CBS 58

Wisconsin high school football Round 2 playoff highlights

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We are back with Round 2 playoff action for high school football!. Our first matchup is New Berlin West vs. Port Washington, where New Berlin West won with a score of 49-35. Our second matchup is Muskego vs. Mukwonago, where Mukwonago won with a score of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

High School Blitz 2022: Teams battle in pouring rain in Level 3

MILWAUKEE - Through the pouring rain, howling winds and even fog, teams can now see it. A state championship is the light at the end of this tunnel of the 2022 football season as teams cap off Level 3 of the FOX6 High School Blitz. The winners tonight are one...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ocon dominates state volleyball quarterfinal

ASHWAUBENON — The Oconomowoc High School volleyball team swept Wauwatosa East 25-12, 25-14, 25-13 in its WIAA Division-1 state quarterfinal match Thursday at the Resch Center. The top-seeded Raccoons (37-1) will continue defense of their 2021 state title when they take on fourth-seeded Burlington (37-4) in a state semifinal...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

After deadly fire, Hartland boys surprise friend with new Jordans

HARTLAND, Wis. - A group of eighth-graders is rallying behind their good friend after he lost everything in the tragic Hartland fire that killed two adults and four children. For two weeks, they raised money for one special gift and surprised their friend at school on Thursday, Nov. 3. Some...
empowerwisconsin.org

Evers’ DOT: Drive safely Kia Boys

MADISON — The Kia Boys and their fellow car-stealing pals have run roughshod. over the streets of Milwaukee, leaving a trail of blood and destruction in their path. So Gov. Tony Evers’ Department of Transportation has teamed up with Milwaukee. Bucks star forward Bobby Portis to remind everyone...
spectrumnews1.com

Thousands experiencing power outages across southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — More than 40,000 southeastern Wisconsinites were without power due to strong winds on Saturday. According to We Energies, 5,073 customers are still experiencing power outages as of 5:51 p.m. Sunday. We Energies said it expects customers who lost service on Saturday to have their outages restored or assigned by midnight.
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns is headed to Union Grove

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Hometowns tour continues next week, though the tour will look a bit different. While the tour pauses on Tuesday, Nov. 8 due to comprehensive Election Day coverage, we will be back on the road on Thursday, Nov. 10 to visit Union Grove in Racine County!
WEAU-TV 13

Lawsuit asks Wisconsin election officials to sequester military ballots

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The conservative Thomas More Society, on behalf of veterans and Waukesha County voters, filed a lawsuit Friday asking a court to order Wisconsin elections officials to sequester all military absentee and mail-in ballots. The lawsuit asks the Waukesha County Circuit Court for a temporary injunction requiring...
empowerwisconsin.org

Troubling questions in Milwaukee’s latest election scandal

MADISON — As Milwaukee’s No. 2 elections official faces charges in the city’s latest election scandal, the lawmaker she targeted is asking a critical question: Why would Kimberly Zapata risk her job, her excellent benefits, her freedom, when she could have just stepped forward with her concerns?
wpr.org

Why full results in Wisconsin after Election Day may take some time

As Wisconsin prepares for midterm elections on Tuesday, clerks are reminding voters that full results are likely to take time, especially with so many people expected to vote absentee. Under Wisconsin law, clerks can’t start processing and counting absentee ballots until polls open at 7 a.m. on Election Day. If...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired on Marquette campus, 2 vehicles hit: police

MILWAUKEE - Marquette University police said two vehicles where hit by gunfire Saturday, Nov. 5. The incident happened near 15th and State around 6:15 p.m. Police said someone fired shots from a maroon SUV – striking the two vehicles – and fled south. No injuries were reported. Police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 Milwaukee shootings Friday morning; 2 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Friday, Nov. 4. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 1:06 a.m. near 26th and Lloyd. Police say a 36-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Power outages, strong winds Saturday 'really something'

CEDARBURG, Wis. - Trees were uprooted, power lines were snapped in half and thousands were without power as Mother Nature made her way through southeastern Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 5. Cedarburg resident Paula Motte said the sky was dark, and wind gusts felt like they could sweep her off her...
