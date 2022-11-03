Suns Hosting Military Appreciation Night This Weekend

The Phoenix Suns will be hosting a military appreciation night on Saturday vs. Portland.

"The Phoenix Suns will honor the United States Armed Forces, past and present, with Military Appreciation Night brought to you by USAA on Saturday, Nov. 5 when the team takes on the Portland Trail Blazers at 7 p.m. at Footprint Center.

"In recognition of their bravery and sacrifice, the Phoenix Suns have partnered with GovX to offer active duty and retired U.S. military members 20 percent off tickets to Saturday’s game by visiting their website. At the game, they will also receive 20 percent off at the Team Shop and 50 percent off at the grill concessions located outside sections 112, 116, 124 and 204 (food and non-alcoholic beverages only). All discounts are valid with active military ID or VA card.

"All fans can scoop up a limited-edition Hoops for Troops t-shirt ($34.99) as the night’s PayPal Item of the Game at the Team Shop.

"The evening will be highlighted by numerous pre and in-game features celebrating the American military members who protect and serve our country.

"Suns fans arriving at Footprint Center will be greeted by an array of military vehicles and the sounds of Ordnance, “Arizona's Own” 108th Army Band's premier rock ensemble. Prior to tip-off, fans will enjoy a national anthem performance by US Navy Retired petty officer First Class Steven Powell and a colors presentation by local military members.

"Representatives from all five branches of the military will be honored during starting lineup announcements. Halftime will feature an encore performance by Ordnance and there will be various recognitions throughout the game thanking our heroes.

"The Suns are bringing the game to the military personnel at Fort Huachuca in Sierra Vista, Arizona with a watch party on the base. Fans at Footprint Center will get live look-ins of the watch party throughout the night.

"On October 24, alongside USO Arizona and in advance of Military Appreciation Night brought to you by USAA, Suns Ring of Honor member Mark West, the Gorilla and Suns Entertainers paid a surprise visit to local heroes at the 756th AMXS, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit Luke Air Force Base."

