend.
wpr.org
Why full results in Wisconsin after Election Day may take some time
As Wisconsin prepares for midterm elections on Tuesday, clerks are reminding voters that full results are likely to take time, especially with so many people expected to vote absentee. Under Wisconsin law, clerks can’t start processing and counting absentee ballots until polls open at 7 a.m. on Election Day. If...
CBS 58
'I just feel like a person': Milwaukee rapper with cerebral palsy dreams of performing on stage
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For 24-year-old Milwaukee native Jaquawn Gaston, rap music is more than just a beat and some rhymes. "My music is my everything," Gaston said. "Whenever I'm doing my music, I just feel free; like I don't feel like I'm in a wheelchair or like I have a disability."
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Chime in with your rainfall totals in Washington County, Wi
Washington Co., WI – Well that rain pretty much pulled all the leaves off the trees… and dropped them into your gutter. Motorists ran into a lot of standing water following heavy rainfall Friday night. at WashingtonCountyInsider.com.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired on Marquette campus, 2 vehicles hit: police
MILWAUKEE - Marquette University police said two vehicles where hit by gunfire Saturday, Nov. 5. The incident happened near 15th and State around 6:15 p.m. Police said someone fired shots from a maroon SUV – striking the two vehicles – and fled south. No injuries were reported. Police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Milwaukee shootings Friday morning; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Friday, Nov. 4. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 1:06 a.m. near 26th and Lloyd. Police say a 36-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Power outages, strong winds Saturday 'really something'
CEDARBURG, Wis. - Trees were uprooted, power lines were snapped in half and thousands were without power as Mother Nature made her way through southeastern Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 5. Cedarburg resident Paula Motte said the sky was dark, and wind gusts felt like they could sweep her off her...
