A Flight Attendant Shares What Happens When You Buy Extra Plane Seats & TikTok Is So Angry
If you've ever had the idea to outsmart airlines by purchasing multiple seats so you can have extra room on a flight, you may want to rethink your decision. An ex-flight attendant took to TikTok to share with her followers why that may not be as smart of an idea as you think, and her video already has over 1.5 million views.
Flight fright: Family asks person to switch plane seats, he refuses — and big trouble ensues
A Reddit user recently described a flight back to the U.S. from Europe — and how a family asked him to change his seat so they could sit together. He declined — and the mom chewed him out, he said.
I’m a Solo, Childless Flyer, and No, I Don’t Want To Switch Plane Seats With You
27A, 27A, 27A, I repeat to myself in my head while inching down the airplane aisle with my overstuffed duffle bag. It’s hot, I’m exhausted, and all I’m looking forward to is plopping into my seat and dozing off for the duration of the flight. My boyfriend lives across the country, and while I’ve gotten used to flying solo, the four-hour flights to visit him exhaust me. Finally, I make my way to row 27, but I can't relax into my window seat; someone else has already claimed it.
Plus-Size Woman Defends Not Buying 2 Seats on Airplane: 'Why Should I?'
"All people deserve to be comfortable while flying, not just fat people," Kayla Logan told Newsweek after her TikTok video criticizing seat space went viral.
Why Do People Tie White Grocery Bags To Their Mirrors & What Does It Mean?
This is definitely something I've never seen anywhere in Minnesota, or anywhere I've traveled. But I found it interesting when I saw a story that said people are tying white grocery bags to their mirrors in states like North Carolina, and that it was even referenced in the North Carolina Drivers Manual. Let me explain what all this is about.
An airline has apologized after a mother said her 12-year-old son was prevented from boarding a flight unaccompanied
Qantas told Insider it apologized to the family for providing incorrect advice and recognized that it would have been a "frustrating experience."
A flight attendant broke his ankle in 2 places after being thrown to the ground by severe turbulence as his plane flew through a storm
The incident happened while the Norwegian Air flight from Copenhagen was descending to land at Nice Airport in France, investigators said.
Snake on a plane! Chaos erupts in business class as garter snake slithers into economy amid screams after United Airlines flight landed at Newark
Screaming passengers onboard a United Airlines flight to Newark Airport were left in shock on Monday after a garter snake slithered underneath their seats. The unexpected appearance of the live reptile caused some turbulence among business-class flyers at the end of their journey from Florida to New Jersey. The United...
Flight attendant spills the ONE thing thousands of passengers do that drive them all 'mad': 'Please stop doing this'
A flight attendant has revealed the one thing passengers do that drives airline crew members 'mad' because of the high level of risk. Kat Kamalani, from Hawaii, took to TikTok to reveal that travelers should 'absolutely never' hit the call button when the aircraft is on the tarmac or during take-off and landing because it is incredibly unsafe for crew members to walk to a seat during that time.
I Asked TSA When The 3-1-1 Liquids Rule Will End. Here’s What They Said
The air travel world has been living with the “3-1-1 liquids rule” (or its country-specific equivalent) for a long time now. In the United States, the TSA says you’re only been allowed to bring a quart-sized bag of liquids, aerosols, gels, creams and pastes through the checkpoint. They are limited to 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) or less per item (well, with these 10+ exceptions)
Olympic Athlete Refuses to Switch Plane Seats with “Entitled” Couple, Sparking Debate
Airline travel isn't known for being the most pleasant of experiences. Between the constant delays, over-booked flights, cramped seats, and additional fees for just about every amenity (depending on the airline you pick), things can get very frustrating. And that's just the stuff you have to deal with before you...
World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'
Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
American Airlines passenger who demanded ‘reparations’ for sitting between ‘obese’ travelers gets $150 voucher
A conservative commentator who received flak after she demanded “repatriations” from American Airlines for having to sit between two overweight passengers on a three-hour-long flight says she’s been given a $150 voucher. Sydney Watson, an Australian-American political commentator, had taken to Twitter to share her discomfort onboard a flight on 10 Octber, which she described as being “literally wedged between two obese people”.“This is absolutely not acceptable or okay. If fat people want to be fat, fine. But it is something else entirely when I’m stuck between you, with your arm rolls on my body, for three hours,” she...
Woman who fat shamed overweight passengers on plane awarded compensation
A woman who fat shamed two passengers on her flight has been awarded compensation by the airline after complaining. Australian political commentator Dr Sydney Watson was hit with a wave of backlash after posting photos of herself claiming she was 'wedged' between two overweight people on a flight. Taking to...
Air travel controversy: Passengers who recline their seats on flights are seen as 'rude'
There apparently is no clear etiquette on whether it's OK to recline your seat during air travel or not. One man described a recent experience when he did recline his seat — here's what happened.
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
The airline wants to increase the number of premium seats it provides on its planes, but is cutting its highest-price offer: first class.
An Uber passenger was charged almost $39,000 for a 15-minute journey after the destination was incorrectly set to Australia
Oliver Kaplan, 22, had just finished work and took an Uber ride to meet some friends for a drink – a journey of about four miles.
228 were killed when Flight 447 crashed into the Atlantic. Their families could finally hear why
As the long-awaited criminal trial of Air France and Airbus began in a Parisian court last week, the CEOs of both companies took the stand as the names of the 228 victims of Flight 447 were read out.Airbus’s Guillaume Faury offered his “deepest sympathy” to the distraught relatives who packed the court, while Anne Rigail insisted the French national airline “will never forget”.The comments sparked furious scenes among relatives, who had fought for more than 13 years to see the two companies tried for involuntary manslaughter.“Shame on you,” Philippe Linguet, who lost his brother Pascal in the crash, shouted at...
Disabled woman forced to drag herself to plane toilet told she should ‘wear a nappy’
A wheelchair user who went viral after she had to drag herself to the toilet on a plane has claimed the airline told her she should have worn a nappy.Jennie Berry, who is paralysed from the waist down, went viral last month after she posted a video of her experience with AlbaStar airlines.She had asked to use the toilet on an AlbaStar flight from Newcastle to Palma, Spain, but said she was told there was no aisle chair on board. The resulting TikTok video showed Jennie dragging herself along the aisle floor to the bathroom. Her partner then helped her...
Private pilot describes ‘aircraft carrier-sized’ object under 1,000 feet
Witness object image.Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) Reports of giant UFOs the size of football fields or aircraft carriers have been a steady stream over the past few decades, according to statistics from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.
