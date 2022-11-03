This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Friday morning, Sedalia Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near the area of East 12th Street and South Marvin Avenue. During the course of the stop, the operator was found to have items associated with illegal drug activity on their person. During a probable cause search of the vehicle, firearms were located. It was determined the suspect was prohibited by law from having them. Douglas Ward Hampton Jr., 45, of Sedalia, was arrested without incident. Hampton was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was placed on a 24 hour hold pending formal charges of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, felony Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Unlawful Possession of a Concealable Weapon.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO