The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
One woman killed, another injured, in Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Cadilac Derrick, 35, of Columbia, has been arrested for the shootings. He was arre…
Two killed, one arrested in connection with Saturday night shooting in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police have arrested a man in connection with a double homicide that happened in northeast Columbia late Saturday night. Police arrested Cadilac Derrick 35, in Moberly on suspicion of two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action, according to a Columbia Police Department social media post. Police The post Two killed, one arrested in connection with Saturday night shooting in northeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Charges filed in shooting at south Columbia roundabout
Boone County prosecutors charged a Columbia man Thursday with four felonies for an October shooting and crash at a busy south Columbia roundabout. The post Charges filed in shooting at south Columbia roundabout appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two-story apartment on fire in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A two-story Columbia apartment caught on fire Sunday evening. Columbia fire was dispatched to North Garth Avenue just before 6 p.m. The two-story apartment building was engulfed and the blaze was threatening nearby houses. The response to the fire blocked off the street for a few hours. This is a developing story, The post Two-story apartment on fire in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Owensville man arrested on drug charges after assaulting deputies with fire extinguisher
A Gasconade County man is taken into custody after assaulting numerous law enforcement officers who were serving a search warrant at his home. The incident started Thursday afternoon at the home of Thomas Hyde of Owensville. Deputies went to Hyde’s home to serve multiple outstanding felony warrants out of Franklin County.
Columbia man arrested after business robbery
Prosecutors have charged a Columbia man with armed robbery and two other felonies after he allegedly threatened employees inside a business Tuesday. The post Columbia man arrested after business robbery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Police Dispatch shows 15 shots fired calls for October; April leads 2022 with 21 calls
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After several shots fired incidents were reported the past few weeks, Columbia police and residents are concerned about the gun violence in the community. Residents have told ABC 17 News they are tired of all the gun violence, and a police official said after a Wednesday shooting in broad daylight people should The post Columbia Police Dispatch shows 15 shots fired calls for October; April leads 2022 with 21 calls appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police: Man strangled, threatened to kill woman
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man faces several charges after police say he strangled and threatened to kill a woman he was in a relationship with for four years. Dominic Hunter, 37, allegedly strangled the woman for 30 seconds on Monday. The woman was heard screaming "let me go" by two witnesses, according to a The post Police: Man strangled, threatened to kill woman appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Police Reports For November 4, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Friday morning, Sedalia Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near the area of East 12th Street and South Marvin Avenue. During the course of the stop, the operator was found to have items associated with illegal drug activity on their person. During a probable cause search of the vehicle, firearms were located. It was determined the suspect was prohibited by law from having them. Douglas Ward Hampton Jr., 45, of Sedalia, was arrested without incident. Hampton was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was placed on a 24 hour hold pending formal charges of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, felony Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Unlawful Possession of a Concealable Weapon.
Natural cover fire south of Fulton burns 150 acres
More than a hundred acres burn during a natural cover fire in Callaway County. The South Callaway Fire Protection District reports crews were called to an area off Staats Road Thursday afternoon for a fire about nine miles south of Fulton. When crews arrived, they found a large fire in rough terrain. Mutual aid was requested, and firefighters were forced to fight the fire primarily on foot.
Police: Columbia man charged with robbery after holding woman at gunpoint
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged with first-degree robbery after he and three other men allegedly held a woman at gunpoint and took $400 from her. Kaeden Cunningham, 19, allegedly pointed a gun at the victim after he and the other men jumped out of a red Camaro. The alleged victim showed a The post Police: Columbia man charged with robbery after holding woman at gunpoint appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SEDALIA POLICE TRYING TO IDENTIFY SUBJECT IN PHOTO
The Sedalia Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in identifying a female subject in a photograph. The department is looking to identifying the female in relation to a theft investigation. The woman is driving a Chevrolet Equinox in the photo. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective...
Columbia woman charged with multiple felonies
CENTRALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman was charged with two felonies and three misdemeanors after allegedly stealing and crashing a car. Rosalee Gross, 29, is charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident, causing more than $1,000 in damages, both felonies. She was also charged with carelessly operating The post Columbia woman charged with multiple felonies appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Halloween Candy Tainted? Lake Area Man Calls Cops, But It Was Just Bad Weed & A Stomach Bug
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has determined that a report of tainted Halloween candy was a false alarm. The Sheriff's Office says they found that the alleged poisoning was due to the person having recently had the stomach flu and smoking "old marijuana" after eating the candy.
Columbia man charged with threat aimed at local movie screening makes court appearance
Columbia police have arrested a man accused of making a threat toward a screening of a local movie. The post Columbia man charged with threat aimed at local movie screening makes court appearance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia woman pleads guilty to possessing more than two pounds of meth
A Sedalia woman arrested last year after law enforcement found pounds of methamphetamine on her property pleads guilty. Audrey Bridges pleaded down Friday to one count of second-degree drug trafficking and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. In exchange for her plea, a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm was dismissed. Bridges will be sentenced January 10, 2023.
JCFD’s investigation reveals Monday fire was electrical
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man is still working to rebuild his home after an electrical fire caused extensive damage Monday. Jefferson City firefighters responded to reports of a house fire in the 1800 block of Mississippi Street on Monday morning. The department's investigation revealed "the more probable cause of the fire was The post JCFD’s investigation reveals Monday fire was electrical appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri man involved in police chase, ending in multi-vehicle crash, pleads guilty to illegal firearms, meth trafficking
A Missouri man who was in a vehicle that led officers on a high-speed chase before crashing into several other vehicles pleaded guilty in federal court today to illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine to distribute. Myron Samare Mahaney, 23, Mexico, Mo., pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Willie J. Epps,...
Worker killed in county bridge collapse laid to rest
As loved ones paid last respects to construction worker and Marine Connor Ernst in California, Missouri, Clay County leaders said the bridge project that was under construction and killed Ernst when it collapsed Oct. 26, is on hold as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration continues its investigation. The bridge...
